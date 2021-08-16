Looking for how to download TikTok videos? Perhaps one of the best parts of the viral social media app is that you're able to download your favorite memes, recipes, dances and more to your smartphone's camera roll or gallery.

When you know how to download TikTok videos, you can save and share clips easily. That way when you want to watch a video again, it's accessible. Whether you're trying to learn new moves, recall ingredients or simply rewatch something of interest to you, you'll be happy to have your saved videos handy.

TikTok creators can choose if other users are allowed to download their videos. That means not every TikTok video you see can be downloaded to your smartphone's camera roll. If you come across a TikTok video that doesn't offer the option to save, keep in mind you could always see our guide on how to screen record for both iOS and Android.

But, in our experience, most TikTok videos are available to download. You can follow the steps below for how to download TikTok videos to start saving your favorite video content now.

How to download TikTok videos

(Image credit: Future)

The steps for how to download TikTok videos are the same for both the Android and iOS versions of the social media app.

1. Open the TikTok app on your mobile device and find a video you want to download.

2. Tap the arrow icon in the lower right part of your screen, below the comments and "likes" icon.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Press "Save video" or the download icon. You might need to give the TikTok app permission to access your camera roll or gallery if you haven't already.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Select "Done" or share your downloaded TikTok video to another channel.

Your downloaded TikTok video should now appear in your smartphone's camera roll.