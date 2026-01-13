<a id="elk-a33d5a17-4af1-4a2e-9965-d49432ee97e0"></a><h2 id="we-ve-encountered-an-error-2">"We've encountered an error"</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="e852916a-a9c8-44a7-88a4-87b25b682c21"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:885px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:46.21%;"><img id="zTmwXMoRfUSvRCJeWCPKHh" name="Screenshot 2026-01-13 090325" alt="Reddit outage 1-13-26" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/zTmwXMoRfUSvRCJeWCPKHh.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="885" height="409" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Reddit)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="48321750-cb00-4e09-b04f-ae8854306590">I tried checking my personal Reddit account and I keep getting this "We've encountered an error" message.</p><p>Right now, the official Reddit status page shows "Degraded performance" for the desktop and mobile apps.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>