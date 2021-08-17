People want to know how to delete a TikTok account for many reasons. It could be that you feel you're spending too much time watching short videos on the app. Or you may be concerned about privacy issues and how much data TikTok is gathering about you.

TikTok has become a very popular app over the last few years, thanks to its steady stream of short-form videos that range from cooking demos to cute pet tricks to helpful how-to guides. It's become the place to engage in memes, whether "everything is cake" or various dance challenges.

If it's time for you to leave TikTok, be aware that all of your videos will be deleted unless you saved them first. Before quitting, you may want to download TikTok videos that you created yourself or that you really love.

But if it's time for you to permanently leave the video-sharing app, here is a step-by-step guide on how to delete your TikTok account.

How to delete a TikTok account on iPhone and Android

1. Open the TikTok app on your iPhone or Android phone, and tap "Me" in the lower right corner.

(Image credit: TikTok)

2. Tap the three-line menu icon in the upper right corner.

(Image credit: TikTok)

3. Next, tap "Manage account."

(Image credit: TikTok)

4. On the following screen, tap "Delete account."

(Image credit: TikTok)

5. A confirmation screen will appear, with a list of warnings about what will happen if you delete your TikTok account.

One of the items notes that your account will first be deactivated for 30 days and will not be visible to the public. After 30 days, your TikTok account will be deleted permanently.

If you are sure you want to delete your TikTok account, tap "Continue."

(Image credit: TikTok)

6. Before you proceed with the deletion, you may be asked to verify your TikTok account. Log in with your account credentials.

(Image credit: TikTok)

7. A confirmation screen will now appear. Tap "Delete account."

(Image credit: TikTok)

8. You'll now see yet another confirmation pop-up! If you are sure about deleting your TikTok account, (as we assume you are, if you've got this far) tap "Delete."

(Image credit: TikTok)

And there you have it: You have successfully deleted your TikTok account! However, if you change your mind within 30 days, you can reactivate it. Log back into your account and choose "Reactivate."

Without TikTok, you're free to do whatever you want with all the time you previously spent watching (and perhaps creating) short-form videos. The world is your oyster.