How to clean a glass stove

A pristine, streak-free glass stove is the epitome of a clean kitchen. As a flat, glass surface, we naturally assume that this type of cooktop is easier to clean than gas. While this might be the case, that’s not to say that it doesn’t present its own difficulties.

Over time, we accidentally spill food or miss a pot boiling-over and before you know it, there’s grease and burnt residue you just can’t shift. Luckily, we’ve done our research and know the best methods you can use to make your stove look like new again.

How often should you clean your stove top

Not to sound demanding, but your glass stove will need a quick clean after every use once cooled.

What you will need Stove top degreaser

Stove top cleaner

Microfiber cloths OR White distilled vinegar

Baking soda

Towels

Rubber gloves

Microfiber cloths

This is because unseen residue can build-up from spitting. It’s also best to remove any food debris or spills as soon as possible to prevent it from burning on when you next use the elements. With regular use, it’s good practice to give your glass stove a thorough clean once a month as well. It’s a lot of effort, but by keeping up with this you will prevent any stains from building up in the future, making cleaning it a much easier task.

If you can see burn marks appearing around the elements, that’s a sign that your cooktop needs some TLC. As mentioned above, it’s important to only clean a glass stove once it has completely cooled to avoid injury and damaging the appliance.

First, check if your stove comes with any cleaning instructions in its manual. It’s always best to follow your manufacturer's recommendations for method and cleaning products. If none are given, follow these steps.

How to quickly clean your glass stove

(Image credit: Future)

1. For a daily clean, once your stove is cool remove any obvious food debris with a damp cloth.

2. Next, using a stove top degreaser, spritz the surface and leave it to sit for about a minute (or however long the brand recommends). If you want to opt for something more sustainable, fill a spray bottle with white distilled vinegar and use that instead.

3. Once time is up, wipe it clean with a damp microfiber cloth or sponge. If using a sponge, remember to only use the soft side.

4. Then buff away any streaks with a dry microfiber cloth. This method will shift any immediate grease and grime.

How to deep clean your glass stove

(Image credit: Future)

If you’ve got a build-up of residue on your glass stove, then this is the method to follow. It’s good practice to do this once a month to stop it getting in the same state in the future.

1. If you want to use a stove top cleaner, simply follow its instructions. This usually involves applying a cream or paste and then rinsing it off. If you want to be more sustainable, spray the surface of the stove liberally with white distilled vinegar.

2. Then, sprinkle baking soda over the vinegar, again be generous particularly in areas where there’s a lot of residue. You will notice it starts to foam.

3. Next, submerge a couple of towels in some hot water, remembering to wear rubber gloves to protect yourself. Wring the towels out and lay them flat on top of your stove, covering the whole surface.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Leave the towels for 15-30 minutes, depending on how dirty your glass stove is.

5. Once time is up, remove the towels and wipe away any residue with a damp microfiber cloth.

6. Give the surface a final spritz with the vinegar. This will help shift any hardened baking soda.

7. Rinse and buff any streaks away with a microfiber cloth.

How to get rid of burn marks

(Image credit: Future)

Burn marks are notoriously difficult to shift from a glass stove. You need a combination of the right tools and elbow grease, but it can be done and here’s how. Some suggest using a loose razor blade to scrape this residue off, however we do not recommend this method as it’s dangerous and can damage the glass.

Instead, buy a scraper tool designed for the job, such as the Cerama Bryte Scraper Tool . Be sure to check your manual to see if your manufacturer advises against using a scraper tool before doing this. Some glass is treated and the blade could damage it.

1. When the stove is cool, spray white distilled white vinegar over the burn marks.

2. Next, submerge a couple of towels in hot water, wearing gloves for protection, and wring them out and lay them flat over the burn marks.

3. Leave it to sit for 10 minutes to moisten the residue.

4. Next, gently scrape at the residue using the scraper. Angle it at 30 degrees to avoid scratching the surface and use a pushing motion. This should slowly chip away the burnt residue.

5. Wipe the glass stove clean with a damp microfiber cloth and buff.

You may need to repeat the above methods to get your glass stove looking like new again, but it’s well worth it. You should now have a sparkling glass stove, remember to keep cleaning it regularly!

(Image credit: Future)

Tips to keep your glass stove clean