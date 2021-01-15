AirPods Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Which noise-cancelling wireless earbuds should you buy?

This AirPods Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro comparison breaks down two of the market’s most coveted noise-cancelling wireless earbuds models, helping you decide which are best for your needs and budget.

The AirPods Pro have been deservedly revered as top performer in their class, delivering excellent performance for a premium. Apple’s wireless danglers pack great active noise cancellation, adaptive sound, and plenty of iOS-friendly features into a more durable and customizable design.

New onto the scene, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro look to undercut the competition, boasting a more powerful spec sheet and some exclusive perks for Samsung device owners at a lower price. We’re talking intelligent ANC, optimized audio, and seamless connectivity with Galaxy devices just to name a few.

Even though the AirPods Pro are some of the best headphones overall, the Galaxy Buds Pro should not be overlooked based on functionality and value. It’s still a bit early to determine whether one is better than the other. That doesn’t mean we can’t help you determine the more suitable purchase. Here is how the two compare.

AirPods Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Specs compared

AirPods Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price $249.00 $199.99 Wireless Charging Case Yes, included Yes, included Chip H1 Broadcom BCM43015 Battery Life (Rated) 4.5 hours with ANC on, 5 hours with ANC off (24 hours with charging case) 5 hours with ANC on (18 hours with charging case), 8 hours with ANC off (28 hours with charging case) Water Resistance IPX4 (can withstand sweat and water, but not for use in water sports) IPX7 (can withstand sweat and submersion up to 1 meter in water) Case Size 2.39 x 1.78 x 0.85 inches 1.96 x 1.97 x 1.09 inches Case Weight 1.61 ounces 1.58 ounces Special Features Active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ, customizable fit, Spatial Audio, audio sharing, wireless charging Active noise cancellation, transparency mode, Voice Detect, SmartThings Find compatibility, Wireless PowerShare support

AirPods Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Price

You will be spending big coin on either set of buds. The AirPods Pro launched at $249 and remain at this price point, though we have seen them on sale several times, sometimes going as low as $199. Check out our AirPods sales page for the latest sales and discounts.

As a new release, the Galaxy Buds Pro will run you $200 and probably won’t be discounted for a while. Samsung, along with big retailers like Best Buy, are known for offering special deals, which may come in the form of a Galaxy S21 smartphone bundle, so keep your eyes peeled.

AirPods Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Design

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

The AirPods design is not attractive. Period. Granted, Apple did implement some changes to make this noise-cancelling version more distinctive and practical. There’s the longer sound port for enhanced fit, shorter stems with silver accents at the bottom, the all-new force sensor control, which is awesomely underrated, and a black vent system for equalizing pressure.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

Samsung did the smart thing by ditching the bean-shaped design of the Galaxy Buds Live in favor of the more conventional oval design adopted by earlier Galaxy Buds models. Not only does this present a more discrete and sleeker appearance, but also allows for improved control input, with the front housing a larger touch panel. An outer mic has been placed on the front as well and comes protected with a windshield chamber, while a second mic is located at the top, along with an air vent on the top inner part of the buds.

Both pairs of earbuds have sweat and water-resistant protection, though the Galaxy Buds Pro has the superior IP certification: IPX7. All this means is that the buds can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes without suffering any damage. The AirPods Pro comes with a IPX4 rating, which is enough for sweat and splashes but not full submersion.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Buds Pro also offer more colors. You can pick from three exciting options: Phantom Violet, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver. The AirPods Pro, well, you already know the answer to that (spoiler: it’s white, and white only).

One of the major upgrades introduced on the AirPods Pro was the customizable fit. The inclusion of silicone tips makes a world of difference for on-ear stability. These tips, along with Apple’s Ear Tip Fit Test that calibrates the buds and determines the best tips for the user, also helps make the AirPods Pro one of the best sport headphones out there.

(Image credit: Samsung)

We give Samsung points for originality with the Galaxy Buds Live’s bean-inspired design, but the execution was poor and that compromised the fit. Going back to basics was the way to go, as the Galaxy Buds Pro’s oval shape lets you nestle the buds more easily into the ear to create a tight seal.

AirPods Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Active noise cancellation

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

Apple’s active noise cancellation is not to be underestimated. Many wireless earbuds makers have challenged the AirPods Pro’s ANC – many have failed in the end (read our other face-off features to see which ones). The company’s two-mic noise-cancelling system is a workhorse that silences close to 85% of external sounds. We found the technology to be highly effective both indoors and outdoors, keeping common distractions (e.g., door buzzers, loud TVs, neighborly chatter) to a minimum, though high-frequency sounds are where the feature shows chinks in its armor. Oftentimes, noises like car alarms and whistles will make their way onto the soundstage.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung says the Galaxy Buds Pro come with the “most intelligent ANC capabilities of any true wireless earbuds” and can reduce “99%” of background noise. If true, that would be a remarkable feat. However, we know that even the best wireless earbuds for noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, aren’t capable of blocking out that much ambient sound, so believing that Samsung can beat the king of ANC at its own game is a hard sell.

On the flip side, the Galaxy Buds Live’s disappointing ANC has left much room for improvement; therefore, we’re confident the Galaxy Buds Pro will deliver the best noise-cancelling experience of any Samsung earbuds to date.

Both sets of buds have their own take on Transparency Mode, which is useful to spark brief conversations or gain better awareness of surroundings without pausing playback. Apple’s version does a pretty good job of letting in voices to communicate clearly and works even better when used outside to hear traffic. Samsung says its four-level Transparency Mode is “better than it has ever been,” which if the Galaxy Buds Plus are any indication, sounds promising.

The Galaxy Buds Pro also have a new Voice Detect feature that works conjointly with Transparency Mode named Ambient Sound here, automatically decreasing playback volume when sensing the user speak and increasing audio passthrough volume to clearly converse with others.

AirPods Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Audio quality

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

Another area where the AirPods Pro shocked us was audio quality.: it’s seriously impressive. This is attributed to Apple’s adaptive EQ; it automatically adjusts the EQ levels on the fly based on your ear shape and what you’re listening to.

The difference in sound between the standard AirPods and AirPods Pro is huge, as the latter blesses your ears with clean, warm sound to enjoy Apple Music playlists on the go. The addition of Spatial Audio is another win for the AirPods Pro that makes watching video content more immersive by creating theater-like surround sound. We love Spatial Audio and are happy to see that Apple has carried it over to the all-new AirPods Max, along with future audio products that run iOS 14.

Despite the lack of a customizable EQ, Apple does let you modify the sound in the iPhone settings with 20 different presets that cater to different music genres and media formats.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

Call quality on the AirPods Pro is excellent and only second to the QuietComfort Earbuds. You can expect clear-sounding calls in any environment, along with strong wind resistance to maintain conversations in drafty conditions. The mics also do a fantastic job of picking up voices and deliver amazing speech recognition when firing up Siri.

Audio has been one of Samsung’s greatest strengths and the Galaxy Buds Pro benefits from a nice sonic boost, thanks to a new two-way speaker system (combining an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter) that pumps out deeper bass and richer treble. The drivers are tuned by AKG too, meaning you can expect top-notch sound.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Buds Pro also lack a fully customizable EQ, though the accompanying Galaxy Wearable app does have six presets to choose from. This pales in comparison to what the AirPods Pro can offer, but it is still serviceable should you want to prioritize specific details like clearer vocals or emphasized lows.

Samsung has also introduced its own Spatial Audio alternative, 360 Audio, using Dolby Head Tracking to create “multi-dimensional sound.” Sadly, 360 Audio is only available on Galaxy smartphones running OneUI 3.1 (or higher), which, at the moment, is only available on the new Galaxy S21 phones.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

Even with its triple-mic array, the Galaxy Buds Live did not make for a reliable calling headset; calls sounded low for the most part. Samsung rights that wrong on the Galaxy Buds Pro, employing the combination of a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), Wind Shield technology, and the same triple-mic array to help separate vocals for clearer output, while blocking out unwanted noises. It sounds promising and we’ll share our critique once testing is completed.

AirPods Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Performance and special features

Nothing really compares to the overall performance that Apple’s H1 processor grants AirPods owners. Its beauty lies in the ability to take on newer features via firmware updates, without having to upgrade the AirPods Pro’s internals. Besides flawless iOS integration (e.g., instant connectivity to iDevices, Hey Siri voice activation), the H1 chip presents numerous other perks, including audio sharing between two Apple headphones, automatic switching, longer talk times, and the aforementioned spatial audio. And if we’re following Apple’s track record, future iOS 14 updates will bring more into the mix.

The Broadcom BCM43015 processor is what operates the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Whether Samsung has built its own dedicated ANC chip for the buds is undetermined. Going based on our past experiences with the brand, we anticipate these tiny noise-cancellers to be responsive, fast-operating buds that make the most of their exclusive features. On the list is Auto Switch to instantly pair with other Galaxy devices, control customization, one-touch Spotify access, and SmartThings Find, a new feature that detects lost devices on other Galaxy devices and sends a notification on where it was last discovered.

AirPods Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Battery life

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

The battery life on these two models is nearly identical. The AirPods Pro come in at 4.5 hours with ANC on and the Galaxy Buds Pro are rated slightly higher at 5 hours, though that number will likely drop by 30 minutes to 1 hour when factoring in the listening modes, high volume, and heavy streaming. Keep in mind that Apple’s battery management is remarkable and gets the most juice out of each charge. A few days of testing will allow us to determine if the Galaxy Buds Pro can compete.

Apple claims that disabling ANC will push playtimes on the AirPods Pro to 5 hours, placing them in the same company as the standard AirPods. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds Pro can extend playback time up to 8 hours when disabling several features, including ANC.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

Both sets of earbuds come with wireless charging cases that are compatible with Qi-based wireless chargers. Apple’s case holds up to 24 hours total, with a 5-minute charge earning you 1 hour of use. The Galaxy Buds Pro not only produces the same quick-charging results, but also supports the company’s signature Wireless PowerShare technology to charge the buds by placing the case on the back of a compatible Galaxy smartphone.

AirPods Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Verdict

From the looks of things, it all boils down to mobile platform preference. If your iPhone 12 is lonely and needs a companion that promises some of the best noise cancellation in the category, along with clear sound and incredible iOS/macOS integration, the AirPods Pro are the way to go.

If you’re an Android fanatic, more specifically, a Galaxy smartphone owner, and want some solid audio across the board with smart noise neutralization, then the Galaxy Buds Pro could be the smarter purchase.