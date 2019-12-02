InstaPot who? Ninja Foodi deal is $110 off for Cyber Monday

We love pressure cookers for the time they can save when preparing dinner. For example, you can tenderize an entire pork shoulder in mere minutes instead of hours. Pressure cookers can also be used to make risotto, eggs, yogurt and much more, too.

With its ability to air fry, the Ninja Foodi takes the pressure cooker to another level, and for Cyber Monday, it's on sale for $169, a savings of $110.

The Ninja Foodi comes with two lids: One is used for pressure cooking, while the second lid has a heating element and fan. So, after you're done pressure-cooking a chicken, you can then use the second lid to crisp up the skin before serving, eliminating the one big drawback to pressure cooking.

Is the Ninja Foodi worth it? Our own Sherri Smith thinks it is.

At 14.25 x 16.75 x 14.1 inches, the 8-quart Ninja Foodi is big. If you're looking for a smaller model, the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi is also on sale for $149 at Amazon.