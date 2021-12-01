Act fast! Apple Watch 6 $100 off right now in Cyber Week deal

Is this the best Apple Watch deal of the season? Best Buy has the Apple Watch 6 for just $299 in what's the best Cyber Monday deal for the Apple Watch you can still score, even though Cyber Monday has technically passed (Cyber Week is apparently still keeping the deals alive).

Right now the Apple Watch 6 is just $299 at Best Buy. This is last year's Apple Watch, which originally started at $399, so you'll save $100 on what remains a highly-capable smartwatch. This is one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen all year.

Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $299. The Apple Watch 6 features a bright display, powerful S6 processor, and built-in bloody oxygen sensors that support Apple's Blood Oxygen app.

Though we hoped to see bigger savings on the Apple Watch 7 this Cyber Monday, we have no problem settling for this Apple Watch 6 deal. Based on last year's Apple Watch 6 review, we considered it the best smartwatch on the market for several months.

The smartwatch has a bright Always-On display, blood oxygen monitoring and an 18-hour battery life. You can also take advantage of Apple Watch sleep tracking by fully charging the smartwatch in just 90 minutes.

Better yet, the Series 6 works smoothly with watchOS 8, the latest version of Apple's smartwatch software that introduces a redesigned messaging experience, new Mindfulness app and support for digital keys.

Considering the Apple Watch SE (the midrange model in Apple's smartwatch lineup) normally starts at $279, this Apple Watch 6 deal is an absolute steal. You get pretty much all the features found in the newer Apple Watch 7, besides the upgraded display and slightly faster charging.

This deal will likely last as long as retailers clear stock, but with the holidays around the corner, we expect the Apple Watch 6 for $299 will be a popular buy. Get yours before it sells out.