The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus cases will help protect Samsung's middle-child smartphone from the vicissitudes of life's everyday bumps, drops, and spills. While it's less expensive than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the S22 Plus still costs $999, so you'll want to make sure your investment won't break into a bunch of pieces when it slips out of your hands.

That's where a great case comes in. With the right phone case, you can say goodbye to smudges, scratches, fingerprints, excess oil, and all of those unsightly things that come along with using a smartphone every day. Plus, you'll preserve your phone so that if you ever decide you want to sell it or trade it in, it'll be in fantastic shape.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus cases?

When it comes to choosing the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus case for you, you'll have to weigh what's most important: protection, utility, or portability. That's why it's a good idea to test out different models before you decide which one you want to use for the foreseeable future.

If you want something lightweight but still protective, you can't go wrong with the affordable but sturdy Spigen Liquid Air, which also features an attractive, grippy exterior. On the other side of the spectrum, the Poetic Guardian Galaxy S22+ Case is as rugged as they come, and ready to take on just about anything.

All the cases we've chosen for our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus cases have their own unique properties, designs, and approaches to protecting your phone. Whether you opt for Samsung's cases or a third-party product, you're getting the best the world of smartphone protection has to offer.

In the end, only you'll know which case is right for you. If you're unsure where to start, we've got some great choices right here.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus cases you can buy today

(Image credit: Spigen)

1. Spigen Liquid Air Armor Specifications Colors: Black Wireless charger compatible: Yes Weight: 1.13 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Anti-slip texture + Raised bezels protect camera lenses Reasons to avoid - Only comes in one color

The Spigen Liquid Air case remains a favorite across generations of smartphones. It's a slim-fitting case that slips on easily over your device, meant to maintain a slim profile while offering anti-slip matte fingerprint resistance. Its rubberized diamond texture ensures whatever spills your phone takes won't be from falling out of your hand, and its military-grade protection with air cushion technology protects your device even if accidents do happen. Want to go without it for a while? Take it off, as it's soft and flexible, with raised bezels to protect your screen and camera. You can get it in any color, as long as it's Matte Black.

(Image credit: Tech21)

2. Tech21 Samsung Galaxy S22+ Evo Check Case Specifications Colors: Translucent black Works with wireless chargers: Yes Weight: 3.2 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 16-foot drop protection + Translucent back Reasons to avoid - Only available in one color

If you want slim protection for your Galaxy S22+, but don't want to go the completely clear route, the Tech21 Samsung Galaxy S22+ Evo Check Case should fit the bill nicely. Created with Tech21's FlexShock material, it comes packing great multi-drop protection up to 16 feet, with interchangeable buttons and a unique cross pattern to boot. There's a special raised lip to keep your camera lenses safe, and the case's exterior features advanced antimicrobial technology to keep bacteria growth at bay. All this, plus the design lets you show off your phone a bit with a translucent hue. Pick up your case in Smokey Black.

(Image credit: kwmobile)

3. kwmobile TPU Silicone Case Specifications Colors: 19 options available Wireless charger compatible: Yes Weight: 1.09 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Multitude of color options + Very inexpensive Reasons to avoid - Not as much drop protection as other cases

There are so many clear and black smartphone cases out there. Sometimes you need to pep things up a bit, and the kwmobile TPU Silicone Case is a great way to do it. This non-slip option is soft and comfortable, with an effective grip that lets you simply wipe away fingerprints when they happen. Plus, the way the case stretches over your smartphone ensures it remains close enough to hug the device's curves, yet pliable enough to switch out with other cases should you decide you need a change. It's also extremely affordable, so you can buy multiple. Choose from a variety of colors, from Bordeaux Violet to Teal Matte and just about every shade in between.

(Image credit: Poetic)

4. Poetic Guardian Samsung Galaxy S22+ Case Specifications Colors: Black, blue, green, orange, pink, purple Wireless charger compatible: Yes Weight: 2.89 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Protects both front and back of phone + Rugged construction Reasons to avoid - Bulky

Armor up your Galaxy S22+ with an attractive, heavy-duty case like the Poetic Guardian here. It offers the same kind of stalwart, rugged protection as many of its monochromatic brethren, but with a fun, colorful twist. It's a military-grade drop-tested case that helps protect your device from all angles, with raised lips and corners to keep scratches at bay. It even comes with a built-in screen protector with a fingerprint stamp so you can unlock your phone without any issue. Plus, the back of the case has its own clear polycarbonate protection, so you can show off your actual phone while keeping what matters safe from harm. Choose from Purple, Black, Blue, Green, Orange, and Pink.

(Image credit: Urban Armor)

6. UAG Outback Series for Galaxy S22+ Specifications Colors: Black, olive Wireless charger compatible: Yes Weight: 1.44 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 12-foot drop-tested + Biodegradable Reasons to avoid - Limited color options

Heavy protection doesn't have to be unattractive or detrimental to the environment. The UAG Outback Galaxy S22+ case is 100% biodegradable, compostable, eco-friendly, and great-looking, to boot. This line is made out of bio-based plastic that's also tested to 12-foot drops. It covers your phone completely and will keep you from accumulating defects like scrapes and scratches, while at the same time remaining soft to the touch in-hand. It's also ultra-thin, despite what it's capable of, with a special honeycomb structure inside. It's also compatible with wireless charging, should you want to go that route. Choose from Black or Olive.

(Image credit: Samsung)

7. Samsung Galaxy S22+ S-View Flip Cover Specifications Colors: Black, red Wireless charger compatible: Yes Weight: 2.68 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Lets you view part of screen while closed + Protects both front and back of phone Reasons to avoid - Limited color options

Samsung has created several excellent cases for its Galaxy line, and its Galaxy S22+ S-View Flip Cover is another worthy addition to its collection. This flip case lets you use your phone without having to open the cover so you've got everything in front of you at a glance. Just touch the cover to answer or reject calls or pause your music. The rest of your phone is protected with the flip cover on the front and the hardier case on the back. When open, you're still guarding the back of your phone, and when closed, the entirety of your device is protected. There's a small clear strip along the side of your cover to take care of business, and the rest is safe and secure. It won't be the best layer of security you can find, to be fair, but it's a great-looking and convenient case that still affords you some functionality. Choose from Black or Burgundy.

(Image credit: VRS)

8. VRS Design Terra Guard Galaxy S22+ Case Specifications Colors: Black Wireless charger compatible: Yes Weight: 3.84 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Rugged protection Reasons to avoid - Heavy-duty aesthetic

Want to give your phone the appearance of an armored truck? The VRS Design Terra Guard Galaxy S22+ Case will do it, while keeping a few more dollars in your bank account. This case looks like a type of hard, sturdy protection while remaining comfortable in your hand. Built from polycarbonate materials, it offers rugged protection from both heavy falls and shocks while keeping your screen and cameras safe thanks to raised and beveled edges. It's even compatible with wireless chargers if you're tired of plugging in. Its heavy-duty aesthetic may not be what some buyers are looking for, but you do get what you pay for here, and that's reliable protection. It's only available in one color, though.

(Image credit: Torro)

9. Torro Galaxy S22+ Leather Cover Specifications Colors: Black Wireless charger compatible: Yes Weight: 3.35 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Accommodates credit cards + Attractive leather finish Reasons to avoid - Only available in one color

A slick leather phone case can be difficult to find. That's part of what makes the Torro Galaxy S22+ Leather Cover such a great find. This folio case is crafted from genuine cowhide leather, with a durable TPU frame on the inside to protect your phone. It can handle a great deal of shocks and falls, and includes a special lip around the frame edges to minimize wear and tear. On the outside, you've got designer stitching and a fun image of a bull's head in a nod to the case model. If you so choose, you can use the integrated stand for horizontal viewing, and the internal case to fit three credit cards. Finally, it features a magnetic closure so you can keep everything safe and secure.

(Image credit: Zaff)

10. ZAGG Gear4 Crystal Palace Galaxy S22+ Case Specifications Colors: Clear Wireless charger compatible: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 13-foot drop protection + Slim + Antimicrobial treatment Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Looking for a great simple, clear case? The ZAGG Gear4 Crystal Palace Galaxy S22+ Case should fit the bill nicely. It marries sleek, transparent design with up to 13-foot drop protection while remaining flexible and perfectly clear. To that end, ZAGG promises its D30 Crystalex material is resistant to dye transfer and won't yellow over time like some transparent cases. It's slim and lightweight, with improved texture on the edges to help you keep the phone in your hand, and the case is also compatible with wireless charging. If you're tired of case yellowing and want a polycarbonate clear option, this might be the best protection for your phone out there.

How to choose the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus case for you

Ready to find the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus case for your needs? Be prepared to look around and make some important decisions. That means deciding once and for all whether you're more concerned about showing others your phone's default "look" without a case or you want to make sure you protect your investment with as many layers as possible.

If you want to carry around your phone as more of a fashion statement, you can choose thinner, less rugged cases with more options to customize them. If you're more concerned about keeping your phone from falling to the ground and being destroyed, be sure to buy a case that comes with the most protection possible, including added material around the corners and bezels.

Be sure that you're not judging a case's effectiveness or functionality by how much it sells for, though. Some of the most reliable cases have sold for a pittance, where more expensive cases have failed to stand up to even light testing. Do your research and figure out the best case for your needs.

And when you do find a case that works for you, whether on this list or elsewhere, ensure it's for the right Galaxy S22 model. They aren't all interchangeable.