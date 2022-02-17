The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases are so streamlined, you’ll barely notice the protection they provide for your $1,199 smartphone. And that’s a good thing, since it’s hard to appreciate the 1,750 nits of brightness the phone’s screen promises to deliver if that display gets cracked due to an unfortunate drop.

With best-in-class specs like the ones that the Galaxy S22 Ultra offers, you’ll want to keep your phone looking in tip-top shape. And that’s where the bestGalaxy S22 Ultra cases come into play.

Accidents do happen, and the errant Hulk phone-smash is inevitable in our daily travels, which is why Samsung equips this smartphone with an Armor Aluminum frame, the latest Gorilla Glass, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Nevertheless, when it comes to mobile tech, you should always back up your backups.

From slim-and-sleek to ultra-rugged models, here are the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases to put on your shortlist.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases?

Samsung did a pretty fantastic job with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, so it makes sense that the phone maker would also design a great case to match. The Galaxy S22 Ultra LED View Cover comes with a unique app that lets you customize the LED lighting, which is not only useful, but cool as hell.

As a runner-up, the OtterBox Galaxy S22 Ultra Defender Series Pro Case is building off years of quality smartphone case experience, and it’s another worthy edition to the case maker’s rock-solid Defender Series. It’s even made from 50% recycled plastic, and comes with an impressive lifetime warranty.

Other contenders among the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases include the Spigen Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Case Slim Armor CS, thanks to a slide-out design for storing cash or credit cards, and the customizable Casetify Galaxy S22 Ultra Impact Case.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases right now

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra LED View Cover Best Galaxy S22 Ultra case overall Specifications Colors: Black, Light Gray Materials: Leather, Polyurethane Weight: TBA

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra already offers high-end looks to go with its premium features, so why shouldn’t the case be just as spiffy? The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra LED View Cover tops our picks of the best Samsung S22 Ultra Cases for its stylish design and added utility.

Samsung treats the LED View Cover with an antimicrobial coating to help out with your hygiene . Flip the case open and you’ll find a handy-dandy pocket for credit or transit cards, which is perfect for dashing out for quick errands without having to reach for your wallet.

One-touch controls let you answer calls on your Galaxy S22 Ultra with the cover still closed, and you can even customize the outside of the LED View Cover case with digital icons. These LED lights can be tweaked for customizable notifications, thanks to the compatible app.

2. OtterBox Galaxy S22 Ultra Defender Series Pro Case Best Galaxy S22 Ultra case for sustainability Specifications Colors: Black, Fort Blue, Happy Purple Materials: Polycarbonate, rubber Weight: 0.32 ounces

Available in three snazzy colors, the OtterBox Galaxy S22 Ultra Defender Series Pro Case is a premium case from a quality brand that’s been cranking out top cases for nearly a quarter-century. OtterBox’s latest, the Galaxy S22 Ultra Defender Series Pro Case, can handle up to four times as many drops as standard MIL-STD-810G 516.6 testing. Like other options among the best SamsungGalaxy S22 Ultra cases, the exterior of the Defender Series Pro has an antimicrobial coating to continuously block microbial growth.

Made from 50% recycled plastic, the rugged design works with wireless chargers and features port covers to block dirt, dust, and lint from sneaking into your jacks. The case’s holster doubles as a belt clip and hands-free kickstand, and the whole thing is covered by a hassle-free lifetime warranty.

3. Spigen Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Case Slim Armor CS Best Galaxy S22 Ultra case for on-the-go minimalism Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Polycarbonate Weight: 1.9 ounces

If having an ad-hoc wallet attached to your Galaxy S22 Ultra is an appealing prospect, consider the polycarbonate Spigen Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Case Slim Armor CS. Besides its slim dual-layer architecture loaded with military-grade Air Cushion Technology in every corner — the latter guards against drops and dings — there’s a place in the back to stash cash and cards.

Specifically, you can fit two cards in the Slim Armor’s slot. All that’s available in a sleek design that fits easily into your pocket.

4. Peak Design Everyday Case for Galaxy S22 Ultra Best slim Galaxy S22 Ultra case Specifications Colors: Charcoal Materials: Nylon canvas, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 1.5 ounces

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra commands a high price, but if you’re already willing to spend this much on your smartphone, the Peak Design Everyday Case strikes a superb balance of minimalist elegance and top-notch protection. The super-slim 2.4-milimeter profile is accented by rubberized bumpers and a nylon canvas shell, not to mention a protective lip around the screen and camera lenses.

The Peak Design Everyday Case is also meant to complement the Peak Design’s ecosystem of mobile accessories via a slick SlimLink mounting system, which keeps your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra nice and secure, no matter where your hustle takes you. The nylon canvas shell is also weatherproof, 100% recycled, and Bluesign-approved.

5. Casetify Galaxy S22 Ultra Impact Cases A distinct-looking Galaxy S22 Ultra case Specifications Colors: Black, Matte Black, Frost, Pink Materials: Bioplastic, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: TBA

What started almost a decade ago as one simple idea — turning Instagram photos into custom smartphone cases — has evolved into a unique way to plug your favorite artist while your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is unplugged. Casetify’s Impact Cases have a strong-yet-light design that gives you full access to all the phone’s buttons and ports.

What’s so unique about Casetify? Look no further than their customization options. For example, the “For What It’s Worth” case — pictured above in its Matte Black and Pink options — features art from Quotes by Christie that includes a sweet F. Scott Fitzgerald quote on the case’s back. Casetify also notes that its cases rely on 65% recycled and plant-based materials.

6. Speck Presidio2 Grip Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Most grippable Galaxy S22 Ultra case Specifications Colors: Graphite Grey/Black/Bold Red, Black/White, Coastal Blue, Black, Storm Blue Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 0.3 ounces

The Galaxy S22 Ultra runs smooth as butter, so why not get a silky-smooth case to match? The Speck Presidio2Presidio2 Grip Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Case has a soft-touch finish for extra comfort, and no-slip grips to keep your smartphone firmly in hand.

The perimeter of the Presidio2 is lined with air capsules for even more protection as they compress and decompress upon impact after a drop. In real-world testing, Speck says its case can withstand drops up to 13 feet.

Speck finishes off its case design with an antimicrobial treatment from Microban that delivers up to 99% reduction in stain and odor-causing bacteria.

7. Raptic Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Shield Best value for a Galaxy S22 Ultra case Specifications Colors: Black, Red, Iridescent Materials: Polycarbonate, aluminum, rubber Weight: TBA

Constructed from a tough-as-nails combination of hard polycarbonate, soft rubber, and anodized aluminum, the Raptic Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Shield uses machined metal to offer military-grade drop protection (up to 10 feet on concrete) in a sleek package. The soft rubber coating inside the case serves as a shock absorber in the case of an abrupt drop, and the one-piece construction is also infused with an antimicrobial treatment for good measure.

Available in a few attractive colors, the Raptic Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Shield is one of the more fashion-forward cases we’ve seen so far. But don’t let those pretty looks fool you into thinking that Raptic skimped on protection.

8. Incipio Duo for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Most colorful Galaxy S22 Ultra case Specifications Colors: Black, Dark Denim Blue, Slate Gray, Salsa Red Materials: Recycled plastic Weight: 4.64 ounces

Made from recycled materials that can handle drops up to an impressive 12 feet, the Incipio Duo for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a two-piece case that relies on Impact Strut technology to reduce impact force when your phone hits the ground.

The raised-edge bezel keeps the screen and camera lenses protected, and the soft-touch finish slips easily into your pocket while still feeling firm in the hand. Not every smartphone case supports wireless charging, but the Incipio Duo one does; it comes with a lifetime warranty, too.

9. Casely Galaxy S22 Endless Peaks/Colorblock Mountain Case A Galaxy S22 Ultra case with an eye-catching design Specifications Colors: Endless Peaks/Colorblock Mountain Materials: Polycarbonate Weight: 1.59 ounces

Casely is another brand that collaborates with various artists to give their wares a bit more flair than the average smartphone case. The Endless Peaks/Colorblock Mountain case is an excellent example, as it was conceptualized by Maus Haus, an illustrator based out of Brisbane, Australia. The layered earth tones of this otherwise basic case catch the eye in all the right ways.

Casely Galaxy S22 Ultra Cases aren’t just about style, though. Their shock-absorbing air pockets are tested on drops up to 8 feet; the slip-resistant side grip adds some extra texture for your fingers to hold; the 1.5-milimeter raised lip keeps your camera lenses safe; and precise cutouts offer unobstructed access to all ports, speakers, and buttons. Bonus: this Casely case is even wireless charger compatible, so you rarely have to separate the phone from its artsy-fartsy jacket.

10. Ringke Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Fusion-X Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra case under $20 Specifications Colors: Clear, Matte Clear, Smoke Black, Black, Camo Blac Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 1.3 ounces

If splurging on the Galaxy S22 Ultra has left less cash in your wallet than you expected, not to worry — you can still get one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases for less than $20. The RingKe Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Fusion-X doesn’t cost a lot, but you still get military-grade drop protection to protect your phone from damage. A raised 1.5mm bezel around the screen and 1.3mm bezel around the camera lenses keep that 6.8-inch screen and quadruple camera array pristine and clean.

This case also supports wireless charging and S-Pen use; you can attach hand or neck straps with the built-in dual QuikCatch lanyard holes (which are sold separately). Dollar for dollar, this Ringke case offers an inexpensive way to keep unwanted scratches at bay.

How to choose the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for you

When it comes to choosing among the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases to fit your futuristic lifestyle, here are some factors to consider:

Price: At $1,199, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expensive enough without spending big on compatible accessories. Some of the more rugged cases cost upward of $50, but you can find plenty of viable options under the $30 mark.

Build materials: From silicone to aluminum to polycarbonate to rubber, look for a good drop rating to keep your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra protected. Some cases are only meant to withstand drops of a few feet high, while more hardcore competitors have a MIL-STD-810G-tested rating of 10 feet or more.

Color/design options: Some cases only offer one or two color choices per brand (boring!), but the fashion-forward ones take more chances in this department, adding blended colors, textured designs, and customized labels to the mix. Your smartphone is part of your identity, after all, so why shouldn’t it reflect part of your personality when you whip it out of your pocket?

Environmental impact: We all need to tread much, much lighter when it comes to our collective effect on the environment, and if future-proofing planet Earth is on your to-do list, look for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases with various green initiatives; many brands use recycled plastics to get the job done, and every little bit helps.