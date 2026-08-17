Protect your Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL in style with these 15 essential cases and accessories

If you're planning on picking up one of the new Pixel 11 Pro or Pixel 11 Pro XL smartphones then, take our advice, and make sure that you get a case for it as soon as possible! These are expensive products, after all, and you don't want to damage your new toy the first time you accidentally drop or bash it.

In this article I've put together a selection of my 12 favorite cases for the Pro and the Pro XL – six for each device. I've included Google's own official cases, as well as a selection of great designs from third party brands. I've also picked out a few essential Google accessories that will work with the new phone.

If you haven't yet chosen which Pixel 11 smartphone you're going to get yet and are looking at the rest of the range, I've also put together similar pieces for the standard Pixel 11 and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, too.

Google Pixel 11 Pro cases

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL cases

Google Pixel 11 accessories

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