Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases in 2023

The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases are an essential accessory if you want to keep your Samsung phone looking good as new. Yes, all the Galaxy S23 models including the Plus feature Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for a more durable build than before, but accidents still happen. Adding a case to the mix adds another layer of protection against scratches, scuffs and other damage.

And as you can see in our Galaxy S23 Plus review, there's plenty about this phone that you'll want to keep in tip-top shape, whether it's the gorgeous 6.6-inch AMOLED screen or the triple rear camera array. Fortunately, most of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases are specifically designed to keep the display and cameras from harm.

But some cases offer even more than basic protection. Whether it's a kickstand to prop up your S23 Plus or slots to hold cash and cards, there are some S23 Plus cases that meet multiple demands.

We can help you find a case that fits your needs and your budget, as we've searched through a variety of options to find the very best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases. Any one of the following options would be a fine addition to your Samsung smartphone.

1. Spigen Tough Armor View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best case overall Colors: Green, Black, Gunmetal

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 2 ounces + Shock-absorbing protection

+ Built-in kickstand

- No bright color options Spigen's Tough Armor cases have earned a good reputation for protecting phones from drops, and the Galaxy S23 Plus version continues that tradition. Like other Tough Armor offerings, this one reduces the blow from drops thanks to an all-new foam technology that provides an extra layer of shock resistance. Raised lips protect the screen and camera on the S23 Plus, and Spigen includes a reinforced kickstand as part of the package.

2. Poetic Neon Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Most colorful case Colors: Black, Light Pink, Green, Mint, Navy Blue, Orange, Sky Blue, Purple

Materials: Synthetic rubber, polycarbonate

Weight: 2.89 ounces + Wide variety of colors

+ 20-foot drop protection

+ Less than $20

- There are more stylish options You won't have to compromise on color with the Poetic Neon Case for the Galaxy S23. All told, you have eight colors to choose from, ranging from the dark (black) to the light (mint). This is more than just a pretty face for your Galaxy S23 Plus, too, as the case maker promises 20-foot drop protection and dual-layer protection to absorb any shocks from sudden drops.

3. Urban Armor Gear Plasma Series for Galaxy S23 Plus View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best lightweight protection Colors: Ice

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.76 ounces + Lightweight design

+ 16-foot drop protection

+ Works with wireless charging

- Just one color for Plasma Of Urban Armor Gear's many different designs for phone cases, we're particularly partial to the Plasma Series, as it doesn't add excessive bulk to your phone. But you can still expect 16-foot drop protection for your Galaxy S23 Plus. The corners feature enhanced thermoplastic polyurethane to prevent the kind of jarring impacts that can damage your device. 4. Otterbox Defender Series Pro View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Most straightforward Galaxy S23 Plus case Colors: Black, Blue, Pink

Materials: Polycarbonate

Weight: TBA + Extensive drop protection

+ Works with wireless charging and MagSafe

- Costs more than $60 Not interested in bells and whistles for your Galaxy S23 Plus case? Just slap your phone inside the Otterbox Defender Series Pro, which does exactly what it claims — prevents your phone from suffering major damage from drops. Otterbox says the Defender Series has gone through four times as many drops as required by military standard drop testing. Also, half of the plastic used to make the Defender Series comes from recycled materials.

5. CaseBorne V View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Most durable case Colors: Purple, Orange, Black

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane, ethylene vinyl acetate

Weight: 2.5 ounces + Extensive drop protection

+ Built-in kickstand

- A little on the bulky side Your Galaxy S23 Plus is in good hands with the CaseBorne V, which promises an impressive 21-foot drop protection for your phone. Besides a flexible shell, an extra foam layer in the CaseBorne V prevents scratches and other damage from messing up the S23 Plus. The case's kickstand allows you to use the phone hands-free, and a lifetime warranty backs up the case maker's durability claims. 6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Leather Case View at Samsung (opens in new tab) View at Samsung (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Best leather case Colors: Black, Green, Camel

Materials: Leather

Weight: TBA + Stylish leather looks

+ Thin profile

- A pricey option Leave it to Samsung to produce one of the better looking Galaxy S23 Plus cases for one of its own phones. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Leather Case provides exactly what the name implies — a leather case that wraps around your new phone, providing both protection and style. Because Samsung makes the case, you can expect a perfect fit, and the phone maker promises a good grip that can prevent you from dropping the S23 Plus in the first place. 7. Smartish Wallet Slayer View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best wallet case Colors: Four different designs

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane, polycarbonate

Weight: 1.76 ounces + Carries cards and cash

+ Lightweight design

+ Textured sides

- Other cases promise more drop protection Sometimes you want your phone case to perform double duty, and Smartish Wallet Slayer does exactly that for the Galaxy S23 Plus. While the case can protect your phone from scratches and scuffs, it also includes slots for three credit cards plus cash, turning your Galaxy S23 Plus case into a wallet. We like the clever thumb slot that helps push out cards when it's time to pay, and the case has textured sides to help you grip your phone more easily. 8. Osophter Clear Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best clear case Colors: Clear

Materials: Rubber

Weight: 1.06 ounces + Lightweight

+ Less than $10

- Not the most extensive drop protection Your Galaxy S23 Plus is a pretty smart-looking phone. The Osophter Clear Case can let its outer beauty shine through, with a rubber wraparound design that doesn't hide the phone's looks from the world just for the sake of protecting the device from scratches and other damage. You're still getting some measure of protection — Osophter promises cushioned corners to absorb the shock of drops. There's also a raised lip for keeping the screen from smashing into surfaces. If you want a more durable case, look elsewhere, but if you want a case that shows off the S23 Plus, this is the one to get.

9. Oneagle for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Best case with screen protectors Colors: Black, Navy Blue, Pink, Red, Teal, Purple

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 3.84 ounces + Protectors for screen and camera

+ Half-a-dozen color options

+ Rotatable kickstand

- Assembly required with screen protectors Like many protective cases, Oneagle's version features a hard plastic outer layer and a soft inside to provide drop protection. But this case also comes with screen protectors, not only for the Galaxy S23 Plus' 6.6-inch display, but for the rear camera lenses as well. In addition, the matte texture of the case's back should help you keep a hold of the Galaxy S23 Plus, cutting down chances of a damaging drop in the first place.

What to look for in the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The first thing to do when you looking for a case that fits your Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is to confirm that the case isn't designed for another model in Samsung's flagship phone lineup. Besides the Plus, Samsung sells two other phones under the Galaxy S23 name — the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 and 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra. As the different screen sizes would suggest, cases for those phones aren't going to fit the Galaxy S23 Plus' 6.6-inch panel. (If you do have another Samsung phone, be sure to look at our guides to the best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases and best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases.)

Even cases designed for previous Plus models won't cut it. For the Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung changed the design of the phone's back panel, so camera cutouts on older cases won't necessarily fit the new look, even if screen size is unchanged.

Once you've confirmed that the case you're considering is specifically designed for the Galaxy S23 Plus, you'll want to consider what qualities in a case are most important to you. All cases should promise some degree of drop protection — about 4 to 6 feet is pretty standard. Some of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases we've seen take that even further, offering drop protection that approaches 200 feet.

Other factors to consider when shopping for the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus case include color options — you'll want one that suits your taste — and special features like screen protectors, kickstands and slots for cards and cash.

How we pick the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases

We select phones for our round-up of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases based on word of mouth, user reviews and how reliable the case maker has proven to be in the past. In some instances, we might call in cases for further testing. Among the criteria we consider are price, color options, drop protection and special features. Because different phone owners have different tastes, we look to include a variety of options in our buying guides for phone cases.