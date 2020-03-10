The best electric scooters in 2020

There's a lot to ponder when choosing the best electric scooter. Who's going to ride it? Are you taking it up and down hills? Are you going to use it in a city? And, of course, how much do you want to spend?

Electric scooters have exploded in popularity because they're are an easy way to get around, they don't require much of a learning curve, and you don't need a license to drive one. Even now, there's an electric scooter for just about everyone, but before you make an investment, it's important to get the one best suited for your needs.

There are several categories of electric scooters, from entry-level budget models to serious off-road versions with full suspension and huge tires. Regardless of the electric scooter you choose, we suggest plenty of practice with ample protection before you hit the road.

What are the best electric scooters?

After taking a number of scooters for a spin, we think the best electric scooter overall is the Unagi Model One (E500). This scooter has motors in each of its wheels, which allows it to cruise up hills better than the other models we tested. The Unagi has a large, bright display, easy to use controls, a built-in horn, and bright head- and taillights. It also has a sleek design that's sure to turn heads, and you can even get a custom skin as an add-on.

However, the Unagi Model one is a pricey $990; for something less expensive, consider the Levy Electric scooter, which offers a smoother ride on its air-filled tires, has cruise control, and a removable battery, which can help when you need to go longer distances.

The best electric scooter for commuters is the Glion Dolly, because it folds up more compactly than others, and even has a handle and two small wheels that lets you tote it like a rolling suitcase when you're not riding it.

At CES, Segway announced a fleet of new electric scooters, including the Air T15 ($699, available later this year) which weights just 22 pounds and folds much more compactly than other scooters.

Curious to ride an electric scooter and wonder what's available? Here are the best electric scooters in varying price ranges.

The best electric scooters you can buy today

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Unagi Model One

The best electric scooter overall

Size (folded): 37.8 x 16.5 x 15 inches | Size (unfolded): 43.3 x 37.8 x 16.5 inches | Weight: 26.5 pounds | Motor: Dual 250-watt | Max Speed: 15 mph | Range: 15 miles | Max Rider Weight: 275 pounds

Sleek design

Powerful

Clear display

Rougher ride than other scooters

Expensive

Today's best Unagi Model One deals Unagi Model One - E450 Dual... Pure Electric £698.99 View

Thanks to its dual 250-watt motors, the Unagi Model One powers up hills with aplomb, zipping along twice as fast as other scooters with just a single motor. Using both motors (you can opt to use just one) causes the battery life to drop significantly lower than the scooter's advertised 15-mile range.

The Unagi also has a great display that's bright enough to easily see even in daylight; we also liked its intuitive controls and loud, electric-sounding horn. It has both head and taillights, the latter of which blinks rapidly when you hit the brakes.

We were also enamored with the Unagi's sleek design; its carbon-fiber front post changes in geometry from a circle to a triangular shape, making for an intriguing look. And, on Unagi's site, you can personalize the look with custom skins. All of this comes at a price: The Model One with dual motors costs $990.

Read our full Unagi Model One review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Glion Dolly

Long range, good speed, and travel-friendly features make the Glion Dolly the best electric scooter for commuters

Size: 36.2 x 11.8 x 5.9 inches | Weight: 28.7 pounds | Max Speed: 15 mph | Range: 15 miles | Max Rider Weight: 255 pounds

Pop-out kickstand

Durable build materials

Portable

Bright headlight

Small rubber wheels can make for a rough ride

Touchy throttle

Because of its ultra-folding design, the Glion Dolly is the best electric scooter for those who have to take it on public transportation. The Dolly is foldable, and at 27.3 pounds, it's light enough to cart up a flight of stairs on your way home. It can reach top speeds of 15 miles per hour and lasts for about 15 miles of roaming, which makes it a good fit for small city dwellers.

The Dolly has a bright headlight and built-in tail reflector, helpful when riding home in the evening or in the winter months when the sun sets too early, as well as integrated fenders for protecting the wheels. You can also transport the Dolly like a suitcase when you're not riding it, and it comes with a kickstand so that it stays upright on its own.

Perhaps the only drawback of the Glion Dolly are its small hard rubber wheels and lack of suspension, which makes for a bumpier ride than other electric scooters.

Read our full Glion Dolly review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Levy Electric Scooter

A removable battery and powerful motor set this electric scooter apart

Size: 49.5 x 41.5 x 17 inches | Weight: 27 pounds | Wheel size: 8.5 inches | Max Speed: 18 mph | Range: 15 miles | Max Rider Weight: 230 pounds | Motor: 350-watt, front-wheel drive | Battery: 36V, 6.4aH | Charging time: 3.5 hours

Smooth ride

Powerful motor

Replaceable battery

Bright display

Non-adjustable headlight

Vague power readings

We loved riding the Levy electric scooter; its air-filled tires handled sidewalks and potholes with ease, and its powerful 350-Watt motor got us up the steepest of hills. The Levy also has a good range, but if you have to go longer distances, you can swap out its battery—a feature most other electric scooters lack. Other things we're fans of are its cruise control, flashing taillight when braking, and bright display. This is one of the best electric scooters for $500.

Read our full Levy electric scooter review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Swagtron Swagger 5 Elite

This electric scooter can support larger riders, but has a shorter range

Size: 45.3 x 41.5 x 17 inches | Weight: 27.5 pounds | Max Speed: 18 mph | Range: 11 miles | Max Rider Weight: 320 pounds

Affordable

Supports larger riders

Slow takeoffs

Slow on inclines

The Swagtron Swagger 5 Elite is another affordable scooter, though this one is a little faster at a top speed of 18 mph. It's well-equipped, with a collapsible chassis, a 250-watt motor, and an air-filled front tire, which makes for a smooth ride.

The Swagger 5 weighs 27.5 pounds and supports up to 320 pounds on the journey. It also comes with a shock-absorbent spring and a phone mount, which you can use to monitor the Swagger's top speed and battery power along with the Swagtron companion app. However, its range is a bit more limited, and it struggles up hills more than scooters such as the Glion Dolly.

Read our full Swagtron Swagger 5 review.

(Image credit: Razor)

5. Razor Ecosmart Metro

The best electric scooter for those who want to stay seated

Size: 59.5 x 41.5 x 20.3 inches | Weight: 67 pounds | Max Speed: 18 mph | Range: 10 miles | Max Rider Weight: 220 pounds

Easy to control

Rear luggage storage

Too heavy for walking up the stairs

Not good at scaling hills

If you'd rather sit for the frenzied commute across the metropolis, the Razor EcoSmart Metro is an affordable option. This scooter features a seat and a large bamboo deck for resting your feet while riding, as well as a rack on the back of the vehicle for carting around things like groceries.

The scooter has a maximum speed of 18 mph and lasts up to 10 miles per charge. The Ecosmart Metro isn't a high-performance vehicle, nor is it very portable. (Some riders on Amazon swapped in a higher-capacity battery pack). But it's a good option for casual commuters and first-time scooter riders.

(Image credit: Razor)

6. Razor E100

An ideal electric scooter for kids

Size: 36 x 32.5 x 16 inches | Weight: 29.5 pounds | Max Speed: 10 mph | Range: 10 miles | Max Rider Weight: 120 pounds

New Amazon £149.99 View Razor Power Core E100... Amazon £157.71 View Razor Power Core E100... argos.co.uk £209.99 View

Not too fast for first-time riders

Steady battery life

Chain-drive motor requires maintenance

The E100 is ideal for those looking for a scooter their kids can safely ride around town. It comes in a variety of colors and features twist-grip acceleration controls, as well as a hand-operated front brake. The E100 tops out at 10 mph but offers enough torque for heading uphill or over steep bumps. And with 40 minutes of drive time, that's plenty to get to school and back with a pit stop in between.

One caveat of the E100, however, is that it uses a chain-drive motor, which can be noisy and require maintenance over time.

(Image credit: Turbowheel)

7. Turbowheel Dart T9

Big, fast and expensive, and offers nearly double the range of most other scooters

Size: 35 x 19.5 x 5.25 inches | Weight: 39.5 pounds | Max Speed: 25 mph | Range: 30 miles | Max Rider Weight: 220 pounds

Air-filled tires make for a comfortable ride

Multiple LED lights make the scooter easier to spot at dusk

A bit hefty

Expensive

At first glance, the Turbowheel Dart T9 seems like a run-of-the-mill scooter, but it's much more capable than it looks. This 1200-watt scooter is powerful, reaching top speeds of 25 mph for up to 30 miles of riding, and it can get you up hills more quickly than some of the scooters with smaller motors. It comes with dual-wheel mechanical brakes so that you can safely stop at a moment's notice.

The scooter's 8.5-inch air-filled tires help cushion the ride, and there's a neat light kit for tricking out your commuter scooter. At nearly 40 pounds, the Turbowheel Dart isn't the easiest to carry up the stairs. But it's fast, and it even has a fast-charging battery that's bigger than some e-bikes. For those who want their scooter to have some serious power, the D9 is worth a look.

(Image credit: Nanrobot)

8. Nanrobot D4+

A high-end model with impressive range and speed

Size: 49 x 45 x 10 inches | Weight: 70 pounds | Max Speed: 40 mph | Range: 45 miles | Max Rider Weight: 330 pounds

Very fast

Quick acceleration

Too heavy to carry

Expensive

If you are set on splurging for an electric scooter, the Nanrobot D4+ is one of the better deals in the $1,200 and up price range. But this shouldn't be your first pick if you're a novice scooter rider.

Since this scooter can reach speeds of up to 40 mph, the D4+ features both front and rear suspension, along with two shock absorbers on the rear and four on the front. This all helps contribute to a smoother ride than most models and will be comfortable to ride even on pothole-ridden roads.

What's more: the D4+ features two 1000-watt electric hub motors — one in each wheel — which provide enough torque and power to reach its top speed. And since this is likely to be your primary ride around town, the Nanrobot D4+ is equipped with a bright headlight for seeing ahead even on poorly lit streets.

The D4+ has an LCD readout at the handle, so you know how fast you're going, how much time you have left before you need a charge, and which gear is propelling you forward. The D4+ can take you far, too, with up to 45 miles of travel with the included 52-volt battery pack. That's more than twice most other scooters.

(Image credit: Razor)

9. Razor Power Core E90

This budget scooter for kids has a more limited range

Size: 32.9 x 31.7 x 12.9 inches | Weight: 22 pounds | Max Speed: 15 mph | Range: 5 miles | Max Rider Weight: 120 pounds

Razor Power Core E90 Electric... Amazon £139.99 View Razor Power Core E90 Electric... Amazon £157.65 View Razor Powercore E90 Scooter -... very.co.uk £164.99 View Razor Powercore E90 Scooter -... Littlewoods £249.99 View

Easy assembly

Motor doesn't require regular maintenance

A bit rattly at max speed

Long charge times

The Razor Power Core E90 electric scooter is one of the best budget scooters available for kids who merely need a boost on the ride to school. It goes up to 10 mph and offers up to 70 minutes of continuous cruising. This budget scooter doesn't require much maintenance like those of the commuter rigs, either, because it doesn't have a chain-drive system.

Though it doesn't fold up, the E90 is small enough to bring on the bus or train without taking up too much space. However, Amazon reviewers have complained of rattling frames at high speeds, while a few others expressed concern over how fast the E90 throttles. Even some of the most positive reviews mention the E90 being a little too fast, with some parents wanting more robust control over the speedometer.

(Image credit: Razor)

10. Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro

This stylish scooter looks like an old-school Vespa

Size: 50 x 30 x 18 inches | Weight: 62 pounds | Max Speed: 15 mph | Range: 10 miles | Max Rider Weight: 170 pounds

Razor electric scooter On/Off... Amazon £6.99 View Razor electric scooter... Amazon £27.99 View Razor Pocket Mod Electric... Amazon £369.71 View

Kids can sit down for the ride

Underseat storage

Chain-driven motor requires a bit of maintenance

For stylish kids who prefer to sit while trekking across town, Razor's Pocket Mod miniature electric scooter is a real treat. The high-performance Pocket Mod features twist-grip throttle for a motorcycle-like feel and 12-inch pneumatic tires with a rear-suspension system, so it's as comfortable to ride as it is cute to look at. It comes in a variety of colors, and there's a cubby underneath the seat for storing books and other things.

The Pocket Mod can manage a cool 15 mph for a sustained 40 minutes of riding time. Some Amazon customers complained of flat tires and the scooter's snail's-pace crawl up hills, but for the most part, this is a popular product for kids who want a bit of independence when riding around the block.

How to choose the best electric scooter for you

For the most part, you can tell which class of scooter you're looking at based on the price.

$100 to $300: These scooters tend to be of the budget variety and come with smaller motors, low-capacity batteries and simple braking mechanisms, though they don't require maintenance and are great for getting the feel of the electric scooter.

These scooters tend to be of the budget variety and come with smaller motors, low-capacity batteries and simple braking mechanisms, though they don't require maintenance and are great for getting the feel of the electric scooter. $300 to $600: These scooters can be considered as either midrange or entry-level commuters, and they tend to include bigger wheels, slightly longer ranges, fast-charging batteries and the ability to scale hills.

These scooters can be considered as either midrange or entry-level commuters, and they tend to include bigger wheels, slightly longer ranges, fast-charging batteries and the ability to scale hills. $600 and up: These scooters are in the premium range. You can expect a longer, more comfortable ride, along with larger tires, faster speeds, disc brakes and tighter suspension.

How we test electric scooters

There are dozens of varieties of electric scooters on the market, but only a few are worth bringing home to ride.

For entry-level and commuter scooters, we primarily considered things like portability — how easy it is to fold up to bring on the bus or other types of public transportation, or how light it is to cart up a long stretch of stairs — along with range and top speed.

Commuter scooters don't need to be the fastest things around, but it helps if they can manage at least 15 mph for a sustained time so that you're not holding up anyone in the bike lane. We also looked at braking mechanisms, including hydraulic disc brakes, which are the best for stopping quickly and safely at top speeds, and mechanical disc brakes, which are considered the second best for their reliability. Extra features like headlights, reflectors and available speedometer also factored into our commuter picks.

For the performance-based, higher-end rides, we considered range, speed and braking mechanisms, but we also looked at suspension. If you're paying upward of $1,000 for an electric scooter, it should be comfortable to ride and able to scale curbs, hills and bumpy roads. We also verified our picks by cross-referencing reviews between Amazon, manufacturer's sites, and in some cases, Walmart. User reviews were then cross-referenced with publications such as Electrek and CNET when available.

For our picks for kids, electric scooters in this category don't offer the same bells and whistles as commuter models. For instance, many of the child and preteen picks don't fold up for portability, so we considered overall weight and size for kids with longer rides to school. We also stuck with scooters that topped out at 15 mph for utmost safety. And like our commuter and high-performance picks, we pored over reviews from parents where accessible.

Lastly, we called in some of the top performers and took them for a ride, noting how they handled both on pothole-filled city streets and hilly, leafy suburbs. We also considered such things as the brightness of their lights, ability to climb hills, controls, portability, and price.