The Razor ePrime III is a great budget scooter for smaller and lighter riders. However, don’t get it unless the price is less than $400. Otherwise, the GoTrax GXL V2 is the better option if you’re on a budget.

Razor ePrime III: Specs Max speed: 18 mph

Max distance: 15 mph

Max weight: 220 pounds

Weight: 24.2 pounds

Motor: 250 W

Wheels: 8-inch pneumatic

Battery: 36V lithium ion

Size: 40.9 x 40.8 x 18.3 inches (unfolded)

Given how the company literally started the scooter craze, it’s surprising that you don’t see more electric scooters like the Razor ePrime III on the streets. It’s a good-looking ride that’s pretty light, folds up easily, and has a taillight — something rarely found on an electric scooter at this price.

However, among the best cheap electric scooters, the ePrime III lacks a display, so you don’t know how fast you’re going. Then again, it doesn’t go fast enough to really warrant a speedometer. The real question of whether you should get this scooter comes down to its price, which I’ll explain further in our Razor ePrime III review.

Razor ePrime III review: Price and availability

The ePrime III was originally available at Razor.com for $499, but can now be found at other online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart for as low as $389.

Razor ePrime III review: Design

The ePrime III has a few nice design flourishes that help set it apart from other sub-$500 electric scooters. For starters, it has not just a headlight, but also a tail light that lights up when the brake is activated.

The headlight is a long slim LED that makes the head of the scooter look more like some sort of droid, and is definitely different than you’ll find on most other electric scooters. But, it gets the job done.

I also like that the ePrime III has a series of 5 LEDs at the base of the scooter to show the charge level of the battery. However, the scooter lacks a display of any kind, so you never know how fast you’re going.

The ePrime III’s deck is a bit compact for larger riders - 16.5 inches long and 5.5 inches wide — but has some nice chamfered edges which, along with the two-toned finish, gives this scooter a sharp look.

Razor ePrime III review: Performance and range

Similar to other sub-$500 electric scooters, the ePrime III has a 250W motor that’s good for younger and lighter riders, but may feel underpowered to older and larger riders. It certainly struggled a bit under my weight (I’m about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds), especially going up hills. However, its 8-inch air-filled front tire did a pretty good job of smoothing out bumps in the road.

With a max advertised speed of 18 miles per hour and a max range of 15 MPH, the ePrime III is comparable to budget scooters like the GoTrax GXL V2, the Swagtron Swagger 5 Elite, and the slightly more powerful TurboAnt M10.

The Razor’s folding and locking mechanism was quick and easy to use - you can snap it open and closed in a flash - and the scooter’s weight of 24.2 pounds means it’s pretty easy to carry around, too.

It also has a small cutout towards the front wheel where you can attach a bike lock; you don’t often find this feature on an electric scooter, and it’s a welcome one.

Razor ePrime III review: Verdict

Overall, younger and smaller riders will enjoy the Razor ePrime III for its good styling and capable ride. Razor advertises the scooter for those 18 and up, but I can see getting this for a high school student who needs to zip back and forth to class.

However, given its performance isn’t all that different from less expensive scooters, it’s not worth buying unless you can get it for less than $400. Otherwise, your money is better spent elsewhere. Among the best cheap electric scooters, the GoTrax GXL V2 is about $50 less and has a display, though it lacks a taillight and has a lower rated speed and distance. Given that the taillight is a good safety option, it may be worth spending the extra cash for that feature.