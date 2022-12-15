Razor EcoSmart Cargo review: An electric scooter built for two

The Razor EcoSmart Cargo is just one of a few electric scooters that has a basket in the back, which makes it very useful for in-town errands. There are other models that aren’t as fast, but cost less and have larger baskets.

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Razor EcoSmart Cargo: Specs Max speed: 19.9 MPH

Max distance: 16.6 miles

Motor: 1000W, chain drive

Carrying capacity: 300 pounds

Battery: 46.8

Size: 62.6 x 41.3 x x 25.4 inches

Weight: 75 pounds

The Razor EcoSmart Cargo is just one of a handful of electric scooters with a very handy basket. While the best electric scooters all excel at getting you from point A to point B, it’s up to you to carry everything you need, which makes them less useful if you want to go to the store to pick up some groceries.

Even better: you can swap out the basket for a second seat, so you and a passenger can ride around town. That makes it unique among Razor’s electric scooter offerings, though the company does have another model with a basket. And, at $1,000, it’s also the most expensive electric scooter in the company’s lineup. Where does the EcoSmart Cargo rank among the best electric scooters ? Join me on my test ride to find out.

Razor EcoSmart Cargo review: Price and availability

Razor EcoSmart Cargo at Target for $999.99 (opens in new tab)

The Razor EcoSmart Cargo went on sale in the fall of 2022; you can find it at retailers and online for $999.

Razor EcoSmart Cargo review: Design

The EcoSmart Cargo has somewhat more aggressive styling than the Razor EcoSmart Metro , and looks closer to a moped. The Cargo’s seat is also much longer than the Metro’s, and is big enough to accommodate a passenger. There’s even fold-down foot pegs for the second rider. However, with a maximum payload weight of 300 pounds, the two of you will have to be fairly light.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The EcoSmart Cargo is the second sit-down scooter from Razor with a basket. The first — and still available — is the Razor EcoSmart Metro, which has a less powerful (but quieter) motor, and a slightly larger basket. Still, the Cargo’s basket is large enough to fit a bag of groceries, or a case of canned beer. You’ll want to get some bungee cords to strap everything down, though.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In order to swap the seat for a basket, you have to remove six screws (with a Philips Head screwdriver), pull off the seat, and then secure the basket with another screw, which requires an Allen wrench. I hope that in future iterations, Razor makes this a simpler process — and one that doesn’t involve easily-lost screws (sorry, Razor).

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On the left handlebar is a small LCD display with two buttons on its left side. The lower button turns the scooter on and off, while the upper button turns the headlight and taillight off. The entire display also acts as a rocker switch — press the upper section to increase the top speed; there are five levels, with the top speed of the scooter at 19.9 MPH.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

At around 5 feet long and weighing 75 pounds, this is not a scooter you’ll be able to carry up and down stairs with ease; it’s best for those who can store it in a garage or somewhere else on the ground floor.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Cargo comes with a nice, large headlight as well as a taillight, but curiously, there’s no bell, something I’d like to see on a scooter that costs $1,000. Also, it only comes in one color — olive green — it it does look nice, especially with the bamboo accent on the footrest.

Razor EcoSmart Cargo review: Performance

With a 1,000-Watt motor, the EcoSmart Cargo can haul some ass. It tore up and down my streets at a top speed of around 18 miles per hour, and while it wasn’t as powerful as the Niu Kqi3 Max on hills, it was still able to get me up my standard test hill — a 6 percent grade — at around 10 miles per hour, which is good for most scooters.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Because the EcoSmart Cargo uses a chain drive system rather than a hub motor (as is standard on most scooters these days), it’s a lot noisier — there’s a constant whirring sound when you hit the accelerator. It helps make up for the fact that the Cargo doesn’t come with a bell or horn — at least this way, people will hear you coming.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I also found that, because of the motor’s high torque, it can cause the chain to make a loud “CLUNK” as it hits the gear teeth if you hammer the throttle. Better to ease into the accelerator than to slam it.

The Razor EcoSmart Cargo rides on 16-inch air-filled tires, which, when combined with its padded seat, offered a comfortable ride around my town. The seat is also adjustable, good if you’re a taller rider.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The rear disc brake on the Cargo worked, but it’s not as grippy as I would like, so you have to allow yourself a little more stopping distance.

Razor EcoSmart Cargo review: Battery life and range

Razor says the 46.8V battery in the Cargo should last you for around 16.6 miles or up to 50 minutes of continuous use. I got a bit less than that, as I was taking it up and down a few hills around my town. I wish this scooter had a removable battery, like the Glion Balto, so I could charge it up indoors.

Razor EcoSmart Cargo review: Verdict

I’ve now tested three sit-down electric scooters with basket attachments on the back, and all have their merits. The Razor EcoSmart Cargo separates itself from the Razor EcoSmart Metro and the Glion Balto with a sportier look, more powerful motor, and the ability to carry more than one person.

However, the EcoSmart Cargo is about twice as expensive than those two models, and doesn’t have as big a basket. But it’s a heckuva lot of fun to ride. If you live in a hillier area — or simply want to be able to ride around with your partner, the EcoSmart Cargo could be worth its higher price.