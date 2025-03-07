The LG C5 OLED isn't the upgrade I was hoping it'd be — here's why

Opinion
By
published

Where's ATSC 3.0, 165Hz and four-stack OLED technology?

Photos of the LG C5 OLED taken in 2025 at an LG event.
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The LG C5 OLED TV could be one of the best OLED TVs to release this year — but in order to maintain its price point as the center of LG's 2025 TV lineup, it's making more than a few concessions with ATSC 3.0, HDMI 2.2 with 165Hz refresh rate and four-stack OLED chief among the list of missing features.

In lieu of those features, when it comes to this particular mid-range offering, LG is largely focusing all of its efforts on AI enhancements that most end-users don't need. It's making broad, sweeping claims not just on better general picture performance (in everything from improved color accuracy to higher brightness) but also several AI enhancements thanks to webOS 25.

It's the same mistake I felt LG made last year with the LG G4 OLED: This is a great-looking TV, but I'm still not convinced a slew of AI enhancements is the sort of upgrade that most folks expect when spending $2,000 or more on a new TV.

Getting to grips with this 4K upscaling guru

Photos of the LG C5 OLED taken in 2025 at an LG event.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

To get a closer look at LG's C5 OLED, I traveled to a press event at LG's North American HQ in New Jersey. Much of the trip was focused on the LG G5 OLED, which we first saw at CES 2025, but LG's C5 OLED demo focused on its upscaling chops. The team put two 65-inch C5s side by side with one playing a baseball game in 720p (upscaled to 4K) versus the other playing the same content in native 4K.

The 720p version actually looked identical (if not slightly better) than its native 4K counterpart.

We were asked to choose which one was playing the native 4K content and, to my surprise (after choosing incorrectly), the 720p version actually looked identical (if not slightly better) than its native 4K counterpart.

And I wasn't alone. Other attendees were stunned and impressed by just how identical both forms of content looked on the screen. It's a testament to the prowess behind LG's new a9 gen8 AI processor that could make viewing broadcast TV, particularly sports games and major events (like the 2025 Oscars), look incredible.

Most content we watch on a daily basis tends to be in 1080p, especially live broadcasts. The C5's advanced upscaling, if anything, is a silver lining in the face of (once again) not coming equipped with an ATSC 3.0 tuner, which would give you access to NextGen TV and 4K broadcasts.

That being said, I am excited to see more of the LG C5 OLED in action — and if there's anything else the demo highlighted it would be excellent motion processing. I even turned off motion smoothing to get a better grip of this in action specifically with the baseball game, and there wasn't any noticeable blurring going on or stuttering that might happen on weaker sets.

If there's anything I could knock the C5 for, it's poor glare mitigation.

If there's anything I could knock the C5 for, it's poor glare mitigation. Maybe it's a product of the testing environment, but I don't see it getting much better unless you have your lights set away from the screen and not directly above or behind it.

As far as brightness and color is concerned, it's hard to tell. From my eye, the C5 looks just as if not slightly brighter than the LG C4 OLED, which we tested in a 10% window at 1,148 nits in standard content and 1,103 in HDR. We won't know for sure until we get it in for testing, though.

Is AI upscaling enough to warrant upgrading?

Photos of the LG C5 OLED taken in 2025 at an LG event.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In a year where other TVs in the lineup are getting the cutting-edge four-stack OLED panel from LG Display, it's a bit of a letdown that AI upscaling is the hat the C5 OLED will hang its hat on. AI upscaling is a worthwhile upgrade, sure, but if I were paying several thousand dollars, I'd want a feature that makes the C5 stand out from the crowd.

AI upscaling is something every TV maker is offering in 2025: Samsung is also touting a slew of AI upgrades that (in all honesty) most users will either turn off or not know are even enabled to begin with.

Instead of touting a bunch of AI that most users don't really need, LG could have gone all-in on hardware advancements — even if it might've led to the C5 costing more.

I wish LG took a broader swing and risk with its C5 OLED. Instead of touting a bunch of artificial intelligence that most users don't really need, LG could have gone all-in on hardware advancements — even if it might've led to the C5 costing more.

I can't speak to all the upgrades LG could've made here, but one easy-to-spot place for improvement is with glare. Only the LG G5 OLED will have any anti-glare coating, despite the whole lineup benefitting from its inclusion.

I also wish the new-and-improved C5 took up that 165Hz refresh rate. It's a minor inconvenience and really only applies to users running the best gaming PCs, but it would've helped make the LG C5 OLED one of the best gaming TVs in 2025.

LG C5 OLED outlook 

Photos of the LG C5 OLED taken in 2025 at an LG event.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I'm not writing the LG C5 OLED off; it's shaping up to be one of the best OLED TVs of 2025. I just feel like there was room to improve here, and LG might intentionally be holding some important features back to cut down on the price.

If I were to judge it solely based on the over two hours of hands-on testing time I had with it, I'm convinced the same cons we gave the C4 will still carry over to the C5 — and more might follow suit.

Thankfully, though, there's still a little time left before launch and if US prices follow the same pattern of the already-announced EU prices, the C5 might start at the same price as the C4 OLED.

Whatever ends up happening in terms of final specs and price, we're looking forward to getting the LG C5 OLED into our labs for testing, and we'll report back once we have a final verdict later in March or April.

More from Tom's Guide

TOPICS
Ryan Epps
Ryan Epps
Staff Writer

Ryan Epps is a Staff Writer under the TV/AV section at Tom's Guide focusing on TVs and projectors. When not researching PHOLEDs and writing about the next major innovation in the projector space, he's consuming random anime from the 90's, playing Dark Souls 3 again, or reading yet another Haruki Murakami novel. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A wall-mounted LG G5 OLED TV displaying a pile of lit tinder
I went hands-on with the LG G5 OLED at CES 2025 — does it live up to the hype?
A large LG M5 OLED TV sitting in the corner of a posh high-rise condominium. There&#039;s an image of a red sports car on the screen and it&#039;s being watched by a man and a dalmatian dog.
LG G5 and M5 OLED TVs unveiled at CES 2025: brighter, faster and lots of AI upgrades
The LG C4 OLED TV mounted on a wall, displaying a high-resolution image of a small boat in front of a pink-and-blue sunset
LG C5 OLED vs C4 OLED: What's the difference?
Two people sitting in a modern living room watching a wall-mounted LG G5 OLED TV. The TV is displaying a cityscape at night.
I test TVs for a living — here's the 5 TVs for 2025 I'm most excited about
LG M5 OLED TV
LG’s new four-stack OLED could be a game changer for TVs — here’s why
LG 2025 QNED TV on living room wall
LG's QNED TV lineup is getting a big shake-up for 2025 — fewer quantum dots
Latest in TVs
Photos of the LG C5 OLED taken in 2025 at an LG event.
The LG C5 OLED isn't the upgrade I was hoping it'd be — here's why
Google TV Streamer in front of TV
3 reasons to still buy a streaming device in 2025 — yes, even with smart TVs
LG TV with webOS on screen on wall
7 smart TV tips and tricks you need to do right now to get better performance
The Philips Roku TV OLED made in partnership with Skyworth
New Roku OLED TV just announced — and it's hundreds less than the LG C4 OLED
Samsung S90D on stand in living room
Samsung TVs hit with annoying privacy pop-ups — here's how to stop them
A woman hanging a small painting onto a wall alongside Samsung&#039;s The Frame TV, which is wrapped in wood-colored bezels and displaying an oil painting of flowers. Across the wall all several more pieces of artwork, emphasizing how The Frame blends into the space.
The TV as we know it is finally changing — and these designs are leading the charge
Latest in Opinion
Photos of the LG C5 OLED taken in 2025 at an LG event.
The LG C5 OLED isn't the upgrade I was hoping it'd be — here's why
Robert Pattinson in &quot;Mickey 17&quot; movie (2025)
‘Mickey 17’ is an unforgettable sci-fi fever dream — and Robert Pattinson steals the show
(L-R) Martin Sharpe as Mathew Palmer in &quot;Lake Mungo&quot;
This seriously intense dark thriller is streaming for free on Prime Video — and it’s 95% on Rotten Tomatoes
James Marsden and Sterling K. Brown in Paradise
'Paradise' season finale officially makes Hulu's political thriller the best show of the year so far
Infinix Series Mini Tri-Fold
Triple foldables at MWC — a growing trend, but not quite ready
Heart Eyes killer in &quot;Heart Eyes&quot; movie (2025)
One of my favorite movies of 2025 so far is now streaming — and it’s Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
More about tvs
LG TV with webOS on screen on wall

7 smart TV tips and tricks you need to do right now to get better performance
Google TV Streamer in front of TV

3 reasons to still buy a streaming device in 2025 — yes, even with smart TVs
Renegade Row GettyImages-664313074

I tried this 25-minute dumbbell workout to build full-body strength — here’s what happened

See more latest
Most Popular
Robert Pattinson in &quot;Mickey 17&quot; movie (2025)
‘Mickey 17’ is an unforgettable sci-fi fever dream — and Robert Pattinson steals the show
Infinix Series Mini Tri-Fold
Triple foldables at MWC — a growing trend, but not quite ready
(L-R) Martin Sharpe as Mathew Palmer in &quot;Lake Mungo&quot;
This seriously intense dark thriller is streaming for free on Prime Video — and it’s 95% on Rotten Tomatoes
James Marsden and Sterling K. Brown in Paradise
'Paradise' season finale officially makes Hulu's political thriller the best show of the year so far
Heart Eyes killer in &quot;Heart Eyes&quot; movie (2025)
One of my favorite movies of 2025 so far is now streaming — and it’s Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
iPhone 16e review.
iPad Air M3 marks the end of Apple's 64GB era — it was way past due
Elon Musk at an event with his hands raised in the air, wearing a cap and reflective sunglasses
No, you shouldn’t follow Elon Musk’s sleep habits — here’s why
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a needs to be more like the Nothing Phone 3a — here’s how
samsung galaxy s25 edge at mwc 2025
I just saw the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge up close — and I'm not impressed
Eight Sleep Pod 4 on bed with suede bed base in light bedroom with iPhone icon showing sleep metrics in Eight Sleep app
Sleeping on the Eight Sleep Pod 4 has taken my sleep score from 59 to 91 — here's how