Massive OLED TV sale at Amazon and Best Buy — here are the 5 deals I'd buy

Now's the time to upgrade your entertainment center. Amazon and Best Buy are running huge sales on OLED TVs, with massive discounts off some of our favorite models.

Amazon's LG C3 4K OLED TV sale has deals from $996. This is an incredible price for one of the best OLED TVs on the market. I also highly recommend the Sony 55" Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV for $1,498 at Amazon. Not only does it have the beautiful visuals and contrast you'd expect, it also has the best-sounding audio setup of any OLED TV we've reviewed. That means you can get near cinematic quality sound without springing extra for a soundbar.

There are plenty more OLED TV deals around, so keep scrolling to see all my top picks. Plus, don't miss this huge Garmin watch sale and the sneaker deals I'd buy at Nike.

OLED TV deals — Best sales now

Sony 55" Bravia XR A75L 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Bravia XR A75L is a (2023) Sony OLED with features designed specifically for PS5 gamers. For instance, it has a 120Hz refresh rate with two HDMI 2.1 ports and 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM support. You also get Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which optimize picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5. Other features include HDR support and built-in Google TV/Google Assistant.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Samsung 55" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,297 @ Amazon

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C OLED. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant.

Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy | $1,299 @ Samsung

Sony 55" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,498 @ Amazon

You'll get remarkable picture quality on the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, it's designed for use with the PS5, making it a good choice for gamers. HDR 10/HLG/Dolby Vision are included, as well as 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate. In our Sony Bravia XR A80L review, we highly praised this TV's gorgeous visuals and powerful sound.

Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy