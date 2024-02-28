LG C4 preorders — where to buy yours plus first early deals

LG is about to shakeup the OLED landscape with the release of its new LG C4 4K OLED TV. The brand is known for making some of the best OLED TVs we've tested and while we haven't fully reviewed the C4 yet, it's looking like the C4 will be the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

The TV will be available in sizes ranging from 42 inches to 83 inches. LG C4 OLED preorders are now live at LG and while there are no dollar-off discounts right now, LG is offering some preorder specials. You'll get 5% back in LG Rewards and free wall mounting or TV stand setup via Handy. Additionally, you'll get 25% off LG's SC9S Soundbar ($999) if you purchase it with your new TV.

LG C4 4K OLED TV preorders

LG C4 OLED — First impression

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said the new C4 isn't a reinvention of the C3, but rather a refinement. Content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It sports enough brightness boosts that it should be on par with some of the QD-OLED TVs we saw in 2023. It also includes a new version of WebOS that includes a new organizational layout with quick cards for accessibility as well as a Chatbot section in the settings that can help you solve the most commonly asked questions.

That said, if you already own a C2 or C3, the C4 offers only incremental improvements and isn't worth the upgrade. For instance, the C4 doesn't use the Micro Lens Array technology we saw in last year's LG G3 OLED that significantly boosts brightness. Nor does it use the newer a11 AI processor found in 2024's G4 and M4 OLED TVs. Nevertheless, it's still the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling C-series range.

Where to buy the LG C4 OLED

Currently, only LG is offering LG C4 OLED preorders. However, we expect other retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy to offer preorders in the days to come. In terms of deals, expect the few sales to take a few hundred dollars off the new TV. For more OLED TV deals, check out our guide to the best March Madness TV sales.