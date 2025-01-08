LG TV lineup 2025: All the new OLEDs and QNEDs announced at CES

LG's got a lot cooking for 2025, and it's all here on display at CES. In addition to announcing several new home appliance upgrades, like a fridge with a transparent OLED screen, LG has finally given us our first look at its 2025 TVs, and wow — they are impressive.

At the forefront of its new designs are the LG M5 and G5 OLED TVs, which in a stunning turn of events, will drop the gen-two MLA (Micro Lens Array) panel in favor of LG Display's four-stack OLED technology. The more value-friendly C5 and B5 OLEDs will also be returning in the same sizes as last year.

LG's QNED lineup is also seeing some major updates. The poster child for these advancements is the new QNED9M, a Mini-LED TV that will use LG's Zero Connect box for wireless connectivity.

At the forefront of these TVs are a slew of AI upgrades that will bring picture enhancements, sound improvements and even easier search parameters through the use of a Large Language Model.

LG has also saddled up with Microsoft, not just to bridge Copilot AI into its TVs, but to also bring Xbox Game Pass into its Game Optimizer ecosystem.

Check out the full 2025 TV lineup below, and stick to Tom's Guide, as we'll be updating this page regularly as further information rolls out.

LG 2025 TVs: OLED lineup

Every New LG OLED TV for 2025! G5, M5, C5 Hands-On - YouTube Watch On

LG M5 OLED

Tom's Guide managing editor Michael Desjardin best explains the M5 OLED as "in its own class." The flagship design sits outside of the reach for most consumers, but its wireless technology is finding its way onto other, more accessible LG TVs.

This year, the M5 uses LG's Gen2 Alpha 11 processor on a 144Hz refresh rate, (which is quite a shame given the G5's 165Hz spec). As mentioned previously, both premium OLEDs are dropping the MLA panel this year and using a four-stack panel technology that LG says offers much higher brightness.

Here are the M5 OLED TV sizes LG has announced so far: 97", 83", 77" and 65".

LG G5 OLED

For many people, the G5 OLED is the crème de la crème of OLED TVs in 2025. While it might technically sit below the M5 in terms of price and lineup structure, it's one of the most advanced sets from LG this year.

The G5 OLED will be one of the few TVs that will sport a 165Hz refresh rate (Samsung's S95F is another), which introduces a whole new spec for gamers. Although niche, it should give users of the best gaming PCs some leeway with higher frames, but it won't mean much for console gamers (so don't go buying a G5 OLED just for your PS5 Pro).

With 2025 being the year for cheaper OLED TVs, a wider range in offerings for the G5 plus the move to four stack panel production could mean far more competitive pricing for this range, but we'll have to wait and see for official MSRP.

Here are the G5 OLED TV sizes LG has announced so far: 97", 83", 77", 65", 55" and 48".

(Image credit: LG)

LG C5 OLED

Like its predecessors, the C5 is set to be a value-packed OLED powerhouse. It leverages LG's Alpha 9 gen8 processor with a full suite of HDMI 2.1 ports. It features a 144Hz refresh rate with LG's Brightness Booster technology, but as was the case last year, the added brightness will only be available in the 55-, 65- and 77-inch models.

While we don't yet know official pricing on the C5 OLED, you can expect it to be pretty competitive. One of our biggest complaints about the C4 OLED was its relatively high pricing against its 2023 counterpart, so it will be interesting to see where LG slots this year's mid-range OLED.

Here are the C5 OLED TV sizes LG has announced so far: 97", 83", 77", 65", 55", 48" and 42".

LG B5 OLED

There's little known about LG's next-generation B-series OLED, but we do know it will come equipped with a 120Hz WOLED panel. Like the QNED series, the B5 will use the Alpha 8 gen two chip and, like the rest of the LG TV lineup, not feature an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGen TV.

Here are the B5 OLED TV sizes LG has announced so far: 97", 83", 77", 65", 55" and 48".

LG 2024 TVs: QNED series

(Image credit: LG)

LG QNED9M

Beyond OLEDs, LG is also offering a string of LCD designs labeled under its QNED evo TVs. It's here where the QNED9M reigns supreme, offering enhanced colors and brightness via LG's Dynamic QNED Color Solution.

As its flagship QNED, the QNED9M corrals a wide range of premium features, main among them being wireless Zero Connect box support. This makes the QNED9M almost entirely wireless aside from its power cord. In addition, it offers a 144Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium and its a8 AI processor will allow for some serious AI upgrades.

Thus far, LG has only officially announced the QNED9M within this lineup, but you can expect to see a range of similar offerings from last year, including refreshed versions of the QNED90T, QNED85T and QNED80T. The entire lineup will use the a8 chipset, which LG claims offers 70% improvement over last year and will span across a wide range in sizes from 40 inches to 100 inches.

LG 2024 TVs: lifestyle series

(Image credit: LG)

LG PF600U 3-in-1 projector

Serving as three functions in one design, the PF600U might well be one of the weirdest products on display at CES 2025, but that's not a bad thing. As a projector it offers 1080p resolution with a purported 300 ANSI lumens and a screen size range of 30-inch to 120-inch. Beyond that, it also offers five levels of brightness with nine colors on a 110-degree tilting head, plus a set of stereo speakers with passive radiators should set it far apart from many of the best cheap soundbars.

LG CineBeam S

If its 3-in-1 wasn't enough, LG has yet another projector in store for consumers in the PU615U, otherwise known as the CineBeam S. This ultra Short Throw (UST) projector combines portability with massive screen size, offering 40 to 100 inches on a 4K resolution that weighs all but a mere 5.5 pounds. LG says it hits 500 ANSI lumens, which isn't particularly ideal for those living in more ambient-lit environments, but its extreme portability should go a long way.

LG has not specified on price or availability just yet, but more information on both projectors should be released in the next coming weeks.