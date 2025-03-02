Oscars 2025 live blog — where to watch, time, host, nominees and all the winners as they’re announced

Refresh

Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominees and predictions (Image credit: PAGE 114 - WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - PATHÉ FILMS - FRANCE 2 CINÉMA) Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez" Our Picks Kelly - Zoe Saldaña has managed to emerge relatively unscathed from the wreckage of “Emilia Pérez.” I think this is one of the two categories where the Academy rewards this year’s most-nominated movie. Malcolm - Monica Barbaro absolutely deserves this award for “A Complete Unknown” but I’ll be shocked if Zoe Saldaña doesn’t win for "Emilia Pérez" Rory - Almost every fiber of my being wants to select Ariana Grande to will her winning into existence, but it would be a futile effort. Zoe Saldaña’s name is already on the golden statue.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role nominees and predictions (Image credit: Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo / Searchlight Pictures) Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice" Our Picks Kelly - Kieran Culkin is the lockiest lock that ever locked. I’m looking forward to what I’m sure will be an entertaining speech. Malcolm - Perhaps the one true lock of this Academy Awards, Kieran Culkin is going to win for "A Real Pain." Rory - Kieran Culkin is going to win, and it’s not even a debate. As a “Succession” superfan, who also adored “A Real Pain,” I can’t wait to see his name called out on the night.

Best Actress in a Leading Role nominees and predictions (Image credit: BFA / Alamy Stock Photo / Mubi) Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"

Fernanda Torres, "I’m Still Here" Our Picks Kelly - Demi Moore has run a flawless campaign this season and the Academy loves nothing more than rewarding a comeback (see: Brendan Fraser two years ago, Matthew McConaughey in 2013). Malcolm - Demi Moore feels inevitable here but I’m going to vote with my heart and give it to Mikey Madison even though I’m almost certain I’ll be wrong. Rory - The Academy loves recognizing a performer's whole career with an Oscar which is why I think Demi Moore wins here, but could the intense gore of “The Substance” be counted against Moore by the notoriously squeamish voting body?

Best Actor in a Leading Role nominees and predictions (Image credit: AA Film Archive / Alamy Stock Photo) Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice" Our Picks Kelly - Timothée Chalamet’s SAG win was quite the surprise, but I think the older Academy voting body won’t make him the youngest best actor winner to tie with … Adrien Brody, who will take home a second trophy. Malcolm - Tough to pick from a deserving bunch but the ascendancy of Timothée Chalamet feels unstoppable. Rory - Timothée Chalamet aspires to be one of the greats but I reckon he’ll have to wait to join the Oscar winners circle as despite the SAG upset, I believe Adrien Brody will take this one.

Best Director nominees and predictions (Image credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown" Our Picks Kelly - Sean Baker. He won the DGA and nine of the last 10 DGA winners went on to take the Oscar. That said, the exception is in 2019, when DGA winner Sam Mendes (“1917”) lost the Oscar to Bong Joon-ho, whose “Parasite” rode an upswell of support to Best Picture. I don’t think “The Brutalist” has that same momentum for Brady Corbet. If Edward Berger had been nominated for “Conclave,” I could maybe see a split, but that’s not the case. Malcolm - Going with Sean Baker here because he won at the Directors Guild Awards but won’t be surprised if it’s Brady Corbet for “The Brutalist.” Rory - The Directors Guild Awards are largely reliable indicators of success at the Oscars so I can’t look beyond Sean Baker. Plus, the Academy has a strong track record of awarding Best Picture and Best Director to the same movie having done so 69 times (nice!)