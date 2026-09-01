Roku just announced its first OLED TVs from $999 — and they could be game changers for people who hate smart TVs

There’s big news in the world of Roku: The TV-maker — once known exclusively for its easy-to-use streaming software — is releasing two new OLED TVs this year.

The Roku Pro Series OLED and Roku Pro Series LX OLED blend the user-friendly simplicity of the Roku smart platform with a bevy of benefits we’ve come to expect from OLED display technology. Even better, the entry-level model starts at $999 for a 55-inch screen and is available now on Amazon.

Roku Pro Series OLED

(Image credit: Roku)

The most affordable of Roku’s new sets is the Roku Pro Series OLED, which is available in both 55- and 65-inch sizes. The smaller 55-inch Roku Pro Series OLED is the cheapest of the bunch at just $999.

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For context, LG’s entry-level OLED for 2026 — the B6E — is currently on sale for $799 at the 55-inch size point. The entry-level Samsung S85H OLED, meanwhile, is $1,199 in this size. This should give you an idea of which OLED TVs it is competing with when it comes to performance.

The 55-inch Roku Pro Series OLED is just $999 at Amazon.

The Roku Pro Series OLED comes with a native refresh rate of 120Hz, so it supports the highest 4K spec of current-gen gaming consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 Pro. Gamers will also benefit from Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and AMD’s FreeSync Premium for optimized, tear-free gaming.

From the looks of it, Roku has leaned into OLED’s reputation for ultra-thin panel design. Like many LG and Samsung OLEDs, the Pro Series’ display is wafer-thin above the chassis.

The Pro Series is just one half of the story. If you’re looking for an OLED with a little more oomph, the step-up Pro Series LX OLED might be a better choice.

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Roku Pro Series LX OLED

Roku hasn’t revealed as many details about its flagship-level OLED TV, but the Roku Pro Series LX is shaping up to be a rival for mid-range OLED TVs like the LG C6 and the Samsung S90H. It’s slated to hit shelves in October with a starting price of $1,299, but it’s not yet clear whether the series starts at 55 or 65 inches.

Unlike its entry-level sibling, the Pro Series LX OLED offers a 144Hz refresh rate with VRR, so folks who link up a gaming PC will have the option of tapping into a higher refresh rate at 4K resolution. In addition, Roku says that its higher-end OLED incorporates “an advanced polarizer that cuts room reflections.”

The Roku Pro Series LX also ships with the brand’s Voice Remote Pro. It’s similar to the standard Roku remote that comes with the entry-level Pro Series OLED in that it offers backlit buttons and voice recognition, but the Pro version also includes a rechargeable battery via USB-C.

(Image credit: Roku)

Analysis: Roku + OLED is a dream come true

For years, I’ve praised Roku for three key reasons: the simplicity of its user interface; its relative lack of visible ads; and its vast library of downloadable apps and supported streaming services.

In essence, Roku is the smart platform I recommend to people who hate smart platforms.

Roku is the smart platform I recommend to people who hate smart platforms.

But if you’ve been tempted by the self-lit pixels of OLED technology and the many benefits it brings to your living room, you’ve had to go along with LG’s webOS, Samsung’s Smart Hub or Sony’s incorporation of Google TV as your built-in streaming companion.

Until now, no OLED-maker who’s dealt in North America has put the user-friendly approach of Roku front and center. But that's all changing.

I, for one, am pumped to see that we're finally getting a proper Roku OLED. I’ve been using an LG OLED TV for several years, but I rarely interact with its webOS home screen and all of the banner ads and bloatware that come with it.

Meet the new Roku Home Screen | Roku - YouTube Watch On

Instead, I rely on a Roku streaming device as my daily driver. It takes up an HDMI input, but I’d much rather keep track of my favorite shows and services by way of Roku’s basic-looking interface. Ads are present but easy to ignore and typically limited to just one banner on the home screen.

Are Roku OLED TVs going to steal the crown?

It's far too early to tell if the Roku Pro Series and Pro Series LX OLED will make our list of the best OLED TVs. I'd argue that, to a certain extent, they don’t need to be top-performing OLEDs in their respective classes in order to be extremely intriguing (though that would be a nice surprise).

Instead, all these sets need to do is to remain competitively priced while offering the best backdrop for streaming.

For many people, Roku OLED TVs will be an enticing alternative to sets from LG, Samsung and Sony precisely because they aren’t saddled with software that they’ve come to find sluggish, ad-heavy and difficult to navigate.

For all those reasons and more, we'll be keeping close tabs on these OLED TVs as they make their way into our labs ahead of launch.

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