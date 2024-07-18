Is this real? Amazon is selling a 75-inch QLED TV for just $569

You know what matters most to a lot of folks when it comes to picking up a new TV? It’s not peak HDR brightness or fancy video game-smoothing features like VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). It's price, pure and simple. And if you love a bargain, then have I got quite the TV deal for you in the wake of Prime Day.

Right now, the massive TCL 75" Q6 QLED 4K TV is on sale for $569 at Amazon. That’s a cool $230 less than the normal list price of $799. There is a catch, though. To take advantage of this discount, you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime, as this deal is exclusive to members.

TCL 75" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $569 @ Amazon

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review we called it a smart mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

In her TCL Q6 review , my colleague Kate Kozuch praised this colossal QLED set’s “abundant streaming options via Google TV”, its “well-rounded performance" and the fact it comes with two stand options. While the onscreen interface may be a little laggy and this TCL TV’s sound quality obviously can’t compare to the best soundbars, it’s a bit mean to overly grumble considering we’re dealing with a 75-inch display for under $600 here.

Granted, cutbacks have been made to get such a large and in charge TV down to a price that’s currently $230 cheaper than the recently released ROG Ally X , and that’s a handheld PC with a 7-inch screen we’re talking about.

The TCL Q6 is very much a mid-tier 4K television that, while it can’t match the picture quality of the best OLED TVs , it costs a hell of a lot less than them. Those cutbacks I mention primarily revolve around the fact this TV doesn’t have any HDMI 2.1 slots, and that means you’re stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution. Although in the Q6's defence, it supports 120Hz at lower resolutions courtesy of its "Game Accelerator".

To its further credit, the TCL Q6 QLED supports HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and during our testing we’ve seen far worse than a peak HDR brightness of 498 nits measured over a 10% white window. The fact input lag clocks in at a respectable 8.9ms makes this a decent choice for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners.

So if you want a television that is going to dominate your living room and don’t mind compromising on quality here and there for a 75-inch TV that is sure to impress any visitors you have over purely down to its sheer size, I recommend giving this deal on the TCL Q6 some thought.