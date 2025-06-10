Surprise! This 65-inch TCL Mini-LED TV just crashed to under $1,000 on Amazon

With Father's Day right around the corner and summer approaching quickly, there's no better way to celebrate than with a brand new Mini-LED TV kitted with some of the best motion processing and gaming features.

Right now, you can get the 65-inch TCL QM7K Mini-LED TV for just $998. That's a huge discount, dropping this 2025 model to under $1,000 just a few months after release.

TCL has one serious 2025 lineup and the QM7K is one of the best gaming TVs among them. It's kitted with some serious specs that make it the ideal choice for PC and console gamers, especially the latter thanks to a VRR spec that hits 288Hz at 1080p.

A Game Bar also ensures you can toggle such settings on the fly. This makes gaming even more convenient. A 2.2 Bang & Olufsen speaker also gives your entertainment the punch it deserves.

The TCL QM7K is built on Google TV, netting you access to all of the best streaming services. It also has a handy Art Mode, which turns your TV into a gallery presentation when it's not in use, sprucing up your living room as if you lived in a museum.

It doesn't get as bright as something like the Hisense U7N, but the QM7K still holds its own in HDR workloads with 2,350 nits in a 10% window. Thus, both HDR gaming and movie nights will look glorious with perfect color and shadows.

The QM7K is one serious deal to consider, but if $998 is a bit out of your comfort zone, there's a lot of value TVs to sink your teeth into. TCL just stealth-launched a new Mini-LED TV in the QM5K, and it's already on sale, as well.