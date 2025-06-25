One of my favorite Mini-LED TVs of the year just dropped to its lowest price ever ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest online sales events of the year, but if you know where to look, you can already find early Prime Day deals on brand-new products.

I’ve been covering TVs for over a decade, and every year, I find some of the best TV deals in the days leading up to Prime Day. This year is no different. In fact, one of my favorite mid-range Mini-LED TVs of the year just crashed to its lowest price yet. The 65-inch TCL QM7K is just $998 at Amazon right now, which is over $500 off its usual price.

If you’re unfamiliar with TCL’s bright, gaming-friendly TV, allow me to get you up to speed on why it’s got such wide appeal.

While ultra-affordable, entry-level TVs usually leverage traditional LED backlighting, the mid-range QM7K makes use of Mini-LEDs. As the name suggests, these are smaller LEDs that usually deliver better backlight control due to their size. And, better backlight control spells better overall contrast.

In addition, the QM7K has more horsepower under the hood than entry-level LED TVs, too. According to the tests we carried out for our TCL QM7K review, this TV is capable o over 1,700 nits of brightness.

For context, the entry-level TCL QM6K tops out at around 700. If you've got a relatively bright living space, you'll definitely appreciate the QM7K's added brightness.

Gamers are set to squeeze a ton of value out of the QM7K, too, due to its fantastic array of gaming features for the price. It's equipped with a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K gaming up to 144Hz. This means the QM7K can take full advantage of the Xbox Series X and PS5 Pro.

These two HDMI 2.1-compatible ports are separate from the QM7K's dedicated eARC port, so you're free to connect two consoles and one of the best soundbars for your budget. Believe it or not, this flexibility is relatively hard to come by in the QM7K's price range.

Also included are Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro (for ultra-smooth gameplay), plus TCL's Game Accelerator 240 feature, which allows for even higher framerates at lower resolutions.

The QM7K is a Jack of all trades. Its bright, well-engineered display creates a cinematic picture, it's plenty good for gamers and it won't break the bank.