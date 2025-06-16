Not a typo! This 75-inch QLED Roku TV is 50% off right now
One of the best budget TVs is on sale for an incredible discount
Big-screen TVs don’t have to cost a lot. Right now one of the best budget TVs we’ve tested is on sale for an incredible 50% discount at Amazon, which makes it one of the best TV deals I’ve ever seen for pure value.
Right now you can get the Roku 75-inch Plus Series 4K QLED TV on sale for $499 at Amazon. This is a massive $500 discount that I doubt will stick around for long, so act fast!
The Roku Plus Series is a budget-friendly 4K TV that offers a simple-but-powerful backdrop for all of your streaming needs. It's not the brightest TV on the block, but its inclusion of local dimming is very much worth having at this price point. It's good enough for casual gamers, but serious gamers might want to spend more on something more suited to their lifestyle. If all you want is an easy-to-use TV that simplifies streaming, the Roku Plus Series is a solid pick.
Price check: $526 @ Walmart | $699 @ Best Buy
We rank the Roku Plus Series as one of the best budget TVs you can buy, and it earned that spot on our list when it was still at full price. At 50% off, it’s seriously good value and not a deal to be missed.
In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we gave this TV an excellent 4.5-star rating. Its sharp, colorful display is one of the best we’ve seen on a set in this price range, with good contrast on show for a non-OLED display. The sound is also impressive, with a two-way speaker system with support for 4.1 surround and Dolby Atmos.
The Roku OS this TV runs on is another win under its belt. We like Roku's interface as it’s simple and easy to navigate. And if you’re hoping to tie this TV into your smart home setup, you also get access to Apple AirPlay, Apple Home, Alexa and Google Home support.
While this TV isn’t perfect (it’s stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support,) it still delivers stellar picture quality and is one of the best options out there for shoppers on a budget. Get it while you can! If you’re searching for more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes and see the deals I’d get in from $17 in Amazon’s Yeti sale.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
