Not a typo! This 75-inch QLED Roku TV is 50% off right now

Big-screen TVs don’t have to cost a lot. Right now one of the best budget TVs we’ve tested is on sale for an incredible 50% discount at Amazon, which makes it one of the best TV deals I’ve ever seen for pure value.

Right now you can get the Roku 75-inch Plus Series 4K QLED TV on sale for $499 at Amazon. This is a massive $500 discount that I doubt will stick around for long, so act fast!

We rank the Roku Plus Series as one of the best budget TVs you can buy, and it earned that spot on our list when it was still at full price. At 50% off, it’s seriously good value and not a deal to be missed.

In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we gave this TV an excellent 4.5-star rating. Its sharp, colorful display is one of the best we’ve seen on a set in this price range, with good contrast on show for a non-OLED display. The sound is also impressive, with a two-way speaker system with support for 4.1 surround and Dolby Atmos.

The Roku OS this TV runs on is another win under its belt. We like Roku's interface as it’s simple and easy to navigate. And if you’re hoping to tie this TV into your smart home setup, you also get access to Apple AirPlay, Apple Home, Alexa and Google Home support.

While this TV isn't perfect (it's stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support,) it still delivers stellar picture quality and is one of the best options out there for shoppers on a budget. Get it while you can!