Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are slashing the prices of our favorite TVs — 13 deals I'd get now up to 40% off

From House of the Dragon season 2 and The Boys Season 4 to Hitman on Netflix, a ton of new shows and movies are coming in June. So now would be a great time to give your streaming setup a boost. Even better, some of the best TVs we've reviewed are currently on sale with huge discounts up for grabs.

Right now the new LG C4 OLED 4K TVs are on sale from $1,296 at Amazon. There's up to $400 off some sizes. This TV offers incredible visuals and excellent gaming features, so get it while you can.

I'm also excited about the Hisense 55-inch U8N 4K Mini-LED TV for $799 at Amazon ($300 off.) We're still in the process of reviewing this model, but it just broke our brightness records by hitting an incredible 3,469 nits. Time will tell, but this TV has a good shot at topping our best TVs list in 2024.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite TV deals. Plus, see the deals I'd buy in Amazon's latest sale and the top deals in Walmart's tech section.

TV deals — Best sales now

Hisense 50" U6HF ULED 4K TV: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon

Free NBA Store card! When you shop for select Hisense Mini LED TVs right now, you'll also receive up to $200 in credits to use at the NBA store. We recommend the smaller, 50-inch U6HF, which our editors have found is impressively bright with a Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut (that belies its affordable price tag.

Price check: $349 w/ $50 gift card @ Best Buy

TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $478 @ Walmart

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy

Vizio 65" MQ6 QLED 4K TV: was $678 now $498 @ Walmart

If you want the best picture quality at a great price, the Vizio MQ6 is hard to beat. In our Vizio M-Series MQ6 review, we said it delivers great color reproduction, picture quality, a good app selection and enough smarts to satisfy TV shoppers. It features Dolby Vision Bright/HDR10+ support, three HDMI 2.1 ports and VIZIO's IQ Active Processor, which can upscale low-res content to 4K.

Price check: sold out @ Target

LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 @ Walmart

Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.

TCL 65" Q7 QLED 4K TV: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

The TCL Q7 QLED combines a ton of premium features into an affordable package. This model features a 120Hz panel, 200 local dimming zones, HDR10/HDR10 Plus/Dolby Vision/HLG support, built-in Chromecast, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports and eARC input.

Price check: $699 @ Amazon

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. We're still in the process of testing this TV, but we expect it to hit our list of the best TVs in 2024.

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $899 @ Best Buy

Free $50 NBA Store gift card! If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, and beautiful contrast and colors. Gamers will like that this TV has a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It also comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $997 @ Walmart

TCL QM8 65" Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy

The TCL QM8 is one of the display company's best TVs, leveraging some awesome specs for a well-rounded experience few can complain about. The QM8 offers a 120Hz refresh rate for impeccable gaming, up to as much as 240 via VRR, in tandem with both DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with WiFi 6 and Google TV OS, so all of your favorite content can be found and played straight from the device. In our TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV review, we said it's one of the brightest TVs we've tested and a great value.

Price check: $999 @ Amazon

LG 55" B3 OLED TV: was $1,296 now $1,096 @ Amazon

Despite being at the lower end of the 2023 LG TV lineup, the LG B3 OLED still sports some incredible specs that make it a worthwhile addition to any entertainment setup. It's got a refresh rate that can hit up to 120Hz and all the necessary Dolby additions, including Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. It's marked as one of the best gaming TVs due to its WOLED panel and LG's beloved Game Optimizer and dashboard.

Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart