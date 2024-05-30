Huge Walmart tech sale — 27 deals I'd buy from $13
Walmart is slashing the prices of TVs, headphones, smart home tech and more in this electronics sale
Walmart just dropped a huge selection of deals on electronics. This is a perfect opportunity to score new TVs, headphones, smart home tech and much more for less dollars. Some of our favorite products have been discounted, and I've done the hard work for you and pulled out my top picks.
I highly recommend getting the Sony WF-C500 earbuds for $59 at Walmart. While they don't offer active noise cancelation, they deliver Sony's trademark sound quality at an incredible price. After this $40 discount, they're a total steal. Plus, the iPad Air 10.9-inch (WiFi/64GB) is $399 at Walmart. This $170 discount brings it down to a new all-time low price, making it one of the best iPad deals I've ever seen. Just note that the newer iPad Air 2024 is now available.
Keep scrolling to see my favorite Walmart deals. For more, see the Amazon deals I'd buy on tech and apparel and the deals I'd buy in Amazon's Skechers sale.
Quick links
- shop all deals at Walmart
- Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off
- The Quarry: was $59 now $13
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34
- Xbox Wireless Controller: was $64 now $46
- Sony WF-C500 was $99 now $59
- iPhone SE: was $379 now $149
- Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149
- Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing bundle: now $199
- 10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399
- PS5 Slim: was $499 now $449
- PSVR 2: was $549 now $449
- Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop: was $999 now $899
- LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,096
- Asus ROG Strix G17 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,399
Best Walmart deals
Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart
Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. For instance, you can get the Ninja Creami NC300 for $148. This one-touch ice cream maker lets you turn your favorite fruits into milkshakes, sorbets or ice cream. Our Ninja Creami NC300 review said this device has a good array of useful functions and is easy to clean.
Price check: Shark from $99 @ Amazon | Ninja from $79 @ Amazon
The Quarry: was $59 now $13 @ Walmart
A new interactive horror experience from the makers of Until Dawn, The Quarry sees a group of camp counselors attempt to survive a night of terror as they're hunted by a blood-drenched beast on the last night of summer. With nine playable characters, who can live or die based on your choices, you'll need to make the right decisions under pressure if you want a happy ending.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Walmart
EDITOR'S CHOICE: If you're looking to get the best streaming device you want the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's not just our favorite Roku device — it's the best streaming stick we've ever tested. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we praised the small streaming stick for its excellent 4K streaming quality and its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. We recommend it over Chromecast and Fire TV Sticks due to its simpler user experience.
Price check: $34 @ Amazon | $34 @ Best Buy
Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $40 @ Walmart
Originally released on the SNES, Super Mario RPG makes a comeback with this remake on Switch. This classic Mario adventure has been remade with updated graphics, new CGI cutscenes and plenty of quality of life improvements. Tricky turn-based combat and plenty of memorable characters abound in this title.
USX Full Motion TV Wall Mount for 47-90 inch TVs: was $69 now $42 @ Walmart
If you're looking to mount a large TV on the wall and you want a full range of motion, you need to check out the USX Full Motion TV Wall Mount from Walmart. Even if you have a massive 90-inch TV, this wall mount will accommodate without an issue. All of the hardware you need to mount your TV is included, so you just need the willingness to get it hung up.
Xbox Wireless Controller: was $64 now $46 @ Walmart
The Xbox Wireless Controller has dropped in price. This is an officially licensed Xbox accessory that is compatible with both console and PC. It's one of the best gamepads you can buy, sporting a classic design and ergonomic grips. It's comfortable even after hours of play, but it doesn't come with a rechargeable battery so you'll need some AAs to hand.
Price check: $49 @ Amazon
Sony WF-C500 was $99 now $59 @ Walmart
The WF-C500 are among the best wireless earbuds under $100 we've tested. There's no ANC, but our review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
AirPods: was $129 now $89 @ Walmart
The entry-level AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.
Price check: $89 @ Amazon
Geek Chef Espresso Machine Coffee Maker: was $169 now $119 @ Walmart
Premium coffee machines have come down in price quite a bit in recent years. But even considering that budget-friendly trend, this Geek Chef model at Walmart stands out as an especially great deal. Packed with enough features to put Starbucks to shame, the espresso and cappuccino latte maker will make those costly coffee runs a thing of the past.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $128 @ Walmart
The Sony LinkBuds S are among the most intuitive wireless earbuds we’ve ever reviewed. They have a lot to offer: active noise cancellation and transparency modes that switch automatically based on your activity, auto-play and auto-pause features, plus the company's respected reputation for sound quality and performance. These earbuds are at their lowest price ever right now.
Price check: $128 @ Amazon | $129 @ Best Buy
iPhone SE: was $379 now $149 @ Walmart
The iPhone SE is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which is the same CPU powering the iPhone 13 line. Other new features include 5G connectivity and up to 15-hour battery life. Otherwise, it keeps the same 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750), Touch ID support, 12MP wide/rear camera and 7MP FaceTime camera. Note: this deal is locked to Walmart Family Mobile.
Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart
These Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In Beats Solo 4 review, we confirmed these headphones "deliver big in the value department" and are "among the best headphones available now."
Price check: $149 @ Amazon | $149 @ Best Buy
Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart
Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum right now at Walmart. This robot vacuum offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice.
Price check: $249 @ Lowe's
Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing New Horizons bundle: $199 @ Walmart
This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games.
iPad 10.2" (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Walmart
Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Walmart is offering the 64GB model marked down to $249. Just note that the newer iPad 10th Gen is now available.
Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $258 @ Walmart
The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound.
Dyson V8 Origin Plus: was $419 now $299 @ Walmart
The V8 Origin Plus is lightweight, versatile and can run for up to 40 minutes straight. It features an advanced HEPA filtration system that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air while you clean.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS: was $399 now $329 @ Walmart
The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, a 4-core neural engine and 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Acer Aspire 3: was $599 now $359 @ Walmart
It may look like a clearance laptop, but this machine packs some pretty nice specs for the price. The Aspire 3 includes a 15.6-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's the perfect machine for students or anyone in need of a budget laptop for the home.
Samsung 27" Odyssey G65B Curved Gaming Monitor: was $699 now $378 @ Walmart
A high-end gaming monitor can make all the difference. A good monitor like this Samsung 27" Odyssey G65B can offer a huge upgrade to your PC gaming setup and it's discounted by over $300 at Walmart right now. If you've ever thought about getting a nice curved monitor, there's never been a better time.
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Walmart
The 5th-Gen iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support. In our iPad Air 5th Gen review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. Just note that the newer iPad Air 2024 is now available.
Price check: $544 @ Amazon | $499 @ Best Buy
PS5 Slim: was $499 now $449 @ Walmart
The PS5 Slim is the same great console in a slimmer form factor and packs a larger 1TB SSD. The PS5 represents the pinnacle of Sony's gaming platform to date and offers a near-unbeatable library of must-play games. The console is currently $50 off to mark the Days of Play 2024 event.
Price check: $449 @ PlayStation Direct | $449 @ Amazon
PSVR 2: was $549 now $449 @ Walmart
Sony's second-generation virtual reality headset takes full advantage of the power of the PS5 to deliver a level of immersion never before seen on a gaming console. The PSVR 2 comes complete with two Sense Controllers, and this $100 discount for Days of Play 2024 is the lowest price yet.
Price check: $449 @ PlayStation Direct | $449 @ Amazon
Acer Nitro 5: was $999 now $899 @ Walmart
The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid machine for casual PC gamers on a budget. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and RTX 4050 GPU. It's on sale for $899.
Price check: $949 @ Best Buy
LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,096 @ Walmart
The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs.
Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy | $1,096 @ Amazon
Hisense 75" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,198 @ Walmart
If you want a new 75-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, and beautiful contrast and colors. There's also support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
Asus ROG Strix G17: was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Walmart
Walmart has slashed $200 off this Asus gaming laptop. It comes configured with a Ryzen 9 7845HX processor, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also has a 17.3-inch 240Hz QHD display and battery life is rated for up to 10 hours.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.