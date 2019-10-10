Trending

Best Alexa device

The best Alexa device in 2020: Amazon Echo buying guide

By Mike Prospero, Kate Kozuch

Between the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show—among others—Amazon offers a multitude of speakers to get its Alexa voice assistant. Here are the best Alexa devices.

Best Bluetooth speaker

Best Bluetooth speakers 2020: Top portable wireless speakers

By Michael Andronico

These are the best Bluetooth speakers based on audio quality, design, battery life and more.

Best soundbar

The best soundbars in 2020

By Michael Andronico, Michael Gowan

Here are the best soundbars for movies, music and gaming that will blow away your TV's wimpy speakers.

Anker Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition review

By Marshall Honorof

The Anker Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition is a tough sell, due to a clunky interface, a high price and a disappointing soundscape.

The best soundbar deals right now

Best soundbar deals in February 2020

By Hilda Scott

The best soundbar deals right now from various retailers. Save big on soundbars from Bose, JBL, LG, Polk Audio, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio.

The best outdoor speakers of 2020

By Michael Gowan

Here are the best outdoor speakers, including waterproof, rock-shaped and mounted deck models.

What Is Sonos? How the Speakers Work (and What They Work With)

By Kate Kozuch

Sonos audio devices are known for multiroom music playback, smart assistants, and support for all the major streaming services. Here's your guide to Sonos speakers.

Amazon Echo Dot

Our favorite Amazon smart speaker is on sale for just $29

By Hilda Scott

Our favorite Amazon smart speaker is back on sale. For a limited time, save $20 on the Echo Dot.

How to use Alexa

How to use Alexa

By Kate Kozuch

Guides, tips, tricks and how-tos for getting the most of the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Fire TV, and other Alexa-enabled smart speakers. Here's how to use Alexa.

15 Google Home smart speakers, ranked from best to worst

By Mike Prospero, Kate Kozuch

We've tested more than a dozen Google Assistant-enabled speakers; here are the 15 best Google Home speakers, ranked from best to worst.

Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot

Best smart speakers 2020

By Kate Kozuch, Mike Prospero

Put Alexa or another virtual assistant in your home to answer questions, control smart home gadgets, play music and more with one of our best smart speakers.

Altec Lansing gets into gaming in a big way at CES 2020

By Richard Priday

Altec Lansing hasn’t had a gaming peripherals range before. But by spring, it’s going to have a bunch of accessories for PC, mobile and every console. Here's what to expect.

Bluetooth LE Audio was revealed at CES 2020

Bluetooth LE Audio will make wireless headphones last longer and sound better

By Henry T. Casey

The next Bluetooth audio standard, just unveiled at CES 2020, improves the next generation of wireless devices.

Sonos Move

Sonos sues Google and seeks massive hardware ban

By Henry T. Casey

A lawsuit from Sonos is attacking Google, claiming theft of patented speaker tech. Amazon is also in Sonos' sights.

The best cheap soundbars of 2020 under $100

By Michael Gowan

We tested 6 soundbars that cost less than $100 and judged them for sound quality, ease of use and design. Here are the top picks.

20 Alexa speakers, ranked from best to worst

By Kate Kozuch, Mike Prospero

We've tested more than a dozen Alexa-powered speakers of all shapes, sizes and prices. Here are the best Alexa speakers you can get.

Echo Plus smart speaker

What is the Amazon Echo?

By Kate Kozuch

The Amazon Echo is a smart home device, personal assistant and speaker in one. Here's everything you need to know.

JBL Clip 3

$30 JBL Clip 3 is the first huge Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deal

By Henry T. Casey

Need a new Bluetooth speaker? Cyber Monday's got a great deal on JBL's built-to-travel Clip 3.

UE Wonderboom Black Friday deal: Get two awesome Bluetooth speakers for $80

By Alex Bracetti

A $200 value listed for $80…we’ll take it!

11 cheap Bluetooth speakers (Under $50), ranked from best to worst

By Michael Gowan

We tested over a dozen speakers that are selling for less than $50, and rated them. See our budget picks (and the best speakers overall).

Amazon Echo Studio vs. Sonos One: Which Smart Speaker Wins?

By Mike Prospero

Both of these smart speakers cost $199 and deliver high-end audio.

Amazon Echo review: One smart speaker

By Michael Gowan

The Amazon Echo can stream music, answer questions, control smart home devices and help you shop — and it sounds good, too.

Amazon Echo (Gen 2) review: Update brings better sound

By Mike Prospero

Editor's Choice

Amazon's second-gen Echo is more attractive and more affordable than the original, and it sounds just as good, too.

Roku Wireless Subwoofer Does Just What It Says

By Marshall Honorof

Not yet rated

The Roku Wireless Subwoofer works exactly as it's supposed to, providing pretty good bass for a fair amount of money.

Roku Smart Soundbar Review

By Marshall Honorof

If your TV lacks quality speakers and could use a few (thousand) more apps, the Roku Smart Soundbar is worth a look.

Google Home Mini Review: The First Great Echo Dot Rival

By Mike Prospero

The Google Home Mini looks and sounds better than Amazon's smallest Alexa speaker, but it’s not quite as versatile.

Sonos Move vs. Bose Portable Home Speaker: Which Portable Smart Speaker Wins?

By Kate Kozuch

The Sonos Move ($399) and Bose Portable Home Speaker ($349) are the first portable smart speakers from both audio savants. Here's how they compare.

Bose Soundbar 500 Review

By Michael Gowan

A slim soundbar with serious smarts.

Bose Portable Home Speaker: Take Alexa and Google Assistant on the Road

By Kate Kozuch

Bose just expanded its lineup with a battery-powered speaker that has both Alexa and Google Assistant built in.

Bose Portable Home Speaker Review

By Kate Kozuch

Bose's $349 Portable Home Speaker lets you carry Alexa and Google Assistant around with you.