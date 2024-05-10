Tom’s Guide Awards 2024 nominations — Submit your products now

The Tom’s Guide Awards is back for its fifth year, and we’re celebrating the best-of-the-best products across a wide range of categories. From phones and laptops to home appliances and fitness gear, these awards are designed to highlight the very best devices and services for your money.

Our Hero awards recognize big-picture innovation, the best brand of the year, admirable efforts in diversity and sustainability and more. We’re excited to celebrate the people and companies that receive the highest honors. However, we also want to highlight products that provide excellent value since we understand that being able to find great tech for a bargain is important to many consumers.

Some new categories in 2024 include the best mattress, best pillow and all things related to getting a proper night’s rest. Likewise, we also have a dedicated AI award section this year to highlight all of the advancements that have been made in artificial intelligence.

The awards are free to enter and will be judged by Tom’s Guide’s resident specialists, but we still need your help to create the ultimate shortlists. Click here to nominate your favorite products of the year.

How to enter the Tom's Guide Awards

Companies can enter here for the Tom’s Guide Awards and submissions are free. We are taking nominations between now and June 17. We will announce all of the Tom’s Guide Awards winners starting in July.

Tom's Guide Awards categories

Hero Awards

Best New Product of 2024: The very top product judged by Tom's Guide's editors, which takes into consideration all of the major categories. Must be a product that's new for 2024.

Innovation Award: Honoring the company or person that has truly pushed the envelope with a particular product or product category. Who is rethinking how products and services work for users?

Best Company Award: An award that recognizes the brand that has had the most impact over the past year through the quality of its products, the excitement around its launches and the good it is doing for the world.

Diversity in Tech Award: This award celebrates the company or person who is helping to make the latest innovations as accessible as possible to the broadest possible audience, including underserved communities.

Sustainability Award: What product or company made changes or launched initiatives to better our environment. Think: using recycled materials, cutting plastic out of packaging and more.

Best Product Design of 2024: We appreciate aesthetics and smart design choices. Help us celebrate the product with the best design sensibilities.

Phones

Best phone

Best iPhone

Best Android phone

Best camera phone

Best foldable phone

Best phone design

Best phone battery life

Best wireless charger

Best phone accessory

Computing and Home Office

Best laptop

Best AI laptop

Best gaming laptop

Best 2-in-1 laptop

Best monitor

Best webcam

Best docking station

Best tablet

Best router

Best mesh router

Best antivirus

Best VPN

TV

Best TV

Best OLED TV

Best QLED TV

Best TV design

Best TV innovation

Best 8K TV

Best gaming TV

Best big-screen TV

Streaming

Best streaming device

Best streaming service

Best live TV streaming service

Best sports streaming service

Best free streaming service

Best streaming reality show

Best streaming show (scripted)

Best streaming movie

Audio

Best headphones

Best noise-cancelling headphones

Best wireless earbuds

Best audiophile headphones

Best soundbar

Best Bluetooth speaker

Best microphone

Homes

Best air fryer

Best toaster oven

Best blender

Best food processor

Best juicer

Best air purifier

Best espresso machine

Best coffee maker

Best vacuum cleaner

Best robot vacuum cleaner

Best digital photo frame

Best fire pit

Best pizza oven

Best grill

Best standing desk

Best office chair

Sleep

Best mattress

Best mattress in a box

Best memory foam mattress

Best hybrid mattress

Best organic mattress

Best mattress for side sleepers

Best mattress for stomach sleepers

Best mattress for back pain

Best mattress topper

Best mattress protector

Best pillow

AI

Best AI chatbot

Best AI image generator

Best AI video generator

Best AI music generator

Best AI device

Best AI phone feature

Active Life

Best smartwatch

Best fitness tracker

Best running watch

Best electric scooter

Best electric bike

Best running shoes

Best hiking boots

Best outerwear

Best yoga mat

Best workout app

Best adjustable dumbbell

Best workout headphones

Best massage guns

Gaming

Best console

Best handheld gaming PC

Best gaming laptop

Best VR headset

Best gaming monitor

Best gaming keyboard

Best gaming mouse

Best gaming headset

Best gaming chair

Best game subscription service

Final categories are subject to change