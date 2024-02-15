Verizon-owned Visible is taking $10 off its best plan — here's how to get it

Presidents' Day is right around the corner and we're seeing a surge in deals across various retailers. One of the best deals you can get right now comes from Verizon-owned Visible.

For a limited time, new Visible customers can get $10 off Visible Plus via our exclusive Visible Promo code. The discount is provided monthly for as long as you maintain service on Visible Plus (or until Visible provides notice that the discounted rate has been discontinued). Visible Plus traditionally costs $45/month and includes unlimited talk/text/5G data, unlimited mobile hotspot, and unlimited talk/text to Mexico and Canada. It also includes 5G Ultra Wideband and international coverage. It's one of the best Visible deals we've seen. (For more deals, check out our guide to the best Presidents Day sales).

Visible Plus: $10 off @ Visible

For a limited time, Visible is taking $10 off its Visible Plus data plan. This plan typically costs $45/month. The Plus plan includes unlimited talk/text/5G data, unlimited mobile hotspot, and unlimited talk/text to Mexico and Canada. It also includes 5G Ultra Wideband and international coverage. To get this coupon, check out our Visible Promo codes page.

Visible debuted in 2018 and is available nationwide. There are two plans — Visible and Visible Plus — which cost $25/month and $45/month, respectively. You can purchase phones from Visible or bring your own.

Visible is a Verizon MVNO, or mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case Verizon's. That also means Visible customers can take advantage of Verizon's 5G service if they're living in an area where 5G is available and they've got a compatible phone.

The carrier is particularly appealing as a phone service because both of its plan deliver unlimited data at a fraction of what you'd pay for an unlimited data plan at a major carrier, such as Visible parent Verizon, where unlimited data plans start at $70 a month.

Add extra lines and you can reduce the per-line cost of your Visible service. A four-line account would pay $100 a month or $25 per line. Visible's multi-line accounts are open to friends living at different addresses as well as families.

There are some restrictions to know. For instance, they can slow down your connection if Verizon's network is congested. In addition, Visible caps video streaming at 480p resolution and music streams at 500 Kbps.