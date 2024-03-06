Verizon is offering a free Switch and $200 gift card — here's how to get this deal

March 10 is Mario Day (MAR10) and Verizon is celebrating the occasion with an early deal on its 5G Home Internet plans.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet for $45/month. Plus, you'll get to choose between a free $200 Target gift card or Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go ($349 value). Even better, you'll also get a free Nintendo Switch console ($299 value). Verizon usually offers freebies when you sign up to its service, but this is the biggest and best bundle we've ever seen. (For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages).

5G Home Plus: $45/month @ Verizon

Free Nintendo Switch: Verizon is offering its 5G Home Plus Internet plan for just $45/month. Plus, you'll get a free $200 Target gift card or Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go ($349 value). Even better, you'll also get a free Nintendo Switch console ($299 value). To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone. This price will be guaranteed for five years with no contract or equipment fees.

Verizon's 5G Home Plus Internet service is powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. (5G Ultra Wideband is Verizon's highest performing 5G network using high band mmWave and mid-band C-band spectrum to deliver the best and fastest 5G experience). Paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, this is an excellent way to save money if you're thinking about cutting the cord.

5G Home Plus Internet comes with no contracts or equipment charges. Additionally, your price is guaranteed for five years based on the plan you choose. Verizon will even help cover switching/early termination fees (up to $500).

Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. First, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone.

Verizon offers a slightly less expensive 5G Home Plan for $35 per month. However, this plan doesn't include the freebies.