The Keychron V1 is the only keyboard I’ve given five stars to — and it’s at its lowest price ever on October Prime Day
Mechanical keyboards rarely come better than this
With Amazon Prime Big Deal Days in full swing, I've just found a sweet deal for you. When you write upwards of 1,500 words a day, you need one of the best mechanical keyboards. Thankfully, the Keychron V1 is now on sale.
The Keychron V1 is currently 20% off at Amazon. At $67, it has hit its price ever — a deal too good to pass up. I review keyboards for a living so I know what to look for to tell whether a board is good or not, and trust me when I say the V1 is an absolute beast — after all, it's the only keyboard I've ever given 5/5 stars to! This is a deal you don't want to miss!
Keychron V1: was $84 now $67 @ Amazon
Grab the Keychron V1 for just $67 in Amazon's Prime Day sale. This is one of the best mechanical keyboards, with a solid construction and gorgeous design, and it offers a stellar typing experience. It offers a great degree of customization, thanks to it's hot-swappable switches and RGB backlighting.
The Keychron V1 has a lot to offer. If you're familiar with Keychron keyboards, you know they're durable, sturdy and reliable, and the V1 is no different. Its design and build quality are ridiculously good. It has a very well-constructed body made of ABS plastic and a top plate made of steel.
Not only does it look good, but it sounds good too, thanks to the sound-absorbing foam and silicone pad sitting between the double-shot PBT keycaps and the bottom case. The combination of these offers a dampened or fuller sound when you type, depending on the switches.
And boy are the switches fantastic. First of all, the keyboard is hot-swappable, which means you can change the switches whenever you like without worrying about de- and re-soldering them to the PCB. I tested the red linear switches which are buttery smooth, and the sound made me fall in love with the V1. And of course, typing on it is a joy, thanks to the lush double-shot PBT keycaps. The switches aren't too loud either so you won't disturb your coworkers.
If you're a gamer in your downtime, the V1 is well-suited to casual games too, thanks to its 1,000Hz polling rate. It's things like these that make the V1 one of the best keyboards.
Even at its retail price of $84, the V1 is a steal, so don't miss out on the 20% discount at Amazon right now. For more big savings, check out our Prime Day deals live blog for sales on everything — from iPhones and Nintendo games to TVs and laptops.
Nikita is a Staff Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres. When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, out on a walk with a camera in hand, at a concert, or watching F1. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro.