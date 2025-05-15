Target's early Memorial Day sale knocks up to 50% off — here's 25 deals I'd shop now

Target Memorial Day sales will be here before we know it — and whether you're looking to stock your kitchen with shiny new appliances or invest in some stylish patio furniture, Target is currently offering early holiday discounts on everything you need to celebrate.

Planning a Memorial Day weekend barbecue? Target's patio furniture sales are taking up to 50% off regular prices. And if you're looking to blast your favorite tunes during summer pool parties or on your morning runs, you can save up $180 on Beats headphones, earbuds and speakers — with audio discounts starting at just $39.

There's plenty more savings where that came from! So get ready to fill your carts and keep scrolling to check out all my favorite Target Memorial Day sales to shop ahead of May 26. (For more ways to save, take a look at our Target promo codes and our full guide to the best Memorial Day sales).

Editor's Choice

Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off @ Target

Target's patio furniture sales are taking up to 50% off regular prices. From umbrellas and string lights to full outdoor seating arrangements, Target is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture to get you ready for spring.

Beats sale: up to $180 off @ Target

Target just launched a huge sale on Beats headphones, earbuds and speakers. Whether you're looking to upgrade to a new pair of headphones for the gym or you're in search of a speaker for pool and beach season, Target has you covered with Beats deals starting at just $39.

Vacuum & floor care items: up to 30% off @ Target

It's officially time for spring cleaning! Target can help you get started on the dust-busting with their current vacuum and floor care deals. Brands like Bissel, Black + Decker, Dyson and Shark have deep-cleaning products discounted at up to 30% off.

Home appliances: up to 50% off @ Target

Right now, Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Crock Pot, Nespresso and more. Stock up on all your cooking and home essentials for spring.

Video games: deals from $19 @ Target

From Luigi's Mansion 2 to FC25, Target is taking from $10 to $20 off a wide selection of video games for the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox. Titles on sale include Super Mario RPG (Switch), Last of US (PS5), and Sonic Superstars (Xbox).

Best Target Deals

Safavieh Agitha LED Outdoor String Lights: was $71 now $54 at Target Illuminate your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that has 10 LED lights in birdcage-style shades. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Costway 10ft Patio Solar Umbrella: was $239 now $75 at Target At a whopping 72% off, this outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its strong polyester fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. It features a handy crank that makes it simple to open or close and you can push the button to tilt the umbrella along with the rising or falling of the sun. However, we should note that an umbrella base is not included.

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $79 at Target The Keurig K-Mini may not be at its lowest ever price, but this $20 saving is still pretty impressive. You can brew from 6oz to 12oz in this larger machine, with all the convenience of a massive K-Cup pod selection to choose from.

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $99 at Target For a multi-purpose, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Yaheetech Hanging Swing Bench: was $165 now $115 at Target Made of premium iron material, is long and durable enough to seat at least two people. It features strong hooks and chains that can hold up the swing seat securely. Perfect for a deck, garden or patio, this hanging bench will add a touch of elegant charm to your outdoor space.

Ninja Thirsti Drink System: was $179 now $129 at Target Save $50 right now on the Ninja Thirsti, which makes it a breeze to whip up flavored still and sparkling drinks at home. You can personalize the fizz, flavor and drink size, and it comes with a CO2 cylinder and variety of flavored water drops.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 at Target The Beats Studio Pro are a very solid pair of headphones. We particularly liked their solid battery life and decent noise canceling in our review. My favorite part though is the extensive color selection — they're easily some of the most colorful headphones that money can buy. This isn't quite their lowest price, but it's only around $20 off.

Best Choice Products 32in Round Fire Pit Table: was $666 now $199 at Target For those chilly spring nights, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base with a magnetic door, making it simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table. The fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements. Plus, you can't beat its price tag.

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $201 at Target Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Costway 4-Piece Patio Set: was $659 now $269 at Target It’s hard to find a set of patio furniture for under $1,000 these days, but you can get all four of these power-coated pieces for under $300 — that's a steal. Reviewers write its "great quality for the price" and it comes together quickly. Others also note it's packaged well, and in most cases, will arrive as early as next week if you order today.

TCL 55" Class Q6-Series: was $449 now $279 at Target The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review, we called it an intelligent mid-tier pick for price-conscious customers. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Costway Rattan Patio Table Set: was $1,199 now $379 at Target This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a wooden tabletop and 6 rattan dining chairs. The beautiful table and comfortable chairs are guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.

Apple iPad Mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Target The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $749 now $399 at Target The Roborock S8 is one of the best hybrid robot vacuum/mops around and you can now get it on sale. It's accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.

Costway 5-piece Outdoor Patio Sectional: was $1,089 now $409 at Target Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one armless sofa, two corner sofas, one ottoman and one coffee table. Made of a solid steel structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions with removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs.

HP Envy x360: was $799 now $569 at Target This HP laptop can flip over to a tablet-like format, and comes with plenty of ports and a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display. There's a Core i5 Ultra CPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, too.