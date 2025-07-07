Prime Day sales under $50 — here's 27 deals from YETI, Apple, Ninja and more

Prime Day begins tomorrow — but the good news is that you can start taking advantage of epic savings right now. Amazon has already released a plethora of deals on items from our favorite brands — many of which happen to be under the $50 mark.

For instance, if you're looking to upgrade your streaming set up, you can snag the brand new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $24. If you're hoping to grab a new blender for summer smoothies, the Ninja Blast Portable Blender is just $44. You can also add a Blink Outdoor 4 to your home security system for 55% off its usual price.

From handy Amazon smart home devices to cool wireless headphones, I've handpicked 27 Prime Day deals that won't cost a penny over $49.99. Keep scrolling to check them out. (For more deals, check out our Prime Day deals live blog).

Prime Day Deals Under $50

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. With deals starting at just $9, this is a sale you don't want to miss.

Kasa KL110 LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb: was $16 now $10 at Amazon Add a smart bulb to your home for just $9 thanks to this deal. If you own other smart devices, you can connect this bulb via Alexa or Google Home. If not, you can control the bulb fully via the Kasa Smart app. You can set timers, routines, and adjust brightness levels — perfect for movie nights.

KitchenAid Classic Utility Whisk: was $14 now $10 at Amazon KitchenAid's Classic Utility Whisk is great for beating eggs, whipping meringue, blending batters or keeping the lumps out of your sauces. The sturdy head is constructed of stainless steel wire and the handle is designed for maximum comfort. The elegant design is completed with a pretty Pistachio handle with a saving of 33%.

Lego Roses Building Set: was $14 now $11 at Amazon These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt!

Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this spring with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $15. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-A/USB-C: was $21 now $16 at Amazon This little SanDisk drive holds up to 128GB of your files in a lightweight plastic chassis that fits in the palm of your hand. The drive has a rotating plastic cover that shields either the USB-A or USB-C end from the world while freeing the other up to plug into your laptop, PC, smartphone or tablet, allowing you to easily move up to 128GB of files between devices.

Iniu 10,000 mAh Power Bank: was $24 now $17 at Amazon A bunch of us here at Tom's Guide own this charger and love it. Sure, it tends to go on sale often and we recommend it each time because it's so light, portable, and convenient. It's just a $1 shy of its all-time price low right now and an amazing buy if you find yourself running out of juice when you're out or just want peace of mind when traveling.

YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering epic deals on YETI cups, coolers, ice buckets and more starting from $17 ahead of Prime Day. There's plenty of deals to help you sip in style this summer.

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now $18 at Amazon Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask: was $28 now $22 at Amazon The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval," and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect." This sleep mask will see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $22 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. It's also the perfect gift for someone who misplaces their belongings. What more could you ask for?

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $24 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Tumbler (40 oz): was $45 now $24 at Amazon This stylish, roomy tumbler is perfect for everyday adventures. Designed to fit in a car cup holder, you'll be able to take it with you everywhere and it can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours thanks to its double walled insulation. The advanced FlowState lid can move between closed to prevent splashes, straw and an opening to sip from.

Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes: was $42 now $29 at Amazon You might recognize these packing cubes from TikTok. These compression travel cubes are kind of like how a vacuum sealer works. By adding an extra zipper around the outside, the cubes can be zipped up to help squash clothes and create more room in your suitcase. This 6-pack is backed by 8,800-plus positive reviews, which note the quality zippers and fabric, range of size options, and pack down.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45 now $29 at amazon.com Get professional-level teeth whitening in the comfort of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for an hour once a day, you can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains, and you'll start seeing results in just three days.

Coleman camping gear: deals from $31 @ Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day sale is offering unbeatable deals on Coleman camping gear and essentials. Coleman is an outdoor brand with some of the best tents, sleeping bags, grills , coolers and gear on the market. And right now, you can snag deals starting at just $31.

Sony SRS-XB100: was $59 now $33 at Amazon One of the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of portability is on sale right now at Amazon. Believe it or not, this 0.6-pound speaker packs a punch. The orange, light grey and black colors are all included in the promotion.

KitchenAid Coffee Scale: was $49 now $37 at Amazon The KitchenAid Coffee Scale is just as good as the rest of its coffee line. This scale works in a wide range of weights, whereas other scales we’ve used only weigh in grams or ounces. With the KitchenAid, you can measure in grams, pounds, kilograms, and ounces, which takes legwork out of converting metric or imperial recipes.

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed: was $45 now $39 at Amazon We can't forget about our furry friends! I bought this bed for my pup and he sleeps like a baby in it. The orthopedic dog bed is designed to give your pet a deep, dreamy sleep and provide the perfect amount of pressure relief and joint support. It comes in several sizes for all kinds of pups and dozens of fun colors.

Beats Flex Wireless: was $69 now $39 at Amazon While they aren't technically true wireless, on account of the wire that connects the buds, the Flex are a great pair of fitness earbuds. They're super comfortable thanks to their lightweight, and this deal is a solid discount.

Amazon Echo Spot : was $79 now $44 at Amazon The Echo Spot offers a different take on the smart screen format. As well as playing your music and podcasts hands-free, it's also great for quick glances at weather, time and notifications, with a design that fits nicely on any surface.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59 now $44 at Amazon Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $59 now $47 at Amazon This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner.