Mega phone sale at Walmart — Android from $36, iPhones from $149
The catch? Savings are reserved for Verizon postpaid plans
We’ve already spotted several good phone deals this month, from the Samsung Galaxy S23 down to $250 to the Google Pixel 8 as cheap as $549. But another sale just caught our eye — this time at Walmart.
Specifically, 18 phones on Verizon’s postpaid plan are as cheap as $1 per month right now at Walmart. (More on the difference between postpaid and prepaid service here). Highlights include Android devices from $36 and iPhones, including the recently launched iPhone 15 Pro Max, starting at $180 (although we've since come across a prepaid Straight Talk deal that's even better, but more on that below). It’s just more fodder for why Verizon is the best phone carrier overall, combined with tough-to-beat speed and coverage. Check out the rest of our recommendations, below.
Best Phone Deals at Walmart
Verizon Samsung A14: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FVerizon-Samsung-A14%2F1314905334" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $200 now $36 @ Walmart
After its <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/galaxy-a14-is-samsungs-dollar200-budget-phone-but-more-midrange-models-are-coming" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">2023 debut at CES, Tom’s Guide confirmed this budget-friendly device was fairly priced for the power. It offers a smaller, 6-inch edge-to-edge screen, 64GB of storage, and it's relatively lightweight, weighing in at 7.2 ounces. If you’re looking for a simple smartphone, this would be the best bang for your buck right now coupled with Verizon’s postpaid deal.
Verizon Motorola One Ace UW: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FVerizon-Motorola-One-Ace-5G-UW%2F133394796" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $100 @ Walmart
In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/motorola-one-5g-ace-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">Motorola One 5G Ace review, we were impressed by its 12-plus hours of battery life, bright display and macro lens, but not as impressed with the price for those pros. However, now that it's $100, we'd say it's a different story.
Verizon iPhone SE (3rd Gen): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FVerizon-iPhone-SE-3rd-Generation-64GB-Midnight%2F1690788542" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $180 @ Walmart
Still one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-cheap-phones" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">best cheap phones you can buy, it is a great entryway pick for first-time Apple users. Its small size still packs a powerful punch—5G, A15 bionic chip-level speed, and a reasonable battery life capable of supporting the latest iOS 17. We also saw the same phone for even less, however. You can also get the same <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FStraight-Talk-Apple-iPhone-SE-2022-3rd-Gen-5G-64GB-Midnight-Prepaid-Smartphone-Locked-to-Straight-Talk%2F616074177" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">iPhone SE (2022) at Walmart but prepaid from Straight Talk for $149.
Verizon Apple iPhone 14 (128GB): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FVerizon-Apple-iPhone-14-128GB-Midnight%2F1226665315" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $879 now $679 @ Walmart
Save $200 on the iPhone 14 now when you shop this postpaid deal at Walmart. In our review, we found it offered great value, but wasn't a huge upgrade from the iPhone 13 (which is <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FVerizon-iPhone-13-128GB-Midnight%2F772471610" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$576 at Walmart). The Red, Midnight, Purple and Starlight finishes are all up for grabs at the same price.
Verizon Apple iPhone 15 Pro (128GB): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FVerizon-Apple-iPhone-15-Pro-128GB-Natural-Titanium%2F5053960333" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $999 now $936 @ Walmart
This special deal on postpaid Verizon phones knocks $50 off. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/iphone-15-pro" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">iPhone 15 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone a compact powerhouse. It features a 6.1-inch 2556 x 1179 OLED 120Hz display, A17 Pro chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto, 12MP front camera, and USB-C connectivity. The discount applies to every colorway (Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium).
