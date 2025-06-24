Get a free iPad and Apple Watch with your iPhone 16 purchase at Verizon — here's how to get yours

With 4th of July sales around the corner, now is an excellent time to save big. For example, here's one deal that gets you two of my favorite Apple devices for free.

For a limited time, Verizon is offering a free iPad (A16) or Apple Watch 10 with your iPhone 16 Pro. Additionally, new customers can get the iPhone 16 Pro for free with a 36-month plan and eligible unlimited data plan. That's one of the best Verizon phone deals I've seen. For more ways to save, check out our Verizon promo codes page.

Free Watch + iPad iPhone 16 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

When it comes to power, the iPhone 16 Pro will leave most phones in the dust. Right now at Verizon you can get the iPhone 16 Pro for free with a new line and Unlimited Ultimate Plan. Additionally, you'll get a free Apple Watch and iPad with your purchase. (Note: Both items will require their respective data plans). The iPhone 16 Pro packs a 6.3-inch 2622 x 1206 OLED display with 120Hz refresh, A18 Pro CPU, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.78), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 12MP telephoto (5x, f/2.8). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 Pro review, we said the Pro is the best value as it packs the same 5x telephoto zoom as the larger Pro Max, but in a smaller design and for $200 less.

The iPhone 16 Pro is quite possibly one of the best phones on the market. Apple increased the size of the iPhone 16 Pro's display to 6.3 inches, boosted the battery life and upgraded the telephoto camera to 5x zoom, helping close the gap between the Pro and the Pro Max version.

Yes, you could argue that the iPhone 17 Pro is right around the corner, but the iPhone 16 Pro still has plenty of years left in its life. It's equipped with all of the latest Apple Intelligence features, and a new Camera Control to make adjusting and taking snapshots easier. It's one of the best iPhones around, and the best camera phone we've tested to date.

Pair it with an Apple Watch 10 and a new iPad and you've got one of the best deals of the summer.