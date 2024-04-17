Not a typo! Samsung Galaxy S23 with Galaxy AI features is down to $250 without a trade-in
You get all the Galaxy S24's AI features at a fraction of the cost
Now that Samsung has supplied last year’s flagship line with the same Galaxy AI features first introduced with this year’s models, the Galaxy S23 makes for a more compelling phone — especially when there’s a substantial discount to it. Shelling out over $799 is hard enough to convince some people to buy the newer Galaxy S24, which is why you shouldn’t overlook the Galaxy S23 for $249 at Best Buy. That’s a huge spread that will save you money, more so when the Galaxy S23 can tap into the same AI features.
Best Buy has the AT&T version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 for $6.94/month for 36 months for a new line, or simply a one time payment of $249 at checkout. If you’re upgrading, you'll pay a little more at $9.72/month for 36 months, or $349 outright at checkout. What makes it an excellent deal is that it’s an instant discount that doesn’t force you to trade-in an old phone, which is something we see with many carrier deals.
Samsung Galaxy S23: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6530811&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-s23-128gb-phantom-black-at-t%2F6530811.p%3FskuId%3D6530811&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $799 now $249 @ Best Buy
New customers can get a Galaxy S23 for AT&T for $249 at checkout without needing to trade-in a device. Existing customers can upgrade and pay $349 for it. What makes this deal even better is that the phone has access to the same Galaxy AI features that the S24 currently offers.
I can’t tell you enough how the latest One UI 6.1 update breathes in new life to the year old phone. Yes, the Galaxy S23 is technically last year’s flagship model, but it feels like a totally different phone now that it’s benefitting from the same Galaxy AI features first introduced with the Galaxy S24. I was even surprised when I installed the update and tried out all the Galaxy AI features on my Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Beyond the AI stuff, the S23 is still an incredible phone complete with a gorgeous 6.1-inch Super AMOLED screen that’s perfect for watching videos and movies. There’s also the triple cameras on the back of the phone, which delivers outstanding images even under low light conditions. And finally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is powerful enough to handle all of today’s graphically intensive gaming titles.
These are all reasons to convince you to buy the Galaxy S23. It might be tailored for AT&T’s network, but you can request to unlock it 60 days after you purchase it — which you can then use on another network. If you’re looking for something cheaper, there are also other options I’d recommend below. They include Walmart’s $99 deal on the Galaxy S21 FE and $199 cost for the Galaxy S22. They’re older phones, but the savings may be worthwhile for you.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2Fseot%2F862639517" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $717 now $99 @ Walmart
You can't beat the Galaxy S21 FE for $99 at Walmart. It's a few years old at this point, but if you're looking for a reliable phone that takes good photos and has a sharp screen, this one is worth it.
Samsung Galaxy S22: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2Fseot%2F291295949" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,054 now $199 @ Walmart
Just like the Galaxy S23, the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/samsung-one-ui-6-is-rolling-out-heres-when-youll-get-the-update" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">Galaxy S22 recently got a software update that brings most of the Galaxy AI features to the older phone. These features definitely adds more utility, which pairs nicely with the rest of the phone's hardware.
