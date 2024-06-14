Huge Best Buy weekend sale is live — 35 deals I'd buy on OLED TVs, Apple, phones and more
Best Buy's weekend sale just dropped
Ready to relax this weekend? Before you do, make sure to check out Best Buy's weekend sale. This retailer has just released a round of new sales on some of our favorite products. And it's perfect timing, too — Father's Day is on the way and this is one of your last opportunities to get a nice gift. Don't forget you can opt for in-store pickup at Best Buy if you can't wait for shipping.
You can save up to $250 off the Pixel 8 series at Best Buy. Plus, there's up to $110 off Ninja small appliances. And the iPad Air 5th Gen (WiFi/64GB) is on sale for $399 at Best Buy ($200 off.) It's one of the best iPad deals I've ever seen.
There are plenty more deals worth your attention, so keep scrolling to see my top picks. For more, see this huge sale on electric scooters and the deals I'd buy on Skechers sneakers and apparel in Amazon's sale. There's also an epic weekend sale happening at Amazon.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $49 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $49. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. Amazon and Walmart are offering similar sales.
Price check: from $79 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart
TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $279 @ Best Buy
A QLED for $279? You better believe it. The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display. This model is a Best Buy exclusive.
Hisense 55" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy
This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay. Note: Amazon has the TV for $1 less.
Price check: $498 @ Amazon
LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon has the TV for $3 less.
Price check: $1,296 @ Amazon
Hisense 100" U76 ULED 4K TV: was $4,999 now $2,299 @ Best Buy
This incredible 100-inch Hisense U76N ULED is quite the monster to behold. Most tantalizing of all is awesome specs is its gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other inclusions make it a well-rounded pick, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS and IMAX Enhanced. At this price, it's an utter steal.
Fitness
TheraGun Mini 2: was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy
This palm-sized triangular device packs a punch of percussive power despite its relatively diminutive footprint. The Theragun Mini 2 has three speeds: 1750, 2100 and 2400 PPMs. Battery life is a decent 150 minutes and a full charge takes about 80 minutes. While this isn't the most feature-packed massage gun out there, as we said in our Theragun Mini review, it is one of the best choices for percussive massages on the go.
Price check: $169 @ Amazon
Therabody Hot Wrap: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy
The Therabody Hot Wrap is an all-in-one wearable device that provides heat with expertly placed vibration to reduce back and core discomfort. It helps with injuries, aches, menstrual cramps and chronic lower back pain.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon
Hyperice X Knee Device: was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy
Save on this Hyperice X Knee Device massager in this sale. The X has an adaptive fit, giving you electric contrast therapy with no prep, ice or cords. It can be controlled manually or via an app, gets hot and cold within 60 seconds and offers 1.5 hours battery life.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
Garmin Venu 3: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy
In our Garmin Venu 3 review, we said this is "one of the best smartwatches for fitness-tracking we’ve ever tested." Its intuitive lifestyle guidance and battery life that lasts over two weeks make it an excellent choice for anyone looking to buy a fitness watch.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon
Smartphones
iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy
Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the iPhone 15 family from $799.
Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is knocking $100 off the Pixel 8a when you purchase and activate your phone during checkout. (Click the "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" option before adding to cart). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review we said the Editor's Choice phone shows us why it's the best cheap phone on the market with its intelligent AI features, charming design and class leading software support.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has the epic Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on sale for $999. This price is valid when you buy your phone via Best Buy and connect it to a carrier. Samsung's premium phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.
Video games
Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Mario to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5): was $69 now $27 @ Best Buy
As one of 2023's best games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor delivers solid gameplay, a captivating story and beyond-stunning visuals. We gave our Star Wars: Jedi Survivor review an impressive 4.5 stars as it stands out as a beacon of hope for the popular franchise. Playing as Jedi-in-hiding Cal Ketsis, the game combines lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration, which will thrill Star Wars fans new and old.
It Takes Two on Nintendo Switch: was $39 now $28 @ Best Buy
It Takes Two is a cute, co-op puzzle platformer celebrating human connections. In the game, you'll play as Cody and May, a married couple on the brink of divorce who end up trapped within their daughter's dolls. By solving puzzles together, Cody and May must navigate the broken aspects of their relationship to find a way back to their human bodies. The game is strictly a co-op, so getting through this adventure narrative really does take two.
Samsung Odyssey Ark 55" Curved 4K Monitor: was $2,999 now $1,999 @ Best Buy
Level up your gaming setup with Samsung's Odyssey Ark, which we've previously described as "the most maxed-out gaming monitor we’ve ever seen." The Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen with a cutting-edge mini LED backlighting system, 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. You can also rotate into a vertically aligned 'Cockpit Mode' for added immersion.
Apple
Apple Shopping Event: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event is slashing the prices of everything from MacBooks to AirPods. You can also get deals on iPhones, accessories, smart home bundles and more in this sale.
AirPods: was $129 now $79 @ Best Buy
The entry-level AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.
Price check: $79 @ Amazon | $79 @ Walmart
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy
The Apple Watch Series 9 is the sleekest and smartest Apple Watch, with an extremely powerful S9 chip that allows a super bright display. It pairs seamlessly with your other Apple devices and helps you stay connected on the go. Plus, the impressive "double tap" feature allows you to control your Apple Watch with one hand. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we gave it 5 stars and consider it "the best smartwatch yet."
Price Check: $299 @ Amazon
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy
The 5th Gen iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 5th Gen review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
Laptops
Copilot+ PC deal: free 50" TV w/ purchase @ Best Buy
Members only! Microsoft's line of Copilot+ PCs are designed with several AI-centric features. Purchase a Samsung device and you'll get a free 50-inch Samsung 4K TV (DU7200) valued at $379. Alternatively, purchase any Copilot+ PC and you'll get a free 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV valued at $299. This offer is for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members only. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.
Acer Chromebook 315: was $299 now $179 @ Best Buy
This Acer Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy. For just $17, you get a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new-condition Chromebooks you can buy right now.
Acer Chromebook 516 GE: was $649 now $448 @ Best Buy
The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is an awesome laptop option for casual gamers. It's lightweight, delivers great performance and the battery life is awesome. If you don't mind sticking to cloud gaming services, this is almost unbeatable value.
Headphones
JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy
JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.
Price check: $39 @ Amazon
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $99 @ Best Buy
The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. Note: Amazon has them for $1 less.
Price check: $98 @ Amazon
JBL Live 770NC: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy
The JBL Live 770NC are an affordable pair of wireless headphones with impressive active noise cancelling capabilities. Our JBL Live 770NC hands-on review found that they had a bunch of other great features, like 50-hour battery life and Spatial Sound. After this discount, they're a bargain not to be missed.
Price check: $149 @ Amazon
Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Best Buy
With excellent Beats sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, these headphones are a real steal at this price. The Beats Fit Pro also has six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. In our Beats Fit Pro review, we said these buds are a no-brainer and better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.
Price check: $159 @ Amazon
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones bring true immersion to your ears via excellent active noise cancellation and comfort. They're equipped with a 42mm transducer system and aptX Adaptive to make any audiophile blush in wonder, plus a 60 hour battery life is truly hard to pass up. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice headphones offer great sound and industry-leading battery life.
Price check: $299 @ Amazon | $299 @ Walmart
Smart home
Amazon smart home: up to 40% off @ Best Buy
Amazon isn't the only place you can shop Alexa speakers, Blink security and Ring video doorbells. Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select Amazon smart home products.
Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon
Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy
This fully wireless security camera shoots crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. It earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. This sale brings the Blink Outdoor 4 camera down to its lowest price ever.
Price check: $59 @ Amazon
Philips Hue 60W A19 Smart LED Starter Kit: was $169 now $119 @ Best Buy
If you're thinking about getting into the world of smart lighting, but aren't sure how to start, this kit from Phillips is a great option. It has everything you need to get up and running, allowing you to control everything from brightness to color of the lights. And with this massive discount, it's definitely worth buying.