Mega Amazon sale on tech and apparel — 31 deals I'd get from $9

Summer sales are going strong at Amazon. Some of the best tech, apparel and accessories have seen tasty discounts that mean it's a tempting time to shop.

Our choice for the best smartwatch on the market, the Apple Watch 9 (41mm/GPS) for $299 at Amazon ($100 off.) This is the lowest price I've seen for Apple's smartwatch. This is a great buy right now, as it'll track your activity as you get active over the summer. You can also snag the Hisense 55-inch U6N 4K Mini-LED TV for $448 at Amazon. It's the follow up to the Hisense U6K, which we chose as the best budget TV in 2023. The bright, colorful Mini-LED display we loved from the U6K has stuck around, making the U6N a shoo-in to take the crown in 2024.

Keep scrolling for all my favorite Amazon deals this week. Plus, check out this epic Walmart Plus Week sale on Crocs and the Nintendo Switch game deals I'd buy at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $12 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $12. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a 30% off sale with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: 30% off @ Adidas

Under Armour apparel: starting at $16 @ Amazon

Under Armour is having a major sale on a lot of its apparel, including shorts, shirts, hoodies, underwear, leggings, gloves and more.

Tommy Hilfiger sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon has Tommy Hilfiger men's apparel on sale from $19. The sale includes polos, caps, swim shorts, button down shirts and more.

Asics sale: deals from $49 @ Amazon

Amazon has a massive sale on Asics shoes and apparel right now. As part of the sale, you can score the excellent Asics Gel Kayano 30 Running Shoes for $119 (was $160, pictured). These running shoes are designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $49.

Price check: from $49 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Hisense 55" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $448 @ Amazon

This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.

Price check: $449 @ Best Buy

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024.

Samsung 48" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,397 @ Amazon

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

Price check: $1,399 @ Best Buy

Laptops

Acer Aspire 3: was $339 now $299 @ Amazon

The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, Intel Core i3-N305 Processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB NVMe SSD. This deal is for the stylish Silver color.

MacBook Air 13 (M3/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy | $949 @ B&H

Asus VivoBook Pro 16: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Big screen meets big power with the Asus VivoBook Pro 16, a Windows 11 laptop that packs some serious specs. You get a beefy 13th-gen Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $300 off the regular price. This is a great laptop for content creators and a solid MacBook Pro alternative for way less money.

Smartwatches

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

In our Fitbit Versa 4 review, we said this is one of the best cheap smartwatches you can buy. It has a sleek design, thorough tracking and on-board Alexa. Plus, it's waterproof up to 50m and has NFC for easy payments. Amazon offers six months of Fitbit Premium with the watch.

Price check: $199 @ Best Buy

Coros Vertix 2: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

The Coros Vertix 2 rugged smartwatch and GPS sports watch which is well suited to even the most adventurous of wearers. In our Coros Vertix 2 review, we called this watch a "digital Swiss Army knife". It's waterproof, has strong battery life and lots of customization options. Plus it integrates well with third party fitness tracking apps like Strava. If you don't mind a bulky watch on your wrist, the Coros Vertix 2 is ideal for people who love exploring outdoors.

Phones

Boost Infinite: $0.01 iPhone 15 w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the iPhone 15 for $0.01 when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro features a vivid 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with lots of helpful photo and assistant features.

Headphones

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Apple AirPods are one of the most beloved true-wireless earbuds on the market. They feature solid battery life, easy setup and good sound quality. The charging case is convenient and lets you keep your music and podcasts going even longer. At $79, they're definitely worth picking up if you're an iPhone owner.

Price check: $79 @ Best Buy

Beats Solo 4: was 199 now $129 @ Amazon

The Beats Solo 4 features an improved collapsible design, support for hi-res playback, solid voice call quality and up to 50 hours of battery life. In our Beats Solo 4 review we stated it was a solid improvement over the prior design.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case. Just note the newer Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are now available.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Smart home

Govee LED Light Strip: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

This LED light strip is as affordable as you'll find without compromising convenient features such as Bluetooth app control. It comes with preset scenes, music sync modes and versatile configuration choices. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): was $179 now $136 @ Amazon

One of the best video doorbells is currently on sale at Amazon. This video doorbell offers an excellent picture, can announce familiar faces arriving at the door, and can also recognize packages, animals and vehicles. And it's all powered by a rechargeable battery.

Google Nest Thermostat (3rd Gen): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Why heat or cool your home the old fashion way when the Google Nest Thermostat can do it all efficiently? In our Google Nest Thermostat review, we found the third-gen device offered a bigger display and additional features that play well within a smart home ecosystem, hooking up to other Google products or Alexa.

Appliances

Cosori Mini Air Fryer: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

This 2.1-quart air fryer is ideal for single-serving items like sides, snacks and wings. At under five pounds, it's easy to move between rooms or stow away in a cabinet when you don't need it. This is a perfect fit for a university student who wants a discrete way to heat up leftovers from the mini fridge in their dorm.

Toshiba EM925A5A-SS Countertop Microwave: was $144 now $97 at Amazon

We think this Toshiba microwave is the best microwave we've tested, and it's budget-friendly too. This model delivered consistent even cooking performance and we liked the preprogrammed and express settings.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV352: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

This Shark vacuum is our choice for the best vacuum cleaner on the market. It delivers awesome performance at an affordable price, picking up all kinds of debris like pet hair and cereal with ease on both hardwood floor and carpets. It also has a swivel head for multidirectional cleaning.