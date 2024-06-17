Massive Nintendo Switch sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — here's 13 games I'd buy

Ready to enjoy a summer of great games? Now's the time to grab some of the best Switch games, thanks to these sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. You can grab deals on Mario, Zelda and plenty more.

If you haven't played it yet, make sure to get The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39 at Walmart. It's one of the best and most popular games on Switch, and it features a huge open world that you can get lost in for dozens of hours. It's on sale for $20 off.

Keep scrolling for all my favorite Switch deals currently available. Don't forget there are deals from $4 in Nintendo's digital store too. If you're a PC gamer, also check out this awesome $25 Humble Bundle deal.

Nintendo Switch game deals — Best sales now

Samba De Amigo Party Central: was $39 now $14 @ Amazon

Get in the groove to a collection of 40 songs in Samba De Amigo Party Central. You need to shake your Joy-Con controllers to the beat to get the best score, whether you're playing alone, with a friend or with up to 20 players online. You can even customize your character with unlockable costumes and accessories.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $24 @ Best Buy

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it.

Price check: $29 @ Walmart | $29 @ Best Buy

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Price check: $29 @ Walmart | $29 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Amazon is currently offering the game for $20 off its usual price, which is fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content. Make sure to get this deal while you can.

Price check: $49 @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.

Price check: $44 @ Amazon | $44 @ Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

Price check: $44 @ Best Buy | $47 @ Amazon

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Price check: $39 @ Walmart | $59 @ Best Buy

Unicord Overlord: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Unicorn Overlord is a strategy RPG with a great focus on deep, fleshed-out characters. It also features truly gorgeous artwork, with backgrounds and character art that mimics a hand-painted style. Its battle system is complex but satisfying to learn, providing a solid 40-hours of gameplay over its campaign.

Price check: $39 @ Amazon | $39 @ Walmart

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $47 @ Walmart

Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four player co op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family, and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

Price check: $51 @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $47 @ Walmart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even almost six years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but courtesy of Walmart you can currently save $13 on this must-have family-friendly hit.

Price check: $48 @ Amazon | $44 @ Best Buy