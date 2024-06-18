Epic Walmart Plus sale has Crocs from $19 — here's 11 deals I'd get

Walmart Plus Week is here, and the retailer is starting out strong with a bunch of deals on some of the best and comfiest footwear around. Walmart is discounting a bunch of Crocs, so now's the time to grab your perfect pair.

I recommend picking up the Crocs Unisex Crocband Flip Thong Sandal for $22 at Walmart. These sandals have a sporty look, and are great everywhere from the beach to the garden. At this price, they're a solid deal.

Note that prices vary by color and size, so sure to check any different color options that are available in your size to find the best deal. Make sure note to miss the Nintendo Switch game deals I'd but at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

Crocs deals — Best sales now

Crocs Kids Classic Glitter Clogs: was $49 now from $19 @ Walmart

Help your kid stand out from the crowd with these glitter Crocs clogs. They're made of durable Croslite foam that's lightweight and quick to dry. Plus, they can be personalized further with Jibbitz charms.

Crocs Women's Baya II Slide: was $29 now $20 @ Walmart

These stylish women's Crocs slides are on sale from $20. Made of Croslite foam, they offer Crocs' signature comfort. The raised nubs on the footbed are billed to give a "massage-like feel." They're on sale in Black, White and Navy.

Crocs Unisex Crocband Flip Thong Sandal: was $34 now $22 @ Walmart

Get ready for summer with these Crocband Flip Sandals. Made of Croslite material, they're lightweight and offer ultimate comfort on the beach, in the garden or in the water. Walmart has them on sale in a range of sizes and colors.

Crocs at Work Unisex Bistro Slip Resistant Clog: was $49 now $24 @ Walmart

On sale for 50% off, these Crocs are great if you're on your feet at work all day. They're lightweight, supportive and slip resistant, as well as beloved by hospitality and healthcare workers.

Crocs Unisex Baya Slide Sandals: was $34 now $24 @ Walmart

Made of Croslite foam, these Crocs slides are comfortable and supportive. They feature two straps to keep the sandals secure on your feet and have holes that can be decorated with Jibbitz charms. There's also a Crocs logo cutout at the side.

Crocs Toddler & Kids Baya Lined Clog: was $44 now $25 @ Walmart

Keep little feet warm and comfortable with these Crocs Baya Lined Clogs. They feature supportive foam and a soft synthetic lining. They're a steal at just $25, but only a few sizes are left in stock.

Crocs Toddler & Kids Handle It Rain Boot: was $39 now $29 @ Walmart

These Crocs waterproof rain boots might be the cutest on the market. They feature large handles that make it easier for kids to put them on, and also have a reflective logo at the back.

Crocs Unisex Baya Platform Slide Sandal: was $44 now $31 @ Walmart

Stand above the rest with these Crocs Platform Slide Sandals. Made of Crocs' Croslite foam, these slides dry fast, so they're great poolside or at the beach. They also come in a selection of cute colors, including Pure Water, Petal Pink and Glitter.

Crocs Toddler & Kids Crocband Clog: was $44 now from $33 @ Walmart

If you’re after a pair of comfy shoes for little feet, these Crocs offer the right support and comfort, and are lightweight enough to run around in. They come in black, navy, citrus, and pink, although prices vary by size and color. You can even customize them further with Jibbitz charms of your choice.

Crocs Unisex LiteRide 360 Clog Sandals: was $59 now $44 @ Walmart

Most Crocs are made of Croslite foam, but Crocs' LiteRide foam is softer and lighter, providing more supportive cushioning. These 360 Clogs also have a Matlite Motion upper that's more flexible than most Crocs. If you want a bit more out of your shoes, these are a great buy at $44.