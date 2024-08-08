Massive Apple sale at Amazon — AirPods from $79, MacBooks from $799, more
Here are 9 deals I recommend for all Apple fans
Apple gear can be found across various campuses. Unfortunately, Apple devices don't come cheap. That means a little homework is usually required before making any Apple purchases.
With that in mind, I've rounded up some of the best back-to-school Apple deals available right now. Currently, Amazon is offering the best Apple deals. The retailer is offering big discounts like AirPods as low as $79, $500 off of the latest M3 MacBook Pro, and even $80 off of the latest M4 iPad Pro. Here are my picks for the best Apple back-to-school deals ahead of the new academic year.
Quick Links
- AirPods 2nd Generation: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2nd Generation: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
- 11" iPad Pro (M4): was $999 now $919 @ Amazon
- 13" iPad Pro (M4): was $1,299 now $1,197 @ Amazon
- iMac M3: was $1,699 now $1,549 @ Amazon
- 16" MacBook Pro (M3 Pro): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon
Best back-to-school Apple deals
AirPods 2nd Generation: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
The entry-level AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.
AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
My favorite day-to-day earbuds, the AirPods Pro have great noise cancelling, and this latest version comes with a USB-C charging case for added convenience, too. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 @ Amazon
The over-ear AirPods Max offer the best audio quality of the bunch, and while they are a little on the heavy side, their distinctive design and excellent noise cancelling make them worth a look — especially at this price. In our AirPods Max review, we said the 'phones offer exceptional noise-cancelling, a luxurious design, and sophisticated soundstage.
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
11" iPad Pro (M4): was $999 now $919 @ Amazon
Apple's latest iPad Pro makes the jump to OLED, while also packing the M4 chip for AI-intensive tasks. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.
13" iPad Pro (M4): was $1,299 now $1,197 @ Amazon
Sacrificing some of the portability of its smaller sibling, the 13-inch iPad Pro is ideal for artists, especially if you pair it with the new Apple Pencil Pro. At 5.1mm thick, it's also one of the thinnest iPads Apple has ever made.
iMac M3: was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon
An all-in-one computer with a big 24-inch screen and Apple's latest desktop chip, the M3 iMac comes in a variety of colors and includes everything you need to get started with macOS right out of the box. In our iMac M3 review we said the new chip makes this iMac more capable of multi-tasking, gaming and getting things done than any iMac before it. The base configuration sports a 24-inch 4.5K display, M3 CPU with 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon
The latest MacBook Pro, this 16-inch monster offers desktop-class performance in a laptop, complete with a gorgeous display, 18GB of RAM, and an M3 Pro chip which will handle pretty much anything. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review we called it the most powerful Mac ever made.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.