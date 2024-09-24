Hurry! Sign up for Verizon FiOS and you'll get up to $1,000 in freebies

The following weeks are promising to be jam packed with sales. However, here's one deal you definitely won't see during Prime Big Deal Days.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon FiOS 1 Gig for $64.99/month. Plus, you'll get free Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses ($299 value), $200 Verizon gift card, $400 off Samsung home appliances at Home Depot, and ViX Premium (no ads) for free. Normally, subscribers get to choose from one of the above freebies, but this deal includes all of them, which makes it the best FiOS deal I've ever seen. (For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages).

Verizon FiOS 1 Gig: was $99/month now $64/month @ Verizon

Verizon is offering its FiOS 1 Gig plan for $64.99/month (was $99.99/month). Plus, you'll get free Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses ($299 value), $200 Verizon gift card, $400 off Samsung home appliances at Home Depot, and ViX Premium all for free. This price will be guaranteed for four years with no contract or equipment fees. Verizon's $99 setup charge is also waived when you purchase online.

Verizon FiOS 2 Gig: was $119/month now $84/month @ Verizon

Verizon is offering its FiOS 2 Gig plan for $84.99/month (was $119.99/month). Plus, you'll get free Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses ($299 value), $200 Verizon gift card, $400 off Samsung home appliances at Home Depot, and ViX Premium all for free. This price will be guaranteed for four years with no contract or equipment fees. Verizon's $99 setup charge is also waived when you purchase online.

I've been a FiOS customer for over five years and it's been rock solid for me. If you've been on the fence about joining, now is the time to sign up because you'll get the biggest and most freebies.

Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. For example, you need to live in an eligible area. Otherwise, your price is guaranteed for four years and the router and whole-home WiFi is included.