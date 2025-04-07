Huge Ring sale knocks up to 45% off — 11 video doorbell and security cam deals I'd shop right now

Deals
By published

Score home security device deals from $34

Ring Deals
(Image credit: Ring)
Jump to:

Interested in upgrading your outdoor smart home security this spring? Or maybe you're hoping to get some extra peace of mind while you're traveling. Fortunately, Ring makes some of the best video doorbells and security cameras around — and right now, a majority of the company's devices are on sale at Amazon.

If you want to keep tabs on your front door, the Ring Battery Doorbell is $54, down from $99. In the market for a new security camera? You can snag the Ring Indoor Cam for the low price of $34 (was $59). Aside from video doorbells and indoor cams, there's plenty of deals to be had on Ring's outdoor security cameras, alarm systems and more — some of which are bundled together for a lower price.

Whether you're hoping to monitor your property or secure your home for less, Ring has smart home security deals that you won't want to miss. Keep scrolling to check them out!

Quick Links

Best Ring Deals

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023)
Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $34 at Amazon

The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount. This is the lowest price we've seen to date.

View Deal
Ring Battery Doorbell
Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $54 at Amazon

At just $54, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

View Deal
Ring Stick Up Cam
Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99 now $59 at Amazon

If you don't need a spotlight or a floodlight camera, the Stick Up Cam is a cheaper way to monitor the outside of your house. It features 1080p video and two-way talk. This deal is available for both the plug-in and the battery-powered model.

View Deal
Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera (wired)
Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera (wired): was AU$79 now AU$59 at Amazon

Knock a nice 25% off this Pan-Tilt camera, designed specifically for pet owners. With a 169° tilt and 360° pan angles, you can monitor every nook and cranny of your home when you're away and make sure Fido doesn't get up to mischief. Also available in four additional colors.

View Deal
Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam
Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam: was $139 now $79 at Amazon

Ring's newest video doorbell is $60 off — and you get the Ring Indoor Cam for free. It can be wired or run on battery power, has head-to-toe video, and is the least expensive of Ring's video doorbells that can let you know if there's a package at your door. Unlike pricier models, though, it lacks a removable battery.

View Deal
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99 at Amazon

Want vertical head-to-toe video and package detection missing on from the entry-level Ring Doorbell? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent sqaured video that shows what's happening closer to your front door, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too. You can also get the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with the Ring Chime Pro for $149.

View Deal
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus: was $149 now $119 at Amazon

This 2022 Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. Plus it runs off battery power so you can set it up wherever it's needed.

View Deal
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $179 now $119 at Amazon

This Ring floodlight camera has a 1080p camera, two LED floodlights that deliver 2000 lumens, and a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi, HDR, and +3D Motion Detection, but will otherwise give you a good, clear image. And, it's $50 off its regular price!

View Deal
Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Floodlight Cam
Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Floodlight Cam: was $249 now $169 at Amazon

This bundle contains the all-new Ring Battery Doorbell and Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with savings of $80. You'll be able to get up to 66% more vertical coverage with the latest version of Ring’s best-selling Video Doorbell (2nd Gen). Plus, you'll have the added bonus of a the Ring Floodlight cam to monitor other areas of your property.

View Deal
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus w/ Ring Spotlight Cam Plus
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus w/ Ring Spotlight Cam Plus: was $269 now $199 at Amazon

This deal gets you Ring's best all-around video doorbell, along with a quality spotlight camera for $70 less than if you were to purchase them separately. Note that this deal is for the battery-powered version of the Spotlight Cam Plus, not the hardwired version.

View Deal
Ring Alarm 14-piece kit
Ring Alarm 14-piece kit: was $329 now $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a Ring alarm kit without the doorbell, then the 14-piece kit (suitable for 2-4 bed homes) is worth checking out. You can save $80 off the usual price, and comes complete with two keypads, one base station, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and one range extender.

View Deal
TOPICS
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about sales events
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in hand

Best Samsung deals in April 2025 — here’s the best deals on Samsung TVs, Galaxy phones and more
Walmart Outdoor Deals

Huge Walmart patio and garden sale knocks up to 50% off — 17 outdoor deals I'd shop right now
Floating eyeballs watching a red laptop

Four top VPNs share your data with marketing software – and we worked out if you're at risk
See more latest
Most Popular
Lulemon t-shirt, running shoes and tennis skirt with Price Drop deals tag
Lululemon’s 'We Made Too Much' section restock — 21 styles I'd buy from $14
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom screenshot
Epic Nintendo Switch game sale from $4 — 19 deals I'd buy now
Bose QuietComfort headphones deal
Don't miss $120 off Bose's more affordable noise canceling headphones
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in hand
Best Samsung deals in April 2025 — here’s the best deals on Samsung TVs, Galaxy phones and more
xbox series x review
Get a free Xbox game with your Amazon Prime subscription — here's how to claim yours before it's gone
Walmart Outdoor Deals
Huge Walmart patio and garden sale knocks up to 50% off — 17 outdoor deals I'd shop right now
The Brooklyn Bedding Mattress on a bed frame in a bedroom, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic (right)
Shopping for a new mattress in the weekend's sales? These are the deals I recommend — from just $168
The Westin Heavenly Bed hotel mattress and bedding in a Westin hotel room, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic (right)
Get a luxury sleep for less from the world's best hotels — save up to $965 right now
Grill Deals
Epic grill sale this weekend — 11 deals I'd shop now on Ninja, Weber and more from $89
Image shows the Saatva Classic mattress on a white and rose gold marble background with a blue Presidents&#039; Day mattress sales luggage tag badge overlaid on the bottom left hand corner
The renowned Saatva Classic mattress is 15% off — and you can save an extra $50 right now