Huge Best Buy weekend sale live — 31 deals I'd shop now on TVs, laptops and Switch games and more from $19

Looking for an excuse to indulge in a little retail therapy? Best Buy's latest sale has you covered. With deals starting at just $19, the retailer makes shopping for TVs, laptops, phones and other must-have devices a no-brainer.

If you're on the hunt for a new OLED TV to watch the upcoming Super Bowl, Best Buy's TV sale has a plethora of options starting as low as $64. One of our personal favorite deals is the LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV, which is now down to $599. If you're hoping to watch the game in surround sound, we recommend snagging the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus that's now $500 off.

For these and many more amazing deals, keep scrolling to check out all my favorite finds from the Best Buy sale. For more ways to save, take a look at our Best Buy coupon codes, and don't miss our guide to the best Super Bowl TV deals.

Editor's Choice

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $78 @ Walmart

Free Gift Card! Samsung Galaxy S25: $799 at Best Buy Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is now available for preorder. New phones include the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 ($799), 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus ($999), and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1,299). When you preorder via Best Buy, you'll get either a $50, $100, or $200 gift card respectively. All three phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU paired with 12GB of RAM.

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $69 at Best Buy The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.

bella PRO 8-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer: was $109 now $69 at Best Buy If you're after a compact, digital air fryer at a low price, this is great deal. With its 8-quart capacity, it comes with a divided basket so you can cook two types of foods at one time. It may be small but features 8 built-in cooking functions, including pizza, roast and dehydrate. This deal is certainly great value for money, and won't last long.

$90 off! Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $199 now $109 at Best Buy The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick — not that they aren't great for Android, too.

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $649 now $449 at Best Buy Perfect for indie titles and some AAA titles with low graphics settings, the Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld, so you can play games from Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin, and more. The Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor has much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on that 7-inch 1080p panel with 120Hz refresh rate.

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $599 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

TVs

Samsung 75-inch DU6950 4K TV: was $749 now $529 at Best Buy Samsung's DU6950 is part of the company's "Crystal" series of TVs. If you're looking for a larger 4K TV on a budget, than the 75-inch DU6950 is a good option. It features HDR 10+ support, with a 60Hz refresh rate and is built on Samsung's Tizen smart TV operation system. Plus, you get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. There are no special modes but it does feature 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB-A port. For connectivity, the DU6950 supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3, which should connect to most peripherals.

Samsung 77" S84D 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $1,599 at Best Buy This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV comes in at an incredible price after this discount. Its OLED panel promises rich contrast with deep blacks, plus you get Dolby Atmos sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite. You also get a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10/HDR 10+ support, although gamers should note that there are no HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz.

New price low! Samsung 65" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. It may be at the bottom at Samsung's 2024 TV lineup, the S85D OLED TV is a serious value, offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features and underlying content to enjoy. And if its onboard access to content just isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

Price check: $997 @ Walmart | $997 @ Amazon

TCL 98" Q6-Series 4K Smart Google TV: was $2,999 now $1,499 at Best Buy This TV is gigantic, with a 98" screen. Its interface features Google TV, so you can easily access all the content you know and love. The 4K resolution means everything you watch will look sharp, and the 50% discount means this TV won't break the bank. It has a 4.7-inch rating from almost 200 reviews at Best Buy, so you can rely on it being a quality television.

Phones

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: was $399 now $224 at Best Buy The Galaxy A35 is Samsung's budget smartphone. It packs a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and 5MP f/2.4 macro. There's also a 13MP f/2.2 selfie/front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy A35 hands-on, we called it an excellent contender in the budget space. Note: To get this price choose the option that says "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" and you'll need to activate your phone during checkout.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy The best cheap phone is getting a much deserving discount. Best Buy has the charming unlocked version of the Pixel 8a for as low as $299 when you choose the option to connect it to a wireless carrier. That's almost half off the Pixel 8a's price, making it hard to pass up on.

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

Laptops and tablets

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Copilot+ PC: was $1,299 now $899 at Best Buy The Yoga Slim 7i is a stylish PC with plenty of horsepower under the hood. In addition to its 15.3-inch 3K 2880 x 1800 touchscreen LCD, you also get a Core Ultra 7 Series CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Best Buy For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,999 now $1,474 at Best Buy The 2024 edition of the ROG Zephyrus G16 features a 16-inch OLED 2560 x 1600 240Hz display, up to 10 hours of battery life and a slim 0.59-inch profile. As for the internals, it sports an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 1 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.