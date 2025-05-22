This epic iPhone 16 Pro deal at T-Mobile puts $1,000 back in your pocket

There are a hundreds of Memorial Day sales to shop this coming weekend, but as an iPhone 13 Pro owner, there's one deal that strikes me the most.

Right now, T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 16 Pro for free when you switch and sign up for an eligible unlimited data plan. T-Mobile will even pay off your current phone (up to $800) when you switch carriers. It's one of the best cell phone deals I've seen this year.

When it comes to power, the iPhone 16 Pro will leave most phones in the dust. Right now at T-Mobile you can get the iPhone 16 Pro for free when you switch and open an eligible unlimited data plan. The iPhone 16 Pro packs a 6.3-inch 2622 x 1206 OLED display with 120Hz refresh, A18 Pro CPU, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.78), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 12MP telephoto (5x, f/2.8). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 Pro review, we said the Pro is the best value as it packs the same 5x telephoto zoom as the larger Pro Max, but in a smaller design and for $200 less.

The iPhone 16 Pro is our favorite of Apple's current flagships. Apple increased the size of the iPhone 16 Pro's display to 6.3 inches, boosted the battery life and upgraded the telephoto camera to 5x zoom, helping close the gap between the Pro and the Pro Max version.

Yes, you could argue that the iPhone 17 Pro is right around the corner, but the iPhone 16 Pro still has plenty of years left in its life. It's equipped with all of the latest Apple Intelligence features, and a new Camera Control to make adjusting and taking snapshots easier. It's one of the best iPhones around, and the best camera phone we've tested to date, and will make a great new phone for basically anyone with the budget for it.