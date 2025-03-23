Forget Amazon — Samsung's spring sale has the Galaxy S25 Ultra from $399
Save up to $1,000 on our favorite Samsung gear
What started off as a quiet month, is ending with a massive bang. Retailers from Amazon to Walmart have launched competing spring sales with discounts on everything from patio furniture to camping gear.
Now, Samsung is joining in on the fun with an epic spring sale on its Galaxy phones and mobile devices. Trade-in credits have been increased across the board and some of the best Samsung phones we've tested are now selling at a fraction of their full cost. The sale also includes deals on Galaxy watches, discounts on Galaxy Buds, and more.
For example, right now you can get up to $900 off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra when you trade-in an old phone. That's one of the best Galaxy S25 deals I've seen. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite items on sale during Samsung's spring sale. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes and the latest deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale).
Quick Links
- shop the entire Samsung spring sale
- Samsung Galaxy Ring: up to $250 off w/ trade-in
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: up to $900 off w/ trade-in
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: up to $150 off w/ trade-in
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: up to $200 off w/ trade-in
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: $325 off w/ trade-in
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: up to $700 off w/ trade-in
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in
Best Samsung deals
Galaxy Ring: $250 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is the best smart ring for Android owners, particularly folks who own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Subscription-free and brimming with AI-backed health-tracking tools and wellness insights, it also boasts a week of battery life, a lightweight and comfortable design, and solid durability.
Galaxy S25 Ultra: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung is knocking up to $900 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra when you trade-in an older phone. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called it the ultimate Android phone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung is knocking up to $700 off the Galaxy Z Flip 6 when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade. The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2640 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 3.4-inch AMOLED (720 x 748) outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get an upgraded 50MP f/2.2 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we called it a fun upgrade that packs many of the same great Galaxy AI features found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung's latest-and-greatest foldable phone features a 7.6-inch OLED (2160 x 1856) 120Hz main display, 6.3-inch OLED (2376 x 968) 120Hz cover display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP f/1.8 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 outer lens and 4MP f/1.8 inner lens. In our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we called it an impressive foldable with new AI powers wrapped in a lighter and more durable design.
Galaxy Watch Ultra: $325 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung’s flagship smartwatch is reduced to under $500 with this deal. It’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen the watch, which has a sportier and more durable design than the Galaxy Watch 7 and is one of the best smartwatches for tracking your activity available.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: up to $200 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has an improved BioActive sensor, AI-powered data analysis tools, an overall Energy Score and 30-hour battery life. Right now you can get it on sale for $279 ($20 off,) with bonus discounts of up to $250 off via trade-in.
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $150 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a pair of AI-powered buds that are perfect for Samsung phone users. Our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review praised their stylish design, useful AI features and powerful active noise canceling capabilities. You also get 7 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours when using the charging case.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
