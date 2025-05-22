Huge Lowe’s sale is live with up to 40% off — 21 Memorial Day deals I’d shop on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more
Here's the Lowe's deals I'm shopping for Memorial Day
Memorial Day sales have officially landed at Lowe's. That means now's the time to shop discounted decor, appliances, bathroom upgrades and everything in between.
Just about everything is included in Lowe's Memorial Day sale with discounts up to 40% off. You can currently shop patio furniture deals from $19, grills and accessories on sale from $11 and get up to $1,900 off select appliances.
Plus, if you're a MyLowe's member, don't miss out on these Doorbuster MyLowe's member deals.
- Adams Manufacturing Stackable Resin Chair: was $24 now $19
- Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera (Battery): was $129 now $64
- Whirlpool 1.7 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave: was $419 now $229
- Style Selections Ashton 5-Piece Black Patio Dining Set: was $398 now $298
- Ego Power Plus 600 Series Push Battery Lawn Mower: was $449 now $399
- Blackstone 36" Culinary Omnivore Flat Top Griddle: was $499 now $429
- Samsung Freestanding Electric Range: was $1,099 now $699
Best Lowe's Deals
Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.
Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.
Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's
Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. Plus, select discount items are including an additional 10% off in cart.
Right now you can get an awesome $70 discount on this Blackstone griddle. This 36-inch model has an omnivore griddle plate with wind guards for more efficient cooking, so you'll be able to cook everything from hotdogs to hashbrowns to perfection.
Lowe's smart home deals
The Roku Express 4K+ is a compact, affordable streaming device that delivers crisp 4K picture quality with HDR. It also includes a voice remote for easy navigation. You can still access free and premium channels, plus smooth streaming via dual-band Wi-Fi, making it a solid streaming upgrade without breaking the bank.
This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $64. The wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.
This Ring floodlight camera has a 1080p camera, two LED floodlights that deliver 2000 lumens, and a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi, HDR, and +3D Motion Detection, but will otherwise give you a good, clear image. And, it's $60 off its regular price!
The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get five fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.
Lowe's Outdoor Deals
Add some color to your planters with this beautiful Phlox plant. The long lived perennials are available in an exciting range of colors. They're a fragrant flower that will look great wherever you place them.
I love the cheerful colors this durable resin chair comes in, so you could get a set in every color to cheer up your outdoor space. These are also stackable so they're easy to tidy away when not in use.
This Craftsman tool combo will get your garden looking ship shape. You'll be able to trim leaves and then get them cleared away in a flash with the leaf blower. A Craftsman V20 battery and charger are included in this set.
This Style Selections patio dining set is simple, but elegant. It comes with a square dining table and four chairs, all built with durable, rust-resistant frames. There's also an umbrella hole built into the table if you want to add some shade.
Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.
This 56-volt, 21-inch lawn mower is on sale for a $50 discount right now at Lowe's. It can run for up to 55 minutes of charge, and delivers plenty of power to get the job done efficiently. And you can set the mower to mulch, discharge, or bag your grass clippings automatically.
Lowe's Appliance Deals
This over-the range microwave is available in a variety of finishes, 2-speed fan, and adjustable cooktop lighting. It comes in black, stainless steel, brushed stainless, and white, although different discounts apply to each model.
Price check: $359 @ Best Buy
Looking for a washing machine that won't break your budget? This Amana top-loader has a modest capacity, but excellent features like a dual action agitator, porcelain tub, and a Late Lid Lock that gives you extra time to throw in any missed items before the Spin Cycle starts.
This Samsung electric range offers a large 6.3 cubic feet capacity. It has a 5-burner cooktop and 3300W Rapid Boil burner. It can also air fry your favorite foods right inside the oven for healthier options.
This Whirlpool top-load washer is the first with a 2-in-1 removable agitator. What that means is that you can remove the agitator when you need more space (such as when washing bulky loads like a comforter) and place it back in when doing everyday laundry. The smart washer also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can use its mobile app to remotely monitor your laundry.
If you love the side-by-side design and need a new fridge for your kitchen, check out this option from Whirlpool that's slashed by $650. It's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, offers filtered ice and water through a built-in dispenser, and measures 24.6 cubic feet inside for plentiful storage.
If you're ready to upgrade your washer and dryer, you can save $900 on this fantastic stackable set from Samsung. With a smart, Wi-Fi powered front-load washer featuring 4.5 cubic feet of space and a similarly smart 7.5-cu-ft dryer, doing laundry has never been easier. And thanks to notifications in the SmartThings app, you might never accidentally leave a load of clothes in the washer overnight again.
