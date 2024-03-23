Best Amazon Big Spring Sale alternative deals — here's the 15 deals I'd buy from Best Buy, Walmart and more

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is underway, and there's a ton of incredible deals up for grabs. However, that doesn't mean all the best deals come from Amazon. Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers are taking on Amazon with huge sales of their own this weekend.

For example, right now you can score the Sony 55-inch A75L OLED 4K TV for $1,199 at Best Buy. This TV is $400 off, and it has stunning visuals, a 120Hz refresh rate and exclusive gaming features for the PS5. There are also some incredible deals up for grabs on Apple computers — right now the MacBook Air (M1/256GB) is $699 at Walmart ($300 off.) And the 24-inch iMac (M1/256GB) is $849 at Best Buy ($400 off). These models are a couple of years old, but the M1 chip powering both of them still provides excellent performance for everyday computing tasks. They're some of the cheapest MacBook and iMac deals I've ever seen, respectively.

Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite deals that rival Amazon's Big Spring Sale this weekend. Plus, check out this huge AirPods Pro 2 USB-C deal.

Amazon alternative deals — Editor Picks

MacBook Air M3: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1709556245942&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple%2Fmacbook-air-m3%2Fpcmcat1709556245942.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1709556245942&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$50 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy member deal! If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can score Apple's new MacBook Air M3 for $50 off. (<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1679668833285&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Felectronics%2Fbest-buy-membership%2Fpcmcat1679668833285.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1679668833285&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sign up at Best Buy). Available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, the new Airs are powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-2024-MacBook-13-inch-Laptop%2Fdp%2FB0CX23V2ZK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $1,099 @ Amazon

Centr Fitness Essentials Kit Home Workout Equipment: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCentr-by-Chris-Hemsworth-Fitness-Essentials-Kit-Home-Workout-Equipment-3-Month-Centr-Subscription%2F1777920198" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $29 @ Walmart

Save over $70 on the Essentials Home kit by Chris Hemsworth. You'll get a 3-month subscription to Centr, 5 tube resistance bands with handles (X-light to X-heavy), 3 fabric loop hands (light to heavy), a thick non-slip exercise mat, one protein shaker bottle, 2 soft strap D-handles, 2 ankle straps, 10 snap link carabiners, a door anchor and loop anchor and travel bag. Weights range from 5 to 30 lbs. For just $29? What a bargain.

The North Face Antora Rain Jacket: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.ryvx.net/c/221109/315573/4835?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Fthe-north-face-mens-antora-rain-hooded-jacket-21tnommntrrnhdxxxrnw%2F21tnommntrrnhdxxxrnw" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $120 now $33 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

I live in The North Face rain jackets for work, and the Antora is a perfect match for the unpredictable spring weather. Made sustainably, the jacket boasts a waterproof and breathable seam-sealed DryVent 2L shell with non-PFC DWR finish to keep you dry, plus a 100% windproof fabric to help you stay protected. It's a steal at just $33.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FNORTH-FACE-Antora-Hoodie-Standard%2Fdp%2FB0BZ8TWPM9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$120 @ Amazon

Appliance sale: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1563301508502&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftop-deals%2Fsmall-appliance-deals%2Fpcmcat1563301508502.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1563301508502&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $24 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $24. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

Sonos One (Gen 2): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6333557&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsonos-one-gen-2-smart-speaker-with-voice-control-built-in-black%2F6333557.p%3FskuId%3D6333557&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $219 now $175 @ Best Buy

As one of the most popular smart speakers, the Sonos One has built-in Alex and Google Assistant support. Our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/sonos-one,review-4762.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Sonos One review said the output was amazing for the size, and just one speaker filled the room with full, balanced sound; pairing a second speaker with the first in stereo made it all the more richer. Although it was superseded by the Era 100 earlier this year, this is a great deal on one of the original <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smart-speakers,review-4480.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best smart speakers around.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSonos-One-Gen-Controlled-Built%2Fdp%2FB07NJQFL4X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$234 @ Amazon

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMeta-Quest-2-128GB-50-credit-in-the-Meta-Quest-Store%2F2531353617" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

Free $50 credit! The Meta Quest 2 is an excellent VR headset and for a limited time you can get it on sale for $50 off. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/oculus-quest-2-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">Meta Quest 2 review, we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. This deal includes a free $50 Meta Quest store credit, so you can stock up on some of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/the-best-oculus-quest-2-games" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">best Meta Quest games. (It doesn't appear that Amazon offers the credit).

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB099VMT8VZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6340267&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-series-9-gps-41mm-starlight-aluminum-case-with-starlight-sport-band-with-blood-oxygen-m-l-starlight%2F6340267.p%3FskuId%3D6340267&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $319 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-watch-series-9" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Smartwatch-Midnight-Aluminum-Fitness%2Fdp%2FB0CSTJML9X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$329 @ Amazon | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-Watch-Series-9-GPS-41mm-Midnight-Aluminum-Case-Sport-Band-S-M-Fitness-Tracker-Blood-Oxygen-ECG-Apps-Always-On-Retina-Display%2F5032983451" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$329 @ Walmart

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=36310&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fair-treatment%2Fair-purifier-heaters%2Fpurifier-hot-cool-hp07%2Fblack-nickel" data-link-merchant="dyson.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $749 now $599 @ Dyson

Apart from heating, this premium space heater can also cool a room and purify the air — providing a perfect all-year-round solution. What's more, it's beautifully designed and takes up minimal floor space. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/dyson-purifier-hot-cool-hp07" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dyson.com"">Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 review, we said it's beautifully-made, easy to use, and versatile with a lot of unique features. And with a $150 saving on the list price, it's worth the investment.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDyson-HP07-Purifying-Heater-White%2Fdp%2FB09LSMRKFD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dyson.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$730 @ Amazon

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMacBook-Air-13-3-Laptop-Apple-M1-chip-8GB-Memory-256GB-SSD-Space-Gray%2F609040889" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $999 now $699 @ Walmart

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-2020-m1" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_self">MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

Price check: <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1604829-REG/apple_mgnd3ll_a_13_3_macbook_air_with.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$799 @ B&H Photo | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-MacBook-13-inch-256GB-Storage%2Fdp%2FB08N5LNQCX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon

iPhone 15: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fiphone%2Fshop-iphone-15-models%2Fpcmcat1694621185359.c&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering up to a $1,000 trade-in credit when you buy a new iPhone 15 via Verizon or AT&T. That's one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's current-gen phones. It's worth noting that Amazon has the entire iPhone 15 series on sale for $0.01 each. However, you must purchase it with Boost Infinite (from $60/month unlimited data) to get this rate.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2FBoostInfinite%2Fpage%2FAAB28FD0-633C-48E1-BC54-73A0E79299BF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20%23%2Fiphone" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $0.01 w/ Boost Infinite @ Amazon

Apple iMac 24" (M1/256GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fimac-24-with-retina-4-5k-display-all-in-one-apple-m1-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-blue%2F6450916.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $1,299 now $849 @ Best Buy

Like many Apple products, good discounts on iMacs don’t show up often — so when one does, it’s big news. Right now, you can save a massive $400 on the iMac M1, and take full advantage of its beautiful display, 1080p webcam, rich audio, and the impressive performance of its M1 Chip. Our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-imac-24-inch-review-beauty-and-brawn-in-one-slim-package" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">iMac M1 review said this device "delivers speed, beauty, and great sound in a slim new design." This deal is for the model with the M1 Chip, a 7-core CPU and 256GB storage. Note that the newer <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-imac-m3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">iMac M3 is now available.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0932HVSYM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,239 @ Amazon

TCL 85" S4 S-Class 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538119&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftcl-85-class-s4-s-class-4k-uhd-hdr-led-smart-tv-with-google-tv%2F6538119.p%3FskuId%3D6538119&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $999 now $849 @ Best Buy

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support. Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total members save an additional $50.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1HZFQRF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon

MacBook Air 15.3" (M2/256GB): <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1770940-REG/apple_mqkw3ll_a_15_macbook_air_midnight.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $999 @ B&H Photo

Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, a 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-15-inch-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"">MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model, with excellent performance, epic battery life and a stunning display. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C75NSLJY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6534600&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-starlight%2F6534600.p%3FskuId%3D6534600&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,299 @ Best Buy

Saatva Classic Mattress: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1100l8udd/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saatva.com%2Fmattresses%2Fsaatva-classic%3Futm_source%3Dfuturepublishing%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26coupon%3Dawyqqgzvxqicebab" data-link-merchant="saatva.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,395 now $1,186 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/saatva-classic-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="saatva.com"">Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it's fantastic to sleep on, offering hotel-level comfort at a reasonable price. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, you can get the twin for $1,186 (was $1,295) or the queen for $1,795 (was $2,095).