49 best after Christmas deals — biggest sales on TVs, headphones, apparel and more

The holidays have finally arrived — and once you're finished celebrating the season with family and friends, you're going to want to check out these after Christmas sales.

After shopping for loved ones all month long, you deserve to spoil yourself a bit. Luckily, we're seeing huge sales from top trusted retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and more. Whether you're looking for a new TV or you're hoping to snag the best pair of headphones ahead of the new year, we've got you covered.

Below, I've rounded up all the best after Christmas sales to shop now. We'll be updating this page all week, so stay tuned to our coverage to get hold of everything you want and need for a great price.

Editor's Choice

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

YETI sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $20. Some of the deals were cheaper on Black Friday proper, but it's still a great last-minute sale that includes tumblers, coolers, ice buckets and more.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $39 at Target The latest spidey adventure on PS5 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales web-swinging into action for another stellar superhero romp that plays across Marvel's New York. Swap between the Spider-Men and deploy their new powers as you take on new villains from Spidey's rogues' gallery in this excellent action game that looks truly stunning on PS5.

Solo Stove Mesa 5" Tabletop Firepit: was $79 now $54 at Walmart Just like full-size smokeless fire pits, the Mesa burns wood or pellets efficiently, emitting almost no soot in the air. It's ideal if you want to make s'mores, but don't want the hassle of firing up your full-size fire pit. It also makes for great tabletop ambiance and will add a little warmth to any gathering. In our Solo Stove Mesa review, we gave the small but mighty fire pit 4.5/5 stars.

Fujifilm Instax Mini SE with Bonus Film: was $67 now $57 at Walmart A great starter kit for instant photography. This entry-level Instax includes a 10-pack of film to get you started, while the automatic exposure makes it hard to take a bad shot. The simple controls and built-in flash make it perfect for beginners.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $59 at Amazon At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $69 at Amazon If you or someone you know is notorious for losing things, an Apple AirTag is a must-have. It's an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Lowest price! The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree: was $329 now $167 at Amazon Transform your home into a winter wonderland with this beautifully sparkling tree that features 550 lights. Made to look and feel lifelike, the stunning tree is defined by has hundreds of branch tips that make up the wide, full-bodied branches where you'll hang all your festive ornaments.

Aura Mason: was $199 now $169 at Amazon The Aura Mason frame is the digital photo frame to get if you value image quality above all else. Its high-resolution display is outstanding; the colors look realistic, and the detail is precise. The swipe interface makes it easy to use, too.

Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder: was $299 now $169 at Amazon The Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder offers a highly accurate way to judge distances on the course, with its precise slope measurement feature helping you to take into account inclines and declines when estimating distances. It's almost half price in the Amazon sale.

FOREO LUNA 4 Face Cleansing Brush: was $279 now $199 at amazon.com The FOREO Luna 4 is a 2-in-1 facial cleansing and firming brush has won praise from the likes of Marie Claire, Allure, Cosmo — and myself. I've been using this device for months and I can definitely see a positive difference in the texture of my skin. Plus, it does a way better job of washing my face and removing my makeup than I ever could.

Yeti Hopper M Series Backpack: was $325 now $227 at Amazon If you love adventure almost as much as you love beer, this convenient and secure backpack cooler is the perfect item. The YETI Hopper can carry up to 36 cans of your favorite beverage while keeping your hands free — and most importantly, your drinks ice cold.

Lowest price! Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 at Walmart Save $150! The AirPods Max top Apple's headphones lineup. You get intuitive controls, a very comfortable fit, excellent noise canceling and studio quality sound. They earned a 4 star rating in our AirPods Max review, with the only slight issue being the 20 hour battery life.

Asus ROG Ally: was $649 now $499 at Best Buy Save $150 on the ROG Ally with the newer Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, which offers even stronger performance at less of a cost to the battery. Inside, it features 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and RDNA 3 Radeon graphics. Outside, it's adorned with a 7-inch, 1080p IPS touchscreen display and a sleek white outer shell.

Apparel

Columbia sale: up to 50% off sitewide

Right now, Columbia is hosting an epic holiday sale with 50% off its entire site. That means everything from jackets and fleeces to vests and sweaters are on sale, with deals starting at just $17. To sweeten an already great deal, you'll also receive a $25 bonus when you spend $125 (and free shipping)! I've already loaded up my cart with fleeces I'm purchasing for my whole family.

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.

Price check: up to 30% off @ Adidas

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Under Armour's holiday sales have already arrived! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10.

Ugg sale: up to 30% off @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 30% off select boots, slippers and sandals from Ugg. These are perfect as gifts or to keep your feet cozy through the winter.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Crocs

Need some post-Christmas gifts or stocking stuffers? Crocs are the hot ticket item topping everyone's wish list this year. And from sandals to fur-lined clogs, Crocs has tons of great holiday deals from just $19.

Champion Powerblend Fleece Hoodie: was $50 now $30 at Amazon This double-lined, drawcord hoodie (featuring metal crommets), is an elevated, thicker version of the other sweatshirt on this list. A blend of polyester and cotton, it's designed to resist pilling and shrinkage, providing buyers with a longer wear time. It's available in 20-plus colorways, including the maroon pictured, which starts at $30.

Cozy Earth Soft Woven Long Sleeve Pajama Set: was $230 now $92 at Cozy Earth This pajama set is coziness and luxury wrapped into one stylish sleep set. Crafted from a blend of Rayon and Tencel, these pajamas features a relaxed fit and exceptionally soft finish. They're also machine washable and have an adjustable waist. You'll definitely want to wear these for more than just bedtime. (Warning: these may not arrive in time for Christmas, but they're still an excellent purchase).

TVs

Amazon 32" Fire TV: was $139 now $99 at Amazon If you need a small TV for a basement, children's room, or for a small space — this 32-inch Fire TV is great. Yes, it's only 720p resolution, but for the price you get HDR support, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and live TV using its library of on-demand apps. It also has Alexa capabilities built in.

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $298 now $248 at Walmart Upgrade to a big-screen 4K display without breaking the bank. The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound.

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $479 at Best Buy As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

LG 55" B3 OLED TV: was $1,199 now $798 at Walmart The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs I reviewed this year. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.

Laptops/Tablets

Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $999 at Walmart This is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon The MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. This editor's choice laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and is around 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. On top of that, it can last up to 15 hours, based on our testing. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called this laptop a small wonder. This upgraded model packs a Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Home Appliances

Shark & Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $39. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $59 (pictured, was $74).

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 at Amazon This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on a coffee-lovers counter, but it still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in a variety of colors including rose, oasis, black and red — some are more discounted than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.

Ninja Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle: was $139 now $99 at Amazon There's nothing like waking up on a holiday morning to a sizzling breakfast. And this indoor griddle can cook up all your delicious favorites — like pancakes, eggs and bacon — in a flash. But breakfast isn't the only thing this grill is capable of. You can cook everything from char grilled strip steaks to sizzling fajita veggies with temperatures that reach up to 500°F.

Ninja Creami Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker: was $249 now $219 at Amazon The Ninja 11-in-1 Frozen Treat Maker is a go-to for whipping up ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen drinks, and more. Designed with two XL family-size pint containers, it’s perfect for sharing with the whole family. Its versatile features also make it easy to create creamy, customizable treats right at home, giving you endless possibilities for frozen desserts made just the way you like them. Prime members will receive this before Christmas if they order today.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $499 now $239 at Amazon The best robot mop we've tested is on sale with over $250 off. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. You can tell it where and when to clean, and Precision Jet Spray helps tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease

Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07: was $369 now $249 at Best Buy Dyson is naturally a more expensive option in terms of fans, but you can still get it at a discount. The AM07 model allows you to cool and purify the air in your home. With 10 fan speeds, there’s ample control; plus, you can oscillate or set a timer from 15 minutes up to 9 hours. The magnetized remote control fits neatly on the top of the device, and it’s recommended for up to 800 sq ft.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $259 at Walmart If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $399 now $299 at Amazon If you or a loved one is a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal to snag now. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough. To learn more about it, read our Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven review.

Headphones

Marshall Major IV: was $149 now $69 at Amazon This pair of Marshall cans are on-ear, which means they sit on top of your ear rather than around it like the other headphones on the list. They sound nice and bassy, and their massive 80-hour battery life is more than enough you get you through a work week. This deal brings them under $100, making them a great holiday buy.