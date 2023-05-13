I've used both of Solo Stove's Mesa tabletop fire pits and I have a clear favorite

The Solo Stove Mesa and Mesa XL are attractive tabletop fire pits that provide nice ambiance — and a fun way to cook up some s'mores.

You’ve been eyeing your neighbor’s Solo Stove, but don’t have the backyard space? Maybe the Solo Stove Mesa is the answer. This tabletop fire pit, which uses wood or pellets, won’t keep you warm on a cold night, but it’s a nice accent to your outdoor entertaining.

Better yet, it's offered in two sizes, the Solo Stove Mesa and the Solo Stove Mesa XL. I've tried both models, and I have a clear favorite.

But, its $80 price tag ain’t so hot. Should you burn through your cash for this fire pit? Read the rest of our Solo Stove Mesa review to find out.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Solo Stove Mesa: Specs Row 0 - Cell 0 Mesa Mesa XL Price $79 $109 Size 6.8” tall by 5.1” wide. 8.6” tall and 7” wide. Weight 1.4 pounds 2.3 pounds Color options Stainless steel, black, blue, red, green, white Stainless steel, black, blue, red, green, white

Solo Stove Mesa review: Price and availability

The Mesa first went on sale in the summer of 2022; it’s available in the traditional stainless steel finish of Solo Stove’s other fire pits. But you can also get it in a variety of colors: blue, black, red, green, and white. For something that’s meant to sit on a table, I’d suggest going for an accent color. Regardless of the color, it costs $79.

The Mesa XL first became available in February 2023; it too comes in the same colors as the smaller Mesa, but it costs $109.

The Solo Stove Mesa is widely available, but as of this writing, the Mesa XL looks to be limited to Solo Stove's website (opens in new tab).

Solo Stove Mesa review: Design

(Image credit: Future)

Both the Mesa and the Mesa XL look like a mini version of Solo’s full-size fire pits; a cylinder of steel with a series of perforations along the bottom. Proportionally, the Mesa is a bit taller and narrower than Solo’s larger fire pits.

The Mesa is roughly the size of one of those large 35-ounce cans of tomatoes at the grocery store; the Mesa XL is about the width of a roll of paper towels.

As with the full-size pits, the Mesa has a few removable parts; a ring at the top directs the airflow, and a small stand elevates the Mesa off your table. The Mesa has a pellet adapter that fits inside the stove, while the Mesa XL has a dual-fuel grate that works with both pellets and hardwood.

Solo Stove Mesa review: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

Both the Mesa and the Mesa XL produced a nice big flame — as good as any I’ve seen from one of the best fire pits. The fire flicked and flittered a good 3-4 inches above the rim of the Mesa — high enough that I had to move it away from a nearby folded patio umbrella.

Be warned: when my daughter and her friends tried to toast marshmallows over the Mesa XL, the gooey treats quickly caught fire. So you'll want to make sure that you wait until the fire dies down, or keep a healthy distance away from the top of the fire pit.

But just because it has a big flame, don’t expect the Mesa or the Mesa XL to act as a tabletop version of one of the best patio heaters; it doesn’t really kick out a lot of heat.

Both stoves can use either wood or pellets, but I found that wood was just too impractical with the smaller Mesa. You have to find pieces of wood that are 3 inches or smaller to fit inside, which is not easy. As a result, I used wood pellets. However, the Mesa burns through pellets so quickly that I was sprinkling in a handful every five minutes. It can get tedious, and if you forget, you have to start the fire anew.

The larger MesaXL can fit chunks of wood up to 5 inches in size. Not only was it easier to find wood that fit the stove, but the wood burned for longer than the pellets, so I only had to add a new piece every 15 minutes or so, which made for a more relaxing experience.

I found that both models were easy to clean; for one, they both burn fuel so efficiently that there's often little ash left over. And, to clean them out, you simply remove the interior parts and turn them over.

Solo Stove Mesa review: Bottom Line

(Image credit: Future)

While it’s not going to keep you toasty warm on a winter night, the Solo Stove Mesa makes for a decorative tabletop accessory that's fun for toasting marshmallows. If you do opt for one, I say to splurge a little on the Mesa XL; while it costs more, it's easier to keep lit than the smaller Mesa. It's definitely the one I plan to use the most when I'm enjoying a nice outdoor evening with family and friends.